Effective: 2022-08-08 19:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Copiah; Hinds A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hinds and northwestern Copiah Counties through 800 PM CDT At 714 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dentville, or 8 miles west of Crystal Springs. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Crystal Springs and Gallman around 800 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COPIAH COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO