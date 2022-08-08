ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Digest

The Best Way To Clean Silver Hardware

By Pasan Perera
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLXiX_0h8mXlwD00

Keeping your silverware clean ensures it lasts longer and is in the best possible condition, no matter when you last used it or if you use it regularly. According to Grove Collaborative , cleaning your silver regularly is integral to keeping it tarnish free and looking great. They note that it is essential to keep it clean at all times since, with time, it will lose its sheen and brilliance. This happens as a result of a chemical reaction that takes place between the silver and the sulfur that is found in the air. They recommend cleaning your silverware at least once a year for good maintenance.

While there are many effective ways to clean it, as The Happy House Cleaning Services suggests, including many home remedies such as laundry detergent, cornstarch, ketchup, and even toothpaste, we think there's one way that triumphs over the rest. Keep reading to find out how to best keep your silver clean and why this method works.

Aluminum Foil And Baking Soda To The Rescue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjLv0_0h8mXlwD00

According to Food52 , the number one method that effectively cleans your silver involves using aluminum foil, baking soda, and hot water. To begin with, you'll need to gather some items. You will need a dish, preferably a casserole dish or anything big enough to lay your silver in, baking soda, and some hot water. (If you don't have a big enough container, they suggest soaking your silver in your sink with the baking soda and hot water solution). So, begin by lining the bottom of your dish with aluminum foil. You could also use an aluminum dish and skip the aluminum foil.

Next, dust a generous amount of baking soda and place your silver in the dish. Make sure every piece of silver touches the aluminum foil. Now, pour the hot water in and leave it to cool. Once it has chillled, you are ready to remove your silver and dispose of the aluminum foil and baking soda. Make sure you clean your silver with a cloth before using it.

Why Does It Work?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neYK6_0h8mXlwD00

As Bellatory explains, there's quite a bit of science behind the whole process. In terms of chemistry, tarnish is known as silver sulfide, but it is possible to convert it back into the light gray material. In a saltwater bath, tarnished silver serves as the cathode, while aluminum serves as the anode.

While the two are brought into close contact with one another, the salt in the water makes it easier for electrons to flow between the silver and the aluminum. The silver ion is converted back into silver, and sulfide ions are generated as a byproduct of the reaction. These bond to aluminum, which causes it to rust, while the silver polishes up well. Pretty cool, huh?

Anita's Housekeeping notes that you should try to use boiling hot water as it is much faster at removing tarnish and cleaning your silver compared to regular tap hot water. They also say you can use white vinegar, salt, or lemon juice instead of the baking soda if you don't have any lying around.

Read this next: 15 Genius Tips For Cleaning Your Kitchen Cabinets

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

The best way to unclog every drain in your home

There comes a time in everyone's life when we're forced to deal with a dreaded drain clog. It could be caused by flushing too much toilet paper, letting hair go down the shower drain or putting grease into your garbage disposal, but regardless of the culprit, it's important to know the best ways to unclog a drain so you can get your plumbing back in working order.
HOME & GARDEN
The US Sun

How to clean white shoes

JUST as there's nothing better than a fresh pair of white kicks, there's nothing worse than looking sloppy after a few wears because of scuff marks or stains. Whatever your shoes are made of, we've got just the trick for cleaning your pair and making them look brand new. How...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Sulfide#Salt Water#House Cleaning#Grove Collaborative
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pocono Update

Natural Ways To Keep Ants Out Of Your Home

It is mid-summer, and Ants are as prevalent as ever. Those who own pets and are cautious about chemicals may feel they have no choice on how to keep the ants out. Here are ways to keep the ants and harsh chemicals out of your house.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
58K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy