Thornville, OH

Daily Beast

Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch

The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke. The building...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Daily Beast

Lost California Dog Found 5,600 Miles Away in Germany

Police in Gilroy, California, are trying to crack a very curious case—how did a local dog wind up in a German village 5,600 miles away? The Gilroy Police Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that they had received a message showing the dog, along with a picture of its clover-shaped Gilroy tags. They added that they didn’t know how the hound had made it to Europe but that they had located the owner. “Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog,” the Facebook post added. “You never know where they might turn up.” In the comments under the post, a foundation spokesperson speculated: “We believe the dog belongs to a U.S. military person. The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story.”
GILROY, CA
Daily Beast

Travel Around the World With Surfers

Few things in travel read more like an addiction than a surfer chasing good surf. There is this constant pull they talk about, and they’ll travel far and to dangerous places to get it. So while millions of us travel every week to the seaside to lounge and relax, they’re headed there for an adrenaline rush. The latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous coffee table books, catalogs the work of the magazine that tries to capture this world–Surfer Magazine: 1960-2020, published by Rizzoli.
TRAVEL
Daily Beast

Is Tyra Banks the Reason Why Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore?

No celebrity has a deeper archive of cringe-worthy moments and cancelable offenses than one Tyra Banks. Thanks to an utterly cursed career on television starting in the early 2000s, the former supermodel has given social media plenty to criticize from her days hosting America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show. And it doesn’t seem like this dragging ritual will ever end.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

The Other Side of a Paris Restaurant Is Hell

I feel a rising resentment of the restaurant’s approach to gastronomy. Yet, I increasingly admire the waiters. The pride in what they do. Their no-non- sense work ethic. The Sisyphean nature of the job: redemption through repetition. The camaraderie. The competition. Their relationship with money and the ephemeral. The way they feel part of a great lineage, of something distinctly French. That they, unlike the rest of the citizens of the city, know something special. A secret order of magicians, perhaps. Just a lot less glamorous.
RESTAURANTS

