Teen in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Uptown

PITTSBURGH — A teenager is in critical condition after being shot early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. for reports of a male who was shot in the head.

The teen was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and arrived there in critical condition.

Police located a crime scene on Van Braam Street between Fifth Avenue and Watson Street.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

