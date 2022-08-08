Read full article on original website
Related
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
Editor’s Note: This article contains videos whose content may be considered too graphic in nature for some readers. Viewer discretion is advised. In an effort to get the word out about how dangerous is driving while distracted, this video was recently released from the Durham Constabulary — which is the police force responsible for policing ceremonial county of County Durham in North East England in the United Kingdom — that shows footage of an actual fatal accident which occurred on the northbound lanes of the A1(M) carriageway near Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 6:18 in the evening.
People
Pregnant Woman Killed in Fiery L.A. Crash Is Identified, And Police Make An Arrest
Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a blazing multi-vehicle crash that killed six people, including a pregnant woman. Nicole Linton is facing vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence charges, the California Highway Patrol announced Friday. So far, the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified 23-year-old Asherey...
Met police officer sacked after punching handcuffed black child in the face
Steve Martin found guilty of gross misconduct after punching and verbally abusing 15-year-old boy
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Baby girl birthed on road emerges unscathed after mother is crushed by truck in India
A baby girl was delivered on a road in northern India during an accident which the infant miraculously survived. The baby’s mother was crushed by a truck and died just minutes after she gave birth. The incident occurred near Firozabad city in Uttar Pradesh state on Wednesday when eight-month...
Father, 86, drowned while trying to save his disabled daughter, 27, after she lost control of her mobility scooter and fell into canal, inquest hears
A father drowned while trying to rescue his disabled daughter after her mobility scooter fell into a canal, an inquest has heard. Lawrence Casey, 86, jumped into the icy cold Bude Canal in north Cornwall after his daughter Jessica lost control of her scooter at around 5.20pm on September 1 last year.
My neighbour uses pegs to stop me parking on the grass outside his home but I pull them all out, it’s ridiculous
A RESIDENT has told how his neighbour keeps trying to stop him from parking on a grass verge by stabbing pegs in the ground. Defiant Steven Riley, 59, claims he has no choice but to yank the pegs out and park over them due to a lack of parking space on their street.
CARS・
Popculture
Soap Opera Actress Arrested in Raid
A former star of the U.K. show, EastEnders, was arrested on suspicion of an alleged "large-scale" fraud. Authorities held the actress Friday during an early morning raid on her London home, The Sun reported. A detailed description of the alleged fraud conspiracy has not been provided. Officers from the Eastern...
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident
According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
Friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni recounts final call before feared abduction from California camp party
A friend of missing teen Kiely Rodni has spoken about the pair’s final phone call before her friend vanished from a campground party in California.Samantha Smith, 18, tells The Independent she was the last person to speak with 16-year-old Kiely after midnight on Saturday. “At 12.36am she called me … and this is the last call anybody had with her. We said ‘love you, good night. Get home safe,’ and that’s the last thing we heard of her,” Samantha said on Monday. Kiely was at a party with more than 100 teenagers and young adults at the Prosser...
A man fell to his death and a 10-year-old boy slipped from his safety harness while crossing China's famous bridge obstacle courses, igniting an uproar over safety concerns
China's popular bridge suspension obstacle courses have come under fire over safety concerns. In separate incidents, a man and a 10-year-old boy fell after slipping from their harnesses. The man fell to his death, while the boy sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. Two people in China fell while taking...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
ohmymag.co.uk
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
BBC
Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
Horror last moments of drinker who died after downing bottle of Jägermeister in two minutes for £10 bet
THESE are the horror last moments of a drinker who died after downing a bottle of Jägermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet. The man, aged between 25 and 30, died at the Blue Corner Car Wash & Liquor Restaurant near Elim, South Africa. Cops said the...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 4