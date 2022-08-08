ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Marion County restaurant inspections: Critical violations July 19 - 31

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CT5YG_0h8mRYlk00

The following restaurant inspections with critical violations were conducted by Marion Public Health between July 19 and July 31:

Embassy of Marion, 175 Community Drive, Marion, July 19. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed dented can in storage room. Person in charge (PIC) removed can. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed cereal container lid to be damaged and no longer capable of protecting cereal from contamination. PIC disposed of lid. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed a spatula that had several scoring marks. PIC got rid of spatula.

Harding Pointe, 340 Oak St., Marion, July 20. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, correcteed during inspection). Observed brown liquid in hand sink. Sink was cleaned and spoke with PIC about using the sink for hand washing only. Food package(s) received in poor condition (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed several dented cans in the storage areas. PIC removed cans from shelves to be returned for credit or thrown away. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed two measuring cups in drawers with granulated white powder on the food contact surface of the utensils.

Taco Bell #38893, 1270 Delaware Ave., Marion, July 20. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical). Employees are not informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health (critical). Did not observe a signed sick policy in the facility during the time of inspection. Correct by July 26. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed container with chips in it to be cracked. PIC removed container from shelves, placed chips in new container.

Harding Harbor Seafood LLC, 267 W. Center St. Suite #100, Marion, July 25. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed food containers to have cracks and holes in the lid. PIC put food in new container.

Taco Bell #38898, 1309 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, July 25. Handwashing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed food debris in hand sink. Spoke with PIC about ensuring sink is only used for washing hands. Hand sink was cleaned.

Wendy's #22, 1308 Delaware Ave., Marion, July 25. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Did not observe lids on the bacon and the sugar containers. PIC placed lids on bacon containers and threw away sugar. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Did not observe proper date marks on several items in the walk-in cooler. PIC disposed of items. Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed bacon cutter to be sitting on dirty paper towels. Explained to PIC that the paper towels are absorbing bacteria and not capable of being cleaned to the required standards provided by the health code. PIC removed paper towels, cleaned bacon slicer, and placed slicer on the proper surface.

740 Restaurant Ventures LLC, 143 W. Center St., Marion, July 26. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed stack of clean plates to have debris on them. Chemical sanitizer other than chlorine, iodine, or a quaternary ammonium applied improperly (critical). Did not observe dish washing machine to reach proper sanitization levels. PIC made appointment with EcoLab and dishes will be washed in three bay sink until fixed. Correct by Aug. 1. Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed chemical container to not have common name on working bottle.

Topped Ice Cream, 127 S. Main St., Marion, July 26. Food equipment surfaces not cleaned at required frequency (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC stated spatulas were not being cleaned every four hours. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical repeat, corrected during inspection). Did not observe date marks on opened milk and chicken in cooler.

Taco Bell #38893, 1270 Delaware Ave., July 26. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical repeat). PIC received critical violations during the time of inspection.

Rally's #45054, 412 N. Main St., Marion, July 26. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation (critical repeat). Observed fried food in hot holding unit to not have lids to cover the fries and chicken. Correct by July 26.

Baires Deli LLC, 131 S. Main St., Marion, July 27. PIC unable to demonstrate knowledge by having no critical violations (critical, corrected during inspection). PIC received critical violations during the time of inspection. PIC corrected violations. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed working food containers in the cooler to not have lids on them. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed raw eggs to be stored above produce and RTE food in the storage area cooler. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed one bag to contain whole cuts of meat and ground hamburger patties in it. PIC disposed of bag. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed clean plates to be dirty. Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed sauce container that is a mix of several shelf stable foods to not be discarded after seven days. PIC disposed of it. 

Village Pizza, 429 S. Water St., Caledonia, July 27. Food in contact with an unclean surface or linens (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed sugar scoop handle to be touching the sugar. PIC removed scoop.

Neighbors, 712 Richmond Ave., Marion, July 28. Food in contact with an unclean surface or linens (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed sugar and yeast scoop handles to be stored inside product. PIC removed them.

Victor's Taco Shop, 669 N. Main St., Marion, July 28. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed food in storage area of make table to not have lids on them.

China Wok, 1356 Mt. Vernon Ave., Marion, July 28. Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging and segregation (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed several food items in walk-in cooler and make table cooler to not have lids on them. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked (critical, corrected during inspection). Observed no date marking on sauce produced on site. PIC placed proper date on container.

For full restaurant inspection details, visit marionpublichealth.org.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
MARION, OH
