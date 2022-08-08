Read full article on original website
petproductnews.com
APPA Welcomes New CEO, Promotes 5 Employees
The American Pet Product Association (APPA) has promoted five staff members across its trade show operations and booth and membership sales departments. This announcement comes as new CEO Peter Scott prepares to come on board next week. APPA’s mission is to promote responsible pet care and advance the pet products...
rigzone.com
USA Department Of Energy Picks Head Of Office Of Energy Jobs
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced Betony Jones, previously Senior Advisor on Workforce in the Department’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, will lead the Office of Energy Jobs as Director. In this role, Jones will play a critical role in ensuring DOE programs — including...
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
technologynetworks.com
Future Foods
Climate change and sustainability pose significant challenges to food production as we attempt to keep our ever-growing population fed, while limiting its environmental impact. Consequently, we are having to find new and inventive ways to produce and manufacture our food as well as revising some of our eating habits. To achieve this, however, requires novel technologies and food sources to create and maintain more sustainable food systems.
BBC
Supermarket food could soon carry eco-labels, says study
Supermarket shoppers could soon be checking the environmental impact of food before putting it in their trolleys, thanks to new research. Reliable information of this kind hasn't been available. That's because UK manufacturers only have to list their main ingredients, and that's by percentage, not amount. Scientists have overcome the...
Here's How to Boost Your Business and Benefit the Planet With Sustainable Data Centers
Data centers are critical for many businesses today but consume considerable energy and water resources. Learning how to manage this consumption will likely create success for your business's global sustainability efforts.
Starting a Business? Offset the Cost with Affordable Education on How To Do It Right.
With what feels like never-ending newsbreaks of layoffs, you may notice your anxiety rising at work. Adding to an already-stressful situation is the fact that historical gains made by Black workers, in terms of salary and positions in the U.S., are at risk—while the job market is still incredibly competitive and not exactly inclusive. Instead of letting your anxiety take over, why not take control of your professional future? The company you work for can’t suddenly let you go if you work for yourself.
The Essential Guide to Sustainable Living
People have different reasons for trying to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. Some do it to help lighten their load on the environment. Others are trying to save money, and still others do it to live healthier. But whatever your initial reasons for pursuing sustainable living and trying to reduce your carbon footprint, you need to figure out where to start—then learn how to improve, one step at a time.
EPA・
