Scattered storms increase with an approaching cold front, lower humidity on the way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developing storms are scattered today, then a cold front moves in more some batches of rain and storms to end the day. Looking ahead, the lower humidity behind the front will give us some cooler mornings and a dry few days!. Join us on the WVLT...
Cold front brings pockets of heavy rain and storms Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain and storms through Thursday morning. Cooler, drier, and less humid air arrives just in time for the weekend!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the...
Scattered storms developing today, ahead of a cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Developing storms are more scattered today, then a cold front moves in more rain at times, but the lower humidity behind it will give us some cooler mornings and a dry few days!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android,...
Scattered storms return Tuesday before cold front arrives by Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain chances start to increase Tuesday before our cold front arrives Wednesday and brings us more widespread rain and storms. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to receive messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Tracking scattered storms at times on through your weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity are still cranked up, which continues to create downpours and storms at times this weekend. Next week we’re tracking a line of rain and storms that will break this pattern, and then we’ll see clearing behind it. Join us on...
Rain and wind create problems; flooding, power outages
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Scattered power outages cropped up as a result of this afternoon’s storms. As of 5:30pm, 227 LUB customers were out of power system wide. “We should have most customers’ electricity back on by dark hopefully,” said LUB General Manager Kenny Baird. There...
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville
The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
Lots of events going on to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With a beautiful weekend on tap, here are some ways you and your family can Find Your Fun this weekend. The Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs are back at the Village Green Shopping Center this weekend for Dog Daze. Dog Daze is a three-day festival of food, fun, shopping, and competition. You can go out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the fun and to cheer on those sweet pups!
TDOT: Fallen tree blocks lanes on I-75 in Loudon County, causes traffic backups
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong storm brought in heavy winds in East Tennessee. There is a Flood (Areal) Warning for Knox, Jefferson, Grainger, Claiborne, Union and Hamblen County until 8:15 p.m. These storms are reported to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour that may cause local...
Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
Face masks now required in Great Smoky Mountains National Park buildings
Face masks are once again required inside all buildings at Great Smoky Mountains National Park with the CDC reporting Tennessee counties within the park are considered high risk for COVID-19.
500 butterflies to be released at the Butterfly Festival in Oak Ridge
The Butterfly Festival is back in person after two years of virtual festivals.
Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after the dogs made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Twenty of the dogs came to Young-Williams Animal Center. Nicole and Kyle Chapman took two of them home, Jillian...
Silver Alert issued for Gatlinburg woman
The TBI has issued a Tennessee Silver Alert for a 76-year-old woman missing from Gatlinburg who may in the Smokies.
Road buckles, closes shoulder of road on I-75 North
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The outside shoulder was closed on I-75 North about nine miles from the Tennessee/Kentucky state border in Campbell County Wednesday, after a potential slope failure was reported, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Starting Thursday, maintenance crews will be creating a temporary...
Two injured in crash on US-11W in Grainger County
Two people were injured in a car crash near the west of Accommodation Road Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Morgan County school bus catches fire near Knoxville
A bus from Morgan County with no children was driving through Knoxville on Monday when it caught fire and had to be extinguished by firefighters.
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.
School bus catches fire on I-40 East
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East Monday at approximately 1:18 p.m., Rural Metro Fire officials said. RMF and Loudon County crews all responded to the call. They reportedly arrived on the scene near Watt Road exit just east of the I-75 split to find the driver outside of the bus.
TBI issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old missing out of Gatlinburg Monday. The alert came out around 1:20 p.m., naming Claudene Whaley as the missing person. She may be travelling in a white Toyota Highlander with Tennessee tag EP1946, officials said.
