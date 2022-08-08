Read full article on original website
Firefighters discover charred body after extinguishing vehicle fire on Detroit's east side
Detroit firefighters responding to a car on fire on the city’s east side made a “gruesome” discovery once the flames were put out Wednesday morning, WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police: Body found in burning car after flames extinguished
DETROIT – An unidentified body was found early Wednesday morning inside a burning car in Detroit, officials report. Police say at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, they received a call for a car fire on Dubois Street, located near Forest Avenue and St. Aubin Street. Once Detroit firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found inside of the vehicle.
Family 'hurt' after LCA holdout home burns down
The land was in demand as the area came to life within the past decade. The family once listed it for nearly $5 million, but it didn't sell.
Multiple units in Inkster apartment complex go up in flames as crews fight to control fire
Firefighters are battling back flames at an apartment building in Wayne County Tuesday morning. The Inkster Fire Department confirmed with WWJ that a large fire has burned through several units
fox2detroit.com
Man severely burned, woman treated for smoke inhalation after Inkster apartment fire
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was severely burned, and his elderly mother suffered smoke inhalation when their Inkster apartment caught fire Monday. The fire that started in a third floor unit at Thompson Tower is being called accidental. "I smelled the smoke, but there are so many smokers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
Meijer cashier attacked by woman following argument over checkout line
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- Police say a 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer located on Market Place Circle was attacked earlier this month by a customer who was upset. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect and the cashier had a disagreement around 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 after the cashier informed the woman she had too many items for the self-checkout line.
Husband, wife die after overnight house fire
DETROIT – A couple died early Monday after a fire rent through their Detroit home, officials said. A man, 55, and woman, 65, were pulled from their bedroom in burning the home after the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 13000 block of Maiden Street in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Crews fought the fire for hours.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
Detroit News
Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
Divers find body of Macomb man who jumped off boat for a swim in Anchor Bay
Authorities say alcohol and the poor weather conditions are both believed to be contributing factors in a drowning in Anchor Bay over the weekend.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old shot and killed walking out of party store in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old was murdered as he walked out of the 25 Hour Party Store in Inkster. Now, investigators are trying to give a grieving family answers as to why Elijah Steward was shot and killed. "A young man 19 years old, God knows what his...
The Oakland Press
Man found dead in Pontiac park
Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
Detroit News
Two dead following house fire on Detroit's east side
A man and a woman are dead after a fire ripped through their home on Detroit's east side early Monday, officials said. The home is located on Maiden near Chalmers and Interstate 94, according to media reports. "Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed," James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's...
Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside.
Video shows encounter with Detroit police, woman alleging assault
A violent encounter with Detroit police left a woman badly injured over the weekend. 7 Action News was told officers were sent to a block party on Sunday around 2 a.m. on the city's west side.
fox2detroit.com
8 rescued, 2 hospitalized after fire breaks out at Detroit apartment building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's firefighters rescued eight people after a fire broke out at an apartment on Detroit's west side. The fire happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment building on Glynn Ct near the Lodge Freeway and Chicago Blvd. "Like the hallway was full of black smoke, so I...
fox2detroit.com
5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man drowns in Anchor Bay after jumping into water, officials say
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb Township man who was on a boat with 17 family members and friends over the weekend drowned after he jumped into the water in Anchor Bay, officials said. Macomb County divers were called around 6 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 7) to an area of...
Police: 62-year-old man with head injury goes missing after leaving Sinai Grace Hospital
Police are asking for help in locating a mentally disabled man who went missing after he left a local hospital in Detroit over a week ago. Detroit police say 62-year-old Warren Pride disappeared after he was last seen around noon on August 1
