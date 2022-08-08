ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: Body found in burning car after flames extinguished

DETROIT – An unidentified body was found early Wednesday morning inside a burning car in Detroit, officials report. Police say at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 10, they received a call for a car fire on Dubois Street, located near Forest Avenue and St. Aubin Street. Once Detroit firefighters extinguished the fire, a body was found inside of the vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Husband, wife die after overnight house fire

DETROIT – A couple died early Monday after a fire rent through their Detroit home, officials said. A man, 55, and woman, 65, were pulled from their bedroom in burning the home after the fire started around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 13000 block of Maiden Street in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Crews fought the fire for hours.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit man among 2 dead after Lake Michigan drowning

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Novi man and a Columbus, Mich. woman drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach on Monday. First responders were called to the beach just before 12:40 p.m. on reports of possible drownings. Bystanders had pulled two people from the water before police and EMS workers arrived.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Man found dead in Pontiac park

Three doses of Naloxone failed to revive a Pontiac man found unresponsive lying on a slide in a Pontiac park Sunday night with narcotics paraphernalia next to him, officials said. An autopsy is scheduled for the 31-year-old man. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies along with crews from...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Two dead following house fire on Detroit's east side

A man and a woman are dead after a fire ripped through their home on Detroit's east side early Monday, officials said. The home is located on Maiden near Chalmers and Interstate 94, according to media reports. "Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed," James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
ROYAL OAK, MI

