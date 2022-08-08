Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Daily Beast
Hipster Pastor Accused of Cheating Might Lose His Megachurch
The hipster pastor who admitted to having an “inappropriate relationship” with a church employee earlier this year has hit a roadblock on his journey to redemption: the foreclosure of his Tennessee megachurch, which has been shedding members and staff ever since news of his infidelity broke. The building...
Jason Momoa Revealed That He Actually Thinks One Of His Movies "Really Sucked"
"It [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit."
Daily Beast
‘I Am 100% a Cannibal’: New Armie Hammer Documentary’s Shocking Revelations
“I’m here to talk about what happened in my relationship with Armie Hammer.” With that one line, the trailer for the new docuseries House of Hammer grabs you from the jump. Courtney Vucekovich, one of the women who has come forward alleging that Hammer, the star of films...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girls' Generation film 'Forever 1' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Girls' Generation is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Forever 1" music video. The K-pop stars shared a featurette Wednesday that shows the members of Girls' Generation on the music video's set. Girls' Generation are seen in hair and...
Daily Beast
Lost California Dog Found 5,600 Miles Away in Germany
Police in Gilroy, California, are trying to crack a very curious case—how did a local dog wind up in a German village 5,600 miles away? The Gilroy Police Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that they had received a message showing the dog, along with a picture of its clover-shaped Gilroy tags. They added that they didn’t know how the hound had made it to Europe but that they had located the owner. “Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog,” the Facebook post added. “You never know where they might turn up.” In the comments under the post, a foundation spokesperson speculated: “We believe the dog belongs to a U.S. military person. The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story.”
Snapchat lets parents see who their kids are talking to in new feature
Snapchat, the popular social media app with disappearing photos and messages, is releasing a new feature called Family Center, which will allow parents to monitor their children’s activity.
Alan Tudyk infuses ‘Resident Alien’ with the art of clowning
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alan Tudyk owes his teachers more than a few measly apples. In school, he received sound career guidance from those who recognized his nascent talent. The result: The world lost an aspiring hotel manager and gained a versatile supporting actor, now reborn as a leading man in “Resident Alien.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Beast
Travel Around the World With Surfers
Few things in travel read more like an addiction than a surfer chasing good surf. There is this constant pull they talk about, and they’ll travel far and to dangerous places to get it. So while millions of us travel every week to the seaside to lounge and relax, they’re headed there for an adrenaline rush. The latest selection for Just Booked, our series on gorgeous coffee table books, catalogs the work of the magazine that tries to capture this world–Surfer Magazine: 1960-2020, published by Rizzoli.
Daily Beast
Is Tyra Banks the Reason Why Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore?
No celebrity has a deeper archive of cringe-worthy moments and cancelable offenses than one Tyra Banks. Thanks to an utterly cursed career on television starting in the early 2000s, the former supermodel has given social media plenty to criticize from her days hosting America’s Next Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show. And it doesn’t seem like this dragging ritual will ever end.
Daily Beast
The Other Side of a Paris Restaurant Is Hell
I feel a rising resentment of the restaurant’s approach to gastronomy. Yet, I increasingly admire the waiters. The pride in what they do. Their no-non- sense work ethic. The Sisyphean nature of the job: redemption through repetition. The camaraderie. The competition. Their relationship with money and the ephemeral. The way they feel part of a great lineage, of something distinctly French. That they, unlike the rest of the citizens of the city, know something special. A secret order of magicians, perhaps. Just a lot less glamorous.
Comments / 0