World

The Independent

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder dies aged 58

Paul Ryder, bass player and founding member of the Happy Mondays, has died aged 58. A statement from the band said the Salford-raised musician died on Friday morning. Alongside his frontman brother Shaun, Paul founded the Happy Mondays in 1980 and was credited with giving the band their signature rolling groove, present on hits such as Step On and Kinky Afro.
AFP

Ozzy Osbourne closes Commonwealth Games as Birmingham parties

Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the  Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Sporting powerhouse Australia have topped the table at every Games since 1990 except in 2014, when England finished in first place in Glasgow.
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
NME

Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival announces massive line-up including Phum Viphurit, MILLI and more

Thailand’s Big Mountain Festival has announced a massive lineup for its two-day return this December. Set to take place this December 10 and 11 at The Ocean Khao Yai in Pak Chong District, Thailand, the 12th edition of Big Mountain Festival is set to feature 88rising artist MILLI alongside some of the biggest names in Thai music including Phum Viphurit, Billkin, F.HERO, Three Man Down, H3F, Taitosmith and more.
BBC

European Championships 2022: BBC TV times and extra online streams

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. The 2022 European Championships take place in Munich from 11-21 August and BBC Sport will bring you comprehensive live coverage. The second edition of the Championships will feature...
GQMagazine

The Secret at the Heart of Marcus Mumford's New Solo Album

Last year, ​​Marcus Mumford was at the home in Devon, England, he shares with his wife, the actor Carey Mulligan, and their two children, recording a new song. It was a time, or just after a time, during which “my life was slightly falling apart,” Mumford told me recently. There was the obvious stuff: a pandemic; a change in management for his band, Mumford & Sons; the impending departure from the group of one of his oldest friends, banjoist and guitarist Winston Marshall. And then there was the less obvious stuff, which is what he was in his home studio trying to work through. “My parents live next door,” Mumford said. “They moved in with us at the beginning of COVID and can hear through the wall, like, basically rhythm and melody.”
NME

More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims

Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Tenacious D’s Pre-‘Tribute’ Breakup Ballad: Exclusive Premiere

Before they wrote the greatest song in the world — then forgot it, then wrote a tribute to it — Tenacious D tried their hand at a breakup ballad. Jack Black and Kyle Gass reflect on their songwriting origins and rise to stardom in Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion, the latest installment in Audible's Words + Music series. The nearly two-hour episode also features seven newly recorded catalog songs from the comedy-rock duo.
NME

Danger Mouse & Black Thought – ‘Cheat Codes’ review: producer and MC are on killer form

They say that success breeds expectation, so when one of the most acclaimed producers of the 21st century – Danger Mouse – and one of the most revered rappers alive – Black Thought – join forces for an album that’s been talked about for almost two decades, it’s safe to say that anticipation is high. Throw features from the likes of Run The Jewels, the late MF DOOM, Raekwon, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$ and more into the mix, and you begin to wonder if it might even collapse under the weight of expectation.
The Independent

Judith Durham: The Seekers singer to be given Australian state funeral following her death aged 79

The Seekers lead singer Judith Durham will be given an Australian state funeral following her death on 5 August.The 1960s folk singer died in Melbourne aged 79, after suffering complications from an longstanding lung condition.On 7 August, state premier Daniel Andrews announced that a state funeral will be held in Durham’s honour, set to take place in Victoria, Australia.“I’ve spoken with Judith Durham’s family today”, Andrews wrote in a Tweet.“I’m pleased they have accepted the offer of a State Funeral to honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music”, he added.I’ve spoken with Judith Durham’s...
NME

Neighbourhood Festival announces second wave of acts for 2022

Neighbourhood Festival has announced a second wave of acts for 2022 – check out the line-up below. The event is due to take place across Manchester city centre on Saturday, October 1, with The Snuts, Everything Everything and Sundara Karma all topping the bill. Now, it’s been confirmed that...
