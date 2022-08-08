Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: release date, cast, and first trailer description

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a bigger deal than we could have imagined. Not only is it officially the first movie of Marvel’s Phase 5, it also features a major appearance from Jonathan Majors’ MCU villain Kang the Conqueror . There’s even talk of MODOK showing his (big) face and a certain Bill Murray turning up in the Quantum Realm. If that doesn’t make it shoot up the top of the list of your most anticipated Marvel projects, we don’t know what will.

Director Peyton Reed is back behind the camera for his third Ant-Man movie and, as you’ll soon find out, he has every intention of making this bigger and better than anything that’s come before. Excited? You should be. Below, we’ve got your cheat sheet for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. From release dates to SDCC trailer descriptions, rumors to recastings, here’s everything you need to know about Ant-Man 3.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date is February 17, 2023. It was originally set for July 28, 2023 but swapped places with Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels in an MCU schedule shake-up. Those in the UK may want to keep that entire week free. If Ant-Man 3 follows recent Marvel trends, it’ll be available across the pond a few days early.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s release also marks the beginning of Marvel Phase 5. The next Phase in the MCU is the middle point in what’s now being called ‘ The Multiverse Saga .’ Phase 5 ends a year later with Thunderbolts while Fantastic Four kicks off Phase 6 in November 2024.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast: heroes, villains, and Bill Murray

Predictably given the movie’s title, Ant-Man and Wasp both return. The immortal Paul Rudd is back and playing Scott Lang for the fifth time; Evangeline Lilly reprises her role as Hope van Dyne. She was last seen in Avengers: Endgame .

The wider cast has also been confirmed. Michael Douglas will once again play Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer is back as Janet van Dyne, and newcomer Kathryn Newton is Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang. Cassie has been recast from her last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. She was previously portrayed by Emma Fuhrmann.

Jonathan Majors is set to play Marvel’s next big villain, Kang the Conqueror. A variant of Kang, called He Who Remains, appeared in the Loki season 1 finale . The character hinted that different versions of Kang would show up down the line. It’s not known what type of Kang will appear in Quantumania, but it surely won’t be good news for our heroes. It’s also worth noting that the next Avengers movie is called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty , so expect Ant-Man 3 to heavily lead into whatever happens in that sequel.

In one of the weirdest Marvel casting moves, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania features Bill Murray in an undisclosed role. He’s seen in the Quantumania Comic-Con trailer (more on that below) as a ruler of a city in the Quantum Realm, and apparently has some sort of past history with Janet.

Marvel villain MODOK (Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing, in case you were wondering) was also spotted in that trailer. It’s not yet clear who will portray the big-headed baddie, but there has been some chatter online that Ant-Man’s Yellowjacket actor Corey Stoll will play MODOK.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer: the first description from Comic-Con

The first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer was shown to a frenzied Hall H crowd at San Diego Comic-Con – but hasn’t yet been released online. Thankfully, we were among the first to see it during SDCC. Here’s a little taste of what happens.

The trailer begins with Scott Lang at a book shop doing a reading of his new novel, "Look Out for the Little Guy." There are kids in cosplay all listening, and one winks at Scott. At a dinner table, the whole Ant-Family is there – Scott, Hope, Cassie, Janet, and Hank Pym. Scott says they should be grateful that he saved them all from being dust, a reference to his pivotal role during the Battle for Earth in Avengers: Endgame. Pym is not impressed.

The Ant-Man gang are then seen playing around with a device and Cassie gets dragged into the Quantum Realm. The others go after her, with Janet acting as a guide, the original Wasp having previously been lost in the Quantum Realm for many years. She takes them to a weird-looking city where Bill Murray’s ruler encounters Janet. There’s the implication that he once had a past relationship with Janet.

The trailer takes a darker turn when a booming voice says that they’re in over their head… and it’s Kang. The villain is more sinister than in Loki, and wears a purple robe. In a quick piece of dialogue with Ant-Man, he says he has killed Avengers in the past. There’s also a flash of a metallic MODOK at one point – Reed, on stage at Comic-Con, confirmed that was indeed MODOK.

We can’t say for sure when the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released but a safe bet would be during Marvel’s stream at Disney’s D23 convention on September 10. From there, a second trailer (and TV spots) will likely run post- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in late November right through until release next February.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania plot: what’s Kang up to in Ant-Man 3?

The Comic-Con trailer laid the groundwork for what to expect in Quantumania: namely, Cassie Lang gets lost in the miniature Quantum Realm and it’s up to the Ant-Fam to rescue her. Along the way, they bump into Bill Murray and, more terrifyingly, Kang and MODOK.

While we don’t know why Kang poking around in the Quantum Realm, it all feeds into Marvel’s new stance on sidestepping Avengers movies in favor of smaller, yet no more epic, crossover movies. "So many of our movies now, the Multiverse of Madness, what you're about to see in Quantumania, are big team-up films introducing big parts of the mythology," Kevin Feige told MTV News .

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, then, will be just as crucial to The Multiverse Saga as anything else coming over the horizon. Perhaps more so, given Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in on the way. Whatever the supervillain’s masterplans, expect the genesis of it to form here. If he already has dominion over time with the TVA (as seen in Loki and set to be continued in Loki season 2 ), then his next step towards complete domination could very well be the Quantum Realm – especially given how time flows differently there and the legion of mysteries hidden within.

Director Peyton Reed revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Quantumania will still maintain the family dynamics of the previous two movies, but go even further in terms of scope and scale . "We knew if we were going to do that we wanted to do some things differently. We really wanted to take a hard left turn and make a movie that was even more epic, but still progress the story of these family dynamics and everything that's going on between Scott and Hope and Cassie," Reed said.

On the prospect of Ant-Man versus Kang, Reed added: "We also knew that we wanted to put our heroes up against a very, very formidable opponent. I grew up reading the comics and I knew the character of Kang the Conqueror, who's one of the big, big bad characters in the comics, so to be able to put up our heroes against Kang the Conqueror was a huge thing for us."

