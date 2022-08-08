ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: release date, cast, and first trailer description

By Bradley Russell
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a bigger deal than we could have imagined. Not only is it officially the first movie of Marvel’s Phase 5, it also features a major appearance from Jonathan Majors’ MCU villain Kang the Conqueror . There’s even talk of MODOK showing his (big) face and a certain Bill Murray turning up in the Quantum Realm. If that doesn’t make it shoot up the top of the list of your most anticipated Marvel projects, we don’t know what will.

Director Peyton Reed is back behind the camera for his third Ant-Man movie and, as you’ll soon find out, he has every intention of making this bigger and better than anything that’s come before. Excited? You should be. Below, we’ve got your cheat sheet for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. From release dates to SDCC trailer descriptions, rumors to recastings, here’s everything you need to know about Ant-Man 3.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date: when is the first Phase 5 movie out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a63Je_0h8mSbVG00

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date is February 17, 2023. It was originally set for July 28, 2023 but swapped places with Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels in an MCU schedule shake-up. Those in the UK may want to keep that entire week free. If Ant-Man 3 follows recent Marvel trends, it’ll be available across the pond a few days early.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s release also marks the beginning of Marvel Phase 5. The next Phase in the MCU is the middle point in what’s now being called ‘ The Multiverse Saga .’ Phase 5 ends a year later with Thunderbolts while Fantastic Four kicks off Phase 6 in November 2024.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast: heroes, villains, and Bill Murray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00i4t0_0h8mSbVG00

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Predictably given the movie’s title, Ant-Man and Wasp both return. The immortal Paul Rudd is back and playing Scott Lang for the fifth time; Evangeline Lilly reprises her role as Hope van Dyne. She was last seen in Avengers: Endgame .

The wider cast has also been confirmed. Michael Douglas will once again play Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer is back as Janet van Dyne, and newcomer Kathryn Newton is Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang. Cassie has been recast from her last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. She was previously portrayed by Emma Fuhrmann.

Jonathan Majors is set to play Marvel’s next big villain, Kang the Conqueror. A variant of Kang, called He Who Remains, appeared in the Loki season 1 finale . The character hinted that different versions of Kang would show up down the line. It’s not known what type of Kang will appear in Quantumania, but it surely won’t be good news for our heroes. It’s also worth noting that the next Avengers movie is called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty , so expect Ant-Man 3 to heavily lead into whatever happens in that sequel.

In one of the weirdest Marvel casting moves, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features Bill Murray in an undisclosed role. He’s seen in the Quantumania Comic-Con trailer (more on that below) as a ruler of a city in the Quantum Realm, and apparently has some sort of past history with Janet.

Marvel villain MODOK (Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, in case you were wondering) was also spotted in that trailer. It’s not yet clear who will portray the big-headed baddie, but there has been some chatter online that Ant-Man’s Yellowjacket actor Corey Stoll will play MODOK.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer: the first description from Comic-Con

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnWhU_0h8mSbVG00

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

The first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer was shown to a frenzied Hall H crowd at San Diego Comic-Con – but hasn’t yet been released online. Thankfully, we were among the first to see it during SDCC. Here’s a little taste of what happens.

The trailer begins with Scott Lang at a book shop doing a reading of his new novel, "Look Out for the Little Guy." There are kids in cosplay all listening, and one winks at Scott. At a dinner table, the whole Ant-Family is there – Scott, Hope, Cassie, Janet, and Hank Pym. Scott says they should be grateful that he saved them all from being dust, a reference to his pivotal role during the Battle for Earth in Avengers: Endgame. Pym is not impressed.

The Ant-Man gang are then seen playing around with a device and Cassie gets dragged into the Quantum Realm. The others go after her, with Janet acting as a guide, the original Wasp having previously been lost in the Quantum Realm for many years. She takes them to a weird-looking city where Bill Murray’s ruler encounters Janet. There’s the implication that he once had a past relationship with Janet.

The trailer takes a darker turn when a booming voice says that they’re in over their head… and it’s Kang. The villain is more sinister than in Loki, and wears a purple robe. In a quick piece of dialogue with Ant-Man, he says he has killed Avengers in the past. There’s also a flash of a metallic MODOK at one point – Reed, on stage at Comic-Con, confirmed that was indeed MODOK.

We can’t say for sure when the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released but a safe bet would be during Marvel’s stream at Disney’s D23 convention on September 10. From there, a second trailer (and TV spots) will likely run post- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in late November right through until release next February.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot: what’s Kang up to in Ant-Man 3?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mW7rG_0h8mSbVG00

(Image credit: Disney)

The Comic-Con trailer laid the groundwork for what to expect in Quantumania: namely, Cassie Lang gets lost in the miniature Quantum Realm and it’s up to the Ant-Fam to rescue her. Along the way, they bump into Bill Murray and, more terrifyingly, Kang and MODOK.

While we don’t know why Kang poking around in the Quantum Realm, it all feeds into Marvel’s new stance on sidestepping Avengers movies in favor of smaller, yet no more epic, crossover movies. "So many of our movies now, the Multiverse of Madness, what you're about to see in Quantumania, are big team-up films introducing big parts of the mythology," Kevin Feige told MTV News .

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, then, will be just as crucial to The Multiverse Saga as anything else coming over the horizon. Perhaps more so, given Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in on the way. Whatever the supervillain’s masterplans, expect the genesis of it to form here. If he already has dominion over time with the TVA (as seen in Loki and set to be continued in Loki season 2 ), then his next step towards complete domination could very well be the Quantum Realm – especially given how time flows differently there and the legion of mysteries hidden within.

Director Peyton Reed revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Quantumania will still maintain the family dynamics of the previous two movies, but go even further in terms of scope and scale . "We knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie," Reed said.

On the prospect of Ant-Man versus Kang, Reed added: "We also knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent. I grew up reading the comics and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who's one of the big, big bad characters in the comics, so to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us."

Discover what else is coming to the MCU in 2023 and beyond with our guide to upcoming Marvel movies .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer confirms Gamora's new role

Marvel Studios didn't hold back in its San Diego Comic-Con slot over the weekend. Led by producer supremo Kevin Feige, Marvel announced a whole bunch of tantalising projects coming up in phases 5 and 6 of the MCU. The studio gave the Hall H crowd a special treat, however, showing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Peyton Reed
Person
Evangeline Lilly
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Corey Stoll
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel

John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans think the Daredevil in the ‘She-Hulk’ trailer may actually be this Marvel Comics D-lister

MCU Fanticipation is getting to a fever pitch ahead of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And while everyone is fired up to see Shulkie’s live-action debut, a legion of Daredevil fans are excited to see Charlie Cox appear in costume as Ol’ Hornhead for the first time since his solo series “went off the air.” But some fans are wondering if that “new” costume couldn’t be a bait and switch.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Descriptions#The Quantum Realm#Disney Marvel#Mcu
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen

The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
MOVIES
Collider

'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman

Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening

Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

27K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy