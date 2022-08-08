Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Yardbarker
Report: Former Manchester United Player Makes Fun Of Cristiano Ronaldo Following Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
The former Manchester United player spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo following the embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford. For the start of the Premier League season the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench. Everybody had the expectation of seeing Ronaldo being lined up in...
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League
Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial told they ‘could not handle the pressure’ at Manchester United
Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba have been blasted and told they could not handle the pressure of playing for Manchester United. Whilst Pogba is no longer a player for United, Martial is not someone Erik ten Hag can rely on if they are to challenge for the top honours, according to former Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Former Man United striker says he'd play for the club for free, he's a big fan favourite
Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez has offered to play for the club for 'free' if he ever returned to Old Trafford. Hernandez, 34, enjoyed a five-year spell at Man United under the tutelage of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson. He scored 59 goals in all competitions, helping the Red...
Hilarious video titled 'Man Utd Transfer Strategy - EXPLAINED' goes viral after Rabiot and Arnautovic bids
Paddy Power have produced a hilarious video titled 'Manchester United Transfer Strategy - EXPLAINED' following a mad 48 hours in the transfer window. United were beaten 2-1 in their Premier League opener against Brighton on Sunday and it seems to have sent the club's transfer activity into overdrive. During the...
Arsenal may wait until 2023 to sign top midfield target
Arsenal are prepared to wait until the end of the 2022/23 season to sign Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, football.london understands. The Gunners have been linked heavily with the arrival of a new midfielder, with Tielemans being one of the names that’s surrounded the North Londoners all summer. Widespread...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Malang Sarr joins AS Monaco on loan with obligation to buy for £13 million
Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has joined AS Monaco on a season-long loan, it has been confirmed. The defender made 19 appearances for the Blues in all competitions last season after a loan move to the Bundesliga collapsed on deadline day. Sarr impressed Thomas Tuchel, who blocked a departure in the...
Nottingham Forest make offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, it could be bargain of the summer
Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for highly-rated Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar after they opened talks with his agent about a move. Steve Cooper's side are making a real splash in this summer's transfer window. In total, they have added 12 players to their ranks, including...
WATCH: Man United loanee Alvaro Fernandes assists TWICE on full debut for Preston North End
Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez had a stellar full debut for Preston North End on Tuesday, assisting twice in a 4-1 win against Huddersfield Town. The left-back had a brilliant season in the United's Under-23s last term, winning the Player of the Year for the age group as he was named on the first-team's bench a number of times.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to meet Barcelona as Chelsea eye attacking alternatives
Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set for meetings with Barcelona regarding his future as the Blues look to alternative targets, it has been reported. The 32-year-old could make a sensational return to the Premier League after departing Arsenal last season following disciplinary issues. Chelsea were initially linked with a move...
Adrien Rabiot played for Manchester City as a teenager but deal was terminated after six months
As a teenager, Adrien Rabiot spent six months playing for Manchester City's academy after he was scouted by the club, aged 13. Rabiot, who is reportedly deemed surplus to requirements at current side Juventus, is close to joining Manchester United this summer for a fee of around £15 million.
Manchester United turn to PSV's Cody Gakpo after ending interest in Marko Arnautovic
Manchester United’s last-minute hunt for attacking reinforcements have thrown up a number of unsuspecting names as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack. After a 2-1 loss in the Premier League to Brighton & Hove Albion proved a lack of depth in attack, the Dutchman is looking to the transfer market to boost his options.
Former AC Milan director calls for ‘Football Brexit’ when asked about the Super League
Former AC Milan director, Adriano Galliani has called for a ‘football brexit’ when he was asked about the future of the controversial European Super League. Galliani, who is now the chief executive of newly promoted Serie A side Monza spoke to Italian news outlet, Tuttosport about the financial challenges that are affecting football in Italy.
