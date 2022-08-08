Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Bde Maka Ska Thomas and Lake Hiawatha beaches closed due to E. coli
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) announced it temporarily closed two beaches Tuesday. Bde Maka Ska Thomas Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach were closed after routine monitoring of the lake water "found that E. coli bacteria levels exceeded state-specified guidelines," according to a statement. The MPRB...
Minneapolis tries to spruce up street barriers with motivational messages
The City of Minneapolis has moved to spruce up some of the unsightly, recently-installed barriers its placed downtown to curb illegal street racing,. New stickers featuring motivational messages were added to the temporary bollards on Monday, with a city spokesperson telling Bring Me The News it was done "to add more visual interest."
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Salvation Army unveils renovated adult rehab center in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- More and more people in the area have a steady place to call home. According to new data from the county, homelessness is down in Hennepin County. It's down 9 percent for families and 4 percent for individuals.This data comes as the Salvation Army opens up more housing for people going through tough times.For 75 years, the Salvation Army in downtown Minneapolis has been a place of respite. Tom Canfield is an administrator. "We've seen over 25,000 men come in and leave with transformed lives and became good and productive citizens," Tom Canfield said.There may be no better...
Boil water advisory lifted for areas in Maplewood, St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — A boil water advisory has been lifted for areas in Maplewood and St. Paul, nearly a day after it was issued. The advisory was solely a precautionary procedure following a power outage at the Beebe Road pump station. Lab tests determined that the water has been deemed "safe for consumption," St. Paul Regional Water Services said in a statement Tuesday.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Aug. 12-14)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - From antique cars to monster trucks, there is plenty to see in Minnesota this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Irish Fair of Minnesota:. Harriet Island Park, St. Paul. Aug. 12-14 Get your Guinness or your afternoon tea at...
Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
tornadopix.com
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
BevNET.com
Trail Magic THC-Infused Beverage Launches in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.— Consumers in Minnesota will get their first chance to try a THC-infused drink today with the launch of Trail Magic, a THC-infused beverage brand created by Minneapolis Cider Company. The brand comes on the heels of a new law that legalized cannabis-infused beverages in Minnesota as of...
ourquadcities.com
Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities
Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
Suddenly Clean Shoe Cleaning born from Brooklyn Park student's love for sneakers
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — The year is 2020. You're a senior in high school who's stuck at home, bored out of your mind. You create a shoe cleaning business... at least that's what Keegan Walten from Brooklyn Park did. "I'm a huge sneaker head," said Keegan. "I have been...
Minneapolis Police Department wants to use drones
Via Bring Me the News: Minneapolis’ Public Health and Safety Committee is being asked to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 24, on the Minneapolis Police Department’s use of drones. A state law, which took effect in 2020, requires law enforcement agencies to provide an opportunity for public comment prior to the purchase or use of a drone.
ccxmedia.org
Osseo School District Grapples with Teacher Shortage
Students will head back to the classroom in a few weeks. Within that short amount of time, Minnesota’s fifth-largest school district will try to actively recruit teachers. “I would imagine as we fill some of those positions, there will be other ones that open up, and we’ll keep needing to fill them,” said Kelly Wilson, Education Minnesota Osseo President.
Man's body found near empty fishing boat on St. Croix River
A body was found in the St. Croix River within the Stillwater Township on Monday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they found an unoccupied fishing boat along the shoreline near the St. Croix boom site just after 9 a.m. Deputies went to the area and determined that the abandoned...
fox9.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
Cedric Alexander sworn in as Minneapolis' 1st community safety commissioner
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis made history Monday morning by swearing in Dr. Cedric Alexander as the city's first ever commissioner of community safety.The ceremony, which took less than a minute was met with applause inside the City Hall rotunda from a number of City Council members, members from several of the city's public safety departments and Superintendent Drew Evens, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension commissioner, among other leaders. Mayor Jacob Frey tapped Alexander for the position in July. Alexander is now tasked with overseeing the five departments of public safety: 911, the city fire department, the emergency management office, the police department, and neighborhood...
rejournals.com
Minneapolis’ Kraus-Anderson hires director of marketing
Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson has hired Jenna Mead as director of marketing, referendum and project planning. Mead previously was the director of partnerships for Golden Valley-based Captivate Media + Consulting, where she managed strategic communications, video production and graphic design for school districts across the Midwest and nationally. She also was a multimedia television journalist for KAAL-TV, the ABC affiliate in Rochester, Minnesota.
Edina school officials: Student admits to hanging noose, police sent charges to county attorney
EDINA, Minn. – Officials with Edina Public Schools say a student has admitted to hanging a noose last month at the city's community center -- and police have submitted charging documents to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.The noose was discovered on the morning of July 26, dangling from the roof of one of the community center's courtyards. The incident sparked the condemnation of Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, and led to an anti-hate rally in the city."We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change," Stanley wrote in a letter to parents.District officials announced Tuesday that the three students involved -- all minors -- were questioned by police, and one of the students admitted to making and hanging the noose. Officials will not identify the students due to their ages. "The district will always take appropriate disciplinary and other actions when there are threats to staff or student psychological or physical safety," wrote district officials. Officials also said the district has approved new student conduct and discipline standards for the student handbook.
Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester
It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
minnesotamonthly.com
New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan
The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...
