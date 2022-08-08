Read full article on original website
Related
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58
Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
Ozzy Osbourne closes Commonwealth Games as Birmingham parties
Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Sporting powerhouse Australia have topped the table at every Games since 1990 except in 2014, when England finished in first place in Glasgow.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games
She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
NME
Street in Missy Elliott’s hometown to be renamed in rapper’s honour
A street in Missy Elliott’s hometown is being renamed in her honour. Portsmouth, Virginia, has decided to rename a portion of a street ‘Missy Elliott Boulevard’ after a unanimous vote by the City Council on Tuesday evening (August 9). Missy Elliott herself responded to the news when...
Louder
Watch Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes sing to Rammstein's Du Hast at his Sheffield club night
Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes DJ'ed at his new club night last month, which also saw him do some Rammstein karaoke
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival announces massive line-up including Phum Viphurit, MILLI and more
Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival has announced a massive lineup for its two-day return this December. Set to take place this December 10 and 11 at The Ocean Khao Yai in Pak Chong District, Thailand, the 12th edition of Big Mountain Festival is set to feature 88rising artist MILLI alongside some of the biggest names in Thai music including Phum Viphurit, Billkin, F.HERO, Three Man Down, H3F, Taitosmith and more.
ASIA・
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
BBC
European Championships 2022: BBC TV times and extra online streams
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. The 2022 European Championships take place in Munich from 11-21 August and BBC Sport will bring you comprehensive live coverage. The second edition of the Championships will feature...
Watch the unboxing video for Creedence Clearwater Revival's Royal Albert Hall super deluxe set
A live album and film of CCR's historic Royal Albert Hall show is on the way - listen to Bad Moon Rising now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Secret at the Heart of Marcus Mumford's New Solo Album
Last year, Marcus Mumford was at the home in Devon, England, he shares with his wife, the actor Carey Mulligan, and their two children, recording a new song. It was a time, or just after a time, during which “my life was slightly falling apart,” Mumford told me recently. There was the obvious stuff: a pandemic; a change in management for his band, Mumford & Sons; the impending departure from the group of one of his oldest friends, banjoist and guitarist Winston Marshall. And then there was the less obvious stuff, which is what he was in his home studio trying to work through. “My parents live next door,” Mumford said. “They moved in with us at the beginning of COVID and can hear through the wall, like, basically rhythm and melody.”
NME
More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims
Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
Listen to Tenacious D’s Pre-‘Tribute’ Breakup Ballad: Exclusive Premiere
Before they wrote the greatest song in the world — then forgot it, then wrote a tribute to it — Tenacious D tried their hand at a breakup ballad. Jack Black and Kyle Gass reflect on their songwriting origins and rise to stardom in Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion, the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. The nearly two-hour episode also features seven newly recorded catalog songs from the comedy-rock duo.
NME
Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘Cheat Codes’ review: producer and MC are on killer form
They say that success breeds expectation, so when one of the most acclaimed producers of the 21st century – Danger Mouse – and one of the most revered rappers alive – Black Thought – join forces for an album that’s been talked about for almost two decades, it’s safe to say that anticipation is high. Throw features from the likes of Run The Jewels, the late MF DOOM, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$ and more into the mix, and you begin to wonder if it might even collapse under the weight of expectation.
Judith Durham: The Seekers singer to be given Australian state funeral following her death aged 79
The Seekers lead singer Judith Durham will be given an Australian state funeral following her death on 5 August.The 1960s folk singer died in Melbourne aged 79, after suffering complications from an longstanding lung condition.On 7 August, state premier Daniel Andrews announced that a state funeral will be held in Durham’s honour, set to take place in Victoria, Australia.“I’ve spoken with Judith Durham’s family today”, Andrews wrote in a Tweet.“I’m pleased they have accepted the offer of a State Funeral to honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music”, he added.I’ve spoken with Judith Durham’s...
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs drop fiery dance floor ready single ‘Burning’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have released a new single, ‘Burning’. Listen the dance floor ready track below. Produced by Andrew Wyatt and featuring lyrics and inspiration from The Four Seasons‘ track, ‘Beggin’, Karen O said the fiery track was also inspired by an actual inferno. “Back...
Louder
Coheed And Cambria premiere new video for A Disappearing Act
US quartet Coheed And Cambria recently released new concept album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind
NME
Neighbourhood Festival announces second wave of acts for 2022
Neighbourhood Festival has announced a second wave of acts for 2022 – check out the line-up below. The event is due to take place across Manchester city centre on Saturday, October 1, with The Snuts, Everything Everything and Sundara Karma all topping the bill. Now, it’s been confirmed that...
Comments / 1