BBC

Rochdale car thief tried to hide from police inside teddy bear

A car thief who tried to evade police by hiding inside a teddy bear has been sentenced. Joshua Dobson, who was wanted for theft and driving offences, tried to fool Greater Manchester Police during a search of a house in Rochdale in July. However, the force said officers "noticed a...
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC

Nurse struck off for abusing Wirral care home patient

A nurse who abused a patient and failed to alert medics when her health deteriorated has been struck off. Susan Hughes dragged the patient, pushed away her walking frame and shouted obscenities at them at a care home in Wirral in December 2019. The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) said...
The Independent

Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas

A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Daily Mail

Out after 19 years: Killer wife who fed her second husband poisoned curry is pictured strolling in the sunshine on shopping trip after she was freed from prison last month

She was dubbed the Black Widow after murdering her husband with a poisoned curry. Now, 19 years after receiving a life sentence, Dena Thompson is free to walk the streets. The notorious bigamist, who was acquitted of trying to murder another husband and conned a third, was controversially set free by the Parole Board last month.
The Independent

Woman, 60, and man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a baby boy in Burnley.Lancashire Police were called at around 1.20pm on 1 March to an address in the village of Hapton following reports a baby had suffered a medical episode.The child was rushed to hospital for treatment following the arrival of emergency services, but he died on 5 March. The force said his family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.In March, a 60-year-old woman from Haslingden and a 78-year-old man from Burnley were arrested on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.Following further enquiries, they were both...
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
The Independent

CCTV shows gang of young women brazenly steal hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes

Police are hunting a brazen gang of young women who marched around a shop stealing croissants, while others walked behind the tills and snatched hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes.CCTV footage from Tesco Express in Hove shows two of the girls going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display.Another pair bagged up bakery items such as croissants and appeared to be holding other treats.When confronted by a member of staff, they all fled the store.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East SussexLilia Valutyte, 9, plays in the street with sister moments before fatal stabbingMan details ‘scary’ monkeypox diagnosis and symptoms as cases rise across US
Daily Mail

'This could have been my daughter': Parents claim they raised fears over safety of water park where 11-year-old girl died up to YEAR AGO - as it emerges council tried to shut down 'unauthorised' inflatable course

Parents have today revealed how they raised safety fears about a water park where an 11-year-old died up to a year before Saturday's tragic incident. Concerned customers say they contacted Liquid Leisure, near Datchet, Berkshire, almost exactly a year ago to flag their concerns about the water park - only to be offered free tickets to come again.
Daily Mail

Caravan site owner tears up 'much loved' bluebell wood without planning permission to the fury of locals who had spread loved ones’ ashes there

Outraged residents in South Wales were forced to watch the 'shocking destruction' of a bluebell wood torn up by diggers to make way for a caravan site. An investigation by the council found that the landowner, believed to be Karl O'Dare, employed a contractor to make room for five touring caravans without having submitted planning permission.
Daily Mail

Top cop allegedly bashed with a bike seat pole by three boys at a train station after he called them out for their ‘offensive behaviour’

An off-duty senior police officer has been taken to hospital after he was allegedly bashed with a bike pole by three boys at a train station. The 60-year-old NSW Police chief inspector approached the three boys, who were allegedly behaving in an offensive manner and abusing passengers and railway staff, at Rooty Hill train station in Sydney's west at about 4.25am on Monday.
BBC

Extra patrols after woman raped on river path in Hereford

Police are investigating after a second woman was raped on a river path in Hereford. West Mercia Police said the woman was attacked between some tennis courts and Victoria Bridge between 21:00 BST and 22:00 on Sunday. It follows another woman being raped on the river path between Old Bridge...
BBC

Leicester: Boy, 15, admits stabbing teenager in city centre

A boy has admitted stabbing a teenager in Leicester city centre after an argument. The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught on CCTV confronting the victim in Market Street before the attack. He was arrested by police shortly after throwing the knife away in the minutes...
