Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Bde Maka Ska Thomas and Lake Hiawatha beaches closed due to E. coli

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced it temporarily closed two beaches Tuesday. Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed after routine monitoring of the lake water "found that E. coli bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines," according to a statement. The MPRB...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army unveils renovated adult rehab center in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- More and more people in the area have a steady place to call home.  According to new data from the county, homelessness is down in Hennepin County. It's down 9 percent for families and 4 percent for individuals.This data comes as the Salvation Army opens up more housing for people going through tough times.For 75 years, the Salvation Army in downtown Minneapolis has been a place of respite. Tom Canfield is an administrator. "We've seen over 25,000 men come in and leave with transformed lives and became good and productive citizens," Tom Canfield said.There may be no better...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Boil water advisory lifted for areas in Maplewood, St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — A boil water advisory has been lifted for areas in Maplewood and St. Paul, nearly a day after it was issued. The advisory was solely a precautionary procedure following a power outage at the Beebe Road pump station. Lab tests determined that the water has been deemed "safe for consumption," St. Paul Regional Water Services said in a statement Tuesday.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
ROSEVILLE, MN
BevNET.com

Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
MINNESOTA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
MinnPost

Minneapolis Police Department wants to use drones

Via Bring Me the News: Minneapolis’ Public Health and Safety Committee is being asked to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 24, on the Minneapolis Police Department’s use of drones. A state law, which took effect in 2020, requires law enforcement agencies to provide an opportunity for public comment prior to the purchase or use of a drone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Osseo School District Grapples with Teacher Shortage

Students will head back to the classroom in a few weeks. Within that short amount of time, Minnesota’s fifth-largest school district will try to actively recruit teachers. “I would imagine as we fill some of those positions, there will be other ones that open up, and we’ll keep needing to fill them,” said Kelly Wilson, Education Minnesota Osseo President.
OSSEO, MN
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Cedric Alexander sworn in as Minneapolis' 1st community safety commissioner

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis made history Monday morning by swearing in Dr. Cedric Alexander as the city's first ever commissioner of community safety.The ceremony, which took less than a minute was met with applause inside the City Hall rotunda from a number of City Council members, members from several of the city's public safety departments and Superintendent Drew Evens, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension commissioner, among other leaders. Mayor Jacob Frey tapped Alexander for the position in July. Alexander is now tasked with overseeing the five departments of public safety: 911, the city fire department, the emergency management office, the police department, and neighborhood...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson hires director of marketing

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson has hired Jenna Mead as director of marketing, referendum and project planning. Mead previously was the director of partnerships for Golden Valley-based Captivate Media + Consulting, where she managed strategic communications, video production and graphic design for school districts across the Midwest and nationally. She also was a multimedia television journalist for KAAL-TV, the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina school officials: Student admits to hanging noose, police sent charges to county attorney

EDINA, Minn. – Officials with Edina Public Schools say a student has admitted to hanging a noose last month at the city's community center -- and police have submitted charging documents to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.The noose was discovered on the morning of July 26, dangling from the roof of one of the community center's courtyards. The incident sparked the condemnation of Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, and led to an anti-hate rally in the city."We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change," Stanley wrote in a letter to parents.District officials announced Tuesday that the three students involved -- all minors -- were questioned by police, and one of the students admitted to making and hanging the noose. Officials will not identify the students due to their ages. "The district will always take appropriate disciplinary and other actions when there are threats to staff or student psychological or physical safety," wrote district officials. Officials also said the district has approved new student conduct and discipline standards for the student handbook.
EDINA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan

The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...

