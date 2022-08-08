ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Teen in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Uptown

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keSqz_0h8mNtOh00
WPXI - Uptown Shooting A teenager is in critical condition after being shot early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. for reports of a male who was shot in the head. (Aug. 8, 2022)

PITTSBURGH — A teenager is in critical condition after being shot early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. for reports of a male who was shot in the head.

The teen was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and arrived there in critical condition.

Police located a crime scene on Van Braam Street between Fifth Avenue and Watson Street.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Connie Nania
2d ago

Just a typical weekend in PGH Our city is turning into Chicago and Philly real fast.!! Soft on crime practices,and sympathy for criminals are resulting in chaos!! How many talks and committee meetings will take place now? We need more cops on streets,tougher laws and judges that will not coddle criminals.More cops than ever leaving force because of these practices!! Sane people who can afford it are abandoning our cities,taking their tax money to suburbs!! Soon while city will look like Wilkinsburg!!!

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Etna boy, 16, identified as Pittsburgh fatal shooting victim early Monday

An Etna teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Pittsburgh. The victim, Alexander Kowalyk, 16, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pittsburgh’s Uptown and Bluff neighborhood. He died Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
wtae.com

One killed in fire at apartment building in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The Westmoreland County coroner was called to the scene after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Greensburg Monday night. The coroner confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that a man died on scene. The Westmoreland County Coroner identified the man as 40-year-old David M. Bramini. A cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Large sinkhole at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

OAKDALE, Pa. — Sky 4 flew over a large sinkhole at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden on Tuesday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the botanical garden said it happened in their welcome center parking lot. "Over the weekend, a section of the Welcome Center parking lot on top of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
122K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy