Read full article on original website
Related
Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League
Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Roy Keane Has His Say On What Jack Grealish Needs To Improve On
Jack Grealish has began the season seemingly as Manchester City's first choice left winger after the sale of Raheem Sterling with the former Aston Villa man starting the Community Shield game as the Premier League opener against West Ham United.Divider(Variant 1)
‘I Don’t Really Understand Why He Complains So Much’ - Pundit Slams Klopp for Fixture Congestion Comments
Jurgen Klopp is one of the more vocal managers in the Premier League on the subject of fixture congestion and the effects it can have on the squad, former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has questioned why Jurgen Klopp complains so much.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Rayan Ait-Nouri Could Be A Possible Target For Manchester City
Manchester City are not set to stop at Sergio Gomez when it comes to left-back signings this summer. There is conversations within the club about Gomez being part of the first-team next season, but that may change if the club sign a senior left-back.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
Liverpool's incoming transfers were reportedly over, however, a reliable journalist has claimed that they yet may sign both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes. A disappointing 2-2 draw away to promoted side Fulham on Saturday has got the fanbase slightly worried with the lack of transfers made...
SB Nation
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
SB Nation
What Manchester City Means to Me
As a United States based fan of Manchester City, I have become conditioned to waking up at 6:15am central time in order to watch Manchester City play live in the U.K. I experience countless emotions, have breakfast, and at least 2 cups of coffee before many Americans even get out of their beds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
‘You’re Not Going to Forget Sadio Mane Cause of What He Gave Us’ - John Barnes Believes Nunez Won't Make Fans Forget Mane
Liverpool's number 10 departed this summer for pastures new, after six years on Merseyside, Sadio Mane departed for Bundesliga outfit FC Bayern Munich for a reported £28.8million. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes fans can't ever forget the Senegalese international. Sadio's departure may have come as a shock to many...
SB Nation
For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, the opening day saw more attacking fluidity.
The contrast with last season was stark. Rather than losing 2-0 on the first night of the season, Arsenal won 2-0. The away fans, many of whom cursed the manager’s name 12 months ago, lustily belted out that we’ve got Super Mik Arteta, and that he knows exactly what we need. And, rather than looking lost and all at sea, Arsenal looked well-coached, especially in the opening quarter of the game, where Arsenal were completely dominant.
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
'He'll Be Fantastic For Us' - James Milner On Liverpool Summer Signing Darwin Nunez
Liverpool midfielder James Milner has predicted a bright future at the club for new signing, Darwin Nunez, in a recent interview.
SB Nation
CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan
Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand names most hated players he faced during career including Liverpool and Man City heroes
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has named the most hated players he faced on the pitch. And unsurprisingly, most of them played for rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. Ferdinand, 43, spent 12 years starring at Old Trafford between 2002 and 2014. The former England star played 455 times for United,...
SB Nation
Opinion: “Where does Goochy fit in going forward?”
As the 2022/2023 season begins to take shape, we have seen both the good and the bad sides of Lynden Gooch’s game, and his performances have been both praised, scrutinised, and the subject of criticism. Despite Sunderland’s excellent and gritty win at Bristol City on Saturday, he often cut...
Exclusive | ‘Struggle to Replace Him’ - Louis Saha on Darwin Nunez Replicating Sadio Mane’s Numbers at Liverpool
Former Manchester United & Everton player Louis Saha has said that Darwin Nunez won't be able to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool.Divider(Variant 1)
SB Nation
Jamie Carragher On Liverpool’s Midfield Needs: “Don’t Panic”
Most people would likely say Liverpool’s options in midfield could be improved. The only real disagreement, it seems, is over how that rather self-evident statement should be followed up on in the final weeks of the transfer window. For some, it seems as simple as going out and yet...
BBC
'A perfect debut for Haaland'
Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie reacted to Erling Haaland's Manchester City debut on the Football Daily podcast. It was a perfect debut for Erling Haaland. I couldn’t really understand people who questioned whether he’d be a goalscorer. Manchester City have some of the best playmakers. Their whole front...
SB Nation
Tuesday August 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
Yardbarker
'Don't Panic' - Jamie Carragher Has His Say On Liverpool's Lack Of Transfer Business Amid Injury Concerns
Liverpool's injury list is increasing week by week, but the club are yet to make any further signings in the transfer window. Former player Jamie Carragher has had his say on the situation. Just one week into a new season and Liverpool find themselves not just two points behind title...
Comments / 0