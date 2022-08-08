ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
96.1 The Breeze

Weird Car Spotted All Over Western New York

If you have been driving the highways and roads in Western New York over the past couple of weeks, you might have noticed a very weird-looking car driving around you. I was driving along Southwestern Blvd in Hamburg when I noticed this car that looked like a spaceship. It was moving along with traffic but was very odd looking because it had a giant camera on top of it.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Launches New Fishing Mobile Feature With Tons Of Tools

If you enjoy fishing, New York State has just launched a new fishing feature to give you tools at your fingertips. Governor Hochul announced the 'Tackle Box' mobile phone feature. It is designed to make it easier for experienced and new anglers to get tools and resources within the State Department of Environmental Conservation's HuntFishNY smartphone app. People can use the feature to find bodies of water, stocking information, fish identification tools, and so much more.
HOBBIES
96.1 The Breeze

New York’s Longest Yard Sale Is Over 50 Miles Long

If you are looking for some deals chances are you have spent some time driving around town shopping at garage and yard sales. Wouldn't it be nice to have tons of deals all on one road that stretch for miles? There is one place you can have it all in New York. It is dubbed "The Longest Yard Sale In New York" and takes place over 50 miles.
SHOPPING
96.1 The Breeze

Get The All New Erie County Fair Bingo Card

One of the biggest festivals in New York State is set to kick off today with the return of the Erie County Fair. The Erie County Fair officially opens today at 10 am and if you are planning on heading out over the next 12 days, why not have some extra fun at the fair?
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

How To Insult A Western New Yorker (Without Cursing)

As New Yorkers, we have to have some pretty thick skin. But as Western New Yorkers, some insults do cut a little deeper than others. A lot of people like to talk bad about Western New York. Most of whom have never even stepped a foot in any of our towns. We know that Western New York can be pretty great. But there are certain things that people say about us Western New Yorkers that kind of feel like a shot below the belt.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

This $2.6 Million Mansion Could Be The Most Beautiful in WNY

The housing market has been very competitive over the past 12-18 months, not just here in Western New York, but all over the country. If you have paid attention to the housing market in the Buffalo and Western New York region, then you might know that we have seen quite a few expensive and gorgeous homes hit the market in recent weeks.
CLARENCE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

14 Things We Miss From The 90’s In Western New York

If you grew up in the 90's in Western New York, you had it good. Check out all the things that used to be here that aren't anymore. Yeah...I know...kids these days have some pretty incredible technology. But man did we have cool places to go and hang out! When you look back at some of the places we miss the most, many of them were restaurants or stores. The thing about them was that they all had their one thing that made them stand out.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Only One Way To Get Rid Of This Western New York Bug Infestation

This invasive species doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and it’s really affecting the farming community in Western New York. The bugs are just out, and the humidity definitely doesn’t help. Mosquitoes, gnats, lightning bugs are all over the place, which is typical for this time of year, but now there is another bug to add to the mix.
WEST SENECA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

