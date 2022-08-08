Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Places for French Onion Soup in Western New York
When you go to most cities, they might be known for one dish. Here in Buffalo, we're known for quite a few dishes. The most obvious one is chicken wings. It's the biggest food for Buffalo on a national scale and is what visitors want when they first come to Western New York.
14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York
If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
Get The All New Erie County Fair Bingo Card
One of the biggest festivals in New York State is set to kick off today with the return of the Erie County Fair. The Erie County Fair officially opens today at 10 am and if you are planning on heading out over the next 12 days, why not have some extra fun at the fair?
This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY
The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools
If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
New York Is Bracing For Possible Beer Shortage
There is nothing better for most people that to get home after a long day at work and crack open an ice-cold beer. Or maybe you enjoy a cold beer while hanging out with friends on your backyard patio. Those days might be harder and harder to find over the...
From Buffalo? You’ll Love The Full Moon This Week
August is rolling on and the heat and humidity of the summer are fading away like the summer sunsets. As we get ready for the influx of back-to-school shopping and the beginning of the fall activities, there is one last event that you don't want to miss over New York State.
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
UPS Refused To Give Driver Fan In Dangerous Heat In New York State
UPS has come under fire for not providing a driver here in New York with a fan in his vehicle during the extreme heatwave that affected most of the state. The driver was told that it was a 'corporate decision,' according to VICE. Lewis also posted the portion of the...
A Plea To Stop Feeding Bears In New York State [WATCH]
The summer of 2022 sure has been fun here in New York State! This has been the first summer in two years that we have been able to get back out and enjoy things together again. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about so many changes and for some families, so many...
Weird Car Spotted All Over Western New York
If you have been driving the highways and roads in Western New York over the past couple of weeks, you might have noticed a very weird-looking car driving around you. I was driving along Southwestern Blvd in Hamburg when I noticed this car that looked like a spaceship. It was moving along with traffic but was very odd looking because it had a giant camera on top of it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Only One Way To Get Rid Of This Western New York Bug Infestation
This invasive species doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and it’s really affecting the farming community in Western New York. The bugs are just out, and the humidity definitely doesn’t help. Mosquitoes, gnats, lightning bugs are all over the place, which is typical for this time of year, but now there is another bug to add to the mix.
New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long
If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
How To Insult A Western New Yorker (Without Cursing)
As New Yorkers, we have to have some pretty thick skin. But as Western New Yorkers, some insults do cut a little deeper than others. A lot of people like to talk bad about Western New York. Most of whom have never even stepped a foot in any of our towns. We know that Western New York can be pretty great. But there are certain things that people say about us Western New Yorkers that kind of feel like a shot below the belt.
Cooler Weather Set To Sweep Across Western New York
It looks like the hot and humid weather we have had here in Western New York over the past could of days will be a thing of the past, at least for a couple of days. A cold front will be moving across Western New York this week and with that cooler temps and less humidity will be on the way.
Get Ready For a Few Days of Heavy Traffic in The Southtowns
We have less than six weeks remaining in summer, officially. For many of us, summer ends after Labor Day Weekend. There is still plenty of time to enjoy summer activities and events across Western New York and look no further than the next week. If you plan on driving in...
Deadline To Apply For New York State Forest Ranger Job In 2 Days
If you are interested in a forest ranger job with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the deadline is quickly approaching. While the job duties are a bit different than most law enforcement officers, a ranger is a police officer,. Forest rangers are sworn police officers, who work...
JOBS・
Eating While Driving Can Lead To a Ticket in New York State
When it comes to laws in New York State, there's a lot to sift through. Some of the laws are common knowledge and come in a black and white way, meaning they're definitive "yes, you can do these things" or "no, you cannot do these things." Distracted driving is something...
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
96.1 The Breeze
Buffalo NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://961thebreeze.com
Comments / 0