ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League

Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Fulham#Reds
SB Nation

What Manchester City Means to Me

As a United States based fan of Manchester City, I have become conditioned to waking up at 6:15am central time in order to watch Manchester City play live in the U.K. I experience countless emotions, have breakfast, and at least 2 cups of coffee before many Americans even get out of their beds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

‘You’re Not Going to Forget Sadio Mane Cause of What He Gave Us’ - John Barnes Believes Nunez Won't Make Fans Forget Mane

Liverpool's number 10 departed this summer for pastures new, after six years on Merseyside, Sadio Mane departed for Bundesliga outfit FC Bayern Munich for a reported £28.8million. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes fans can't ever forget the Senegalese international. Sadio's departure may have come as a shock to many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.

The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Varane scores in Halifax friendly

Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan

Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Opinion: “Where does Goochy fit in going forward?”

As the 2022/2023 season begins to take shape, we have seen both the good and the bad sides of Lynden Gooch’s game, and his performances have been both praised, scrutinised, and the subject of criticism. Despite Sunderland’s excellent and gritty win at Bristol City on Saturday, he often cut...
SOCCER
BBC

'A perfect debut for Haaland'

Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie reacted to Erling Haaland's Manchester City debut on the Football Daily podcast. It was a perfect debut for Erling Haaland. I couldn’t really understand people who questioned whether he’d be a goalscorer. Manchester City have some of the best playmakers. Their whole front...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Tuesday August 9th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy