Mckeesport, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Etna boy, 16, identified as Pittsburgh fatal shooting victim early Monday

An Etna teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Pittsburgh. The victim, Alexander Kowalyk, 16, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pittsburgh’s Uptown and Bluff neighborhood. He died Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after police chase

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing at the Allegheny County Airport, killing his passenger last month. Police announced Monday that 36-year-old Eugene McLemore of Duquesne is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI and attempting to elude a police officer. The chase started after police said McLemore almost hit a Duquesne officer then hit another car on Duquesne Boulevard on July 23, driving away from both scenes. Police said they chased McLemore into West Mifflin, where he almost hit two flaggers at a construction zone at the intersection of Camp Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road. Police said he lost control and crashed at the entrance of the Allegheny County Airport. Both McLemore and his passenger, 32-year-old Barbara Mohammad of McKeesport, were ejected. Police said Mohammad was pronounced dead at the hospital.McLemore was arrested Monday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. 
DUQUESNE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence

A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
SCOTTDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large

One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sixth of seven suspects wanted in New Kensington fatal shooting now in custody

GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- The sixth of seven total suspects charged in a deadly shooting in New Kensington is now in custody, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.Elijah Gary, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilkinsburg on Monday. He is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy in the death of Jason Raiford on July 3.Investigators are still looking for 15-year-old Da'Montae Brooks, who also goes by "Bud," investigators said. The Uniontown native is also charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery and other counts."He is to be...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief

Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man arrested after car chase in Kittanning

A Pittsburgh man faces charges after state police said he led troopers on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday. Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Ledonne, 42, around 1:30 a.m., but he refused to stop, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on his...
KITTANNING, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

4 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Four teenagers were taken to area hospitals after a shooting in Duquesne Saturday night. The Duquesne police department and Allegheny County Housing Authority police were dispatched to Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community at around 9:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire and multiple people hurt.
DUQUESNE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 teens wounded in Duquesne shooting

Four teens are in stable condition after being shot Saturday night in Duquesne. Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting reported at 9:40 p.m. at Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community. According to county police, responding officers from the Duquesne and County Housing Authority police forces found the four...
DUQUESNE, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man arrested after police chase in Armstrong County

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested following a police chase in Armstrong County. State police say they tried to stop Jeffrey Ledonne Sunday morning. That led to a chase through Kittanning. During that chase, police say Ledonne slammed on his brakes several times, intentionally hitting the police cruiser. Eventually, police...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
