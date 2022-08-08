ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Wildwood Boardwalk visitors falling in love with 'Bachelorette' hopeful Tyler Norris

By Isabel Koyama, Burlington County Times
 2 days ago
WILDWOOD — South Jersey's own Tyler Norris is emerging as a fan favorite.

Especially after the most recent episode of "The Bachelorette," filmed in France, when Norris was the only suitor on a group date with Rachel Recchia who happened to come prepared with a love letter, a thoughtful gesture that had the internet "aww"-ing to their TV screens.

It's a unique season where two women — Gabby Windey is also looking for love — date from the same initial pool of men. As the show keeps reminding viewers, "We've never done this before."

The set up breeds drama by design when some men realize mid-way through that they actually prefer one bachelorette over the other — but Norris made clear from the get-go he's "here for Rachel," and seems to be showing no signs of second thoughts in his taped confessionals.

His fans are equally struck by Norris.

"We love him so far," said Sherri Johnston, a Cape May resident who watches the show with her 17-year-old daughter, McKenna. "Even if he wasn't our local guy, he would be our favorite."

The 25-year-old Norris hails from Rio Grande, a town 15 minutes of salty marsh away from the beach. It's tiny, full of big box retail and cut with big thoroughfares.

His family owns a string of carnival-style basketball games on the Wildwood Boardwalk — something he referenced in the first episode before challenging the bachelorette to a face-off.

Justin Conigliaro, 21, who worked with Norris' brother and is back running basketball games this summer, said people visiting the Boardwalk lately ask about him.

"It's crazy, 'cause it was just out of nowhere," said Conigliaro, commenting on Norris' rising local fame while spinning a basketball on the tip of his index finger.

"We have people FaceTime him sometimes."

Cohen should have plenty of time to get acquainted with Norris; he'll be sticking around on the show, at least — spoiler — until the final four, an episode partially filmed in Wildwood.

Norris' fan base grows as more people learn of his South Jersey roots and he continues to do well on the show.

"I'm going to have to go watch that tonight," said Talia Cohen, store manager of a souvenir shop beside one of Norris' booths. "A celebrity next door and I didn't even know."

New episodes of "The Bachelorette" air on ABC at 8 p.m. on Mondays and streaming on Hulu the next day.

Burlington County Times

Burlington County Times

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Willingboro, NJ from Burlington County Times.

 http://burlingtoncountytimes.com

