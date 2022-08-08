ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered storms to start the week before more Saharan dust ushers in hotter, drier air

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab an umbrella — you’re likely to need it at some point today.

Monday will be active with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

There’s a 60% chance of rain.

Highs should top out at 93 degrees in Central Florida.

Rain is expected to return on Tuesday before things begin to dry out.

That’s because Saharan dust that’s moving back into the area will take hold by mid-week, according to meteorologist Brian Shields.

We should begin to notice its impacts on Wednesday as it dries things out and ushers in very hot weather.

The trend of lower rain chances and heat should linger late into the week, thanks to the Saharan dust.

High temps could climb into the mid-to-upper 90s on those days.

WATCH: Saharan dust: How and when it will impact the weather in Central Florida (Brian Shields, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Looking at the tropics, Shields said there’s one disturbance off the coast of Africa that could develop into the next named story, but early indications are that it will remain at sea.

#Saharan Dust#Central Florida#Severe Weather
