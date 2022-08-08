ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ

RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
RIVERSIDE, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Daily Voice

Public's Help Sought In Crackdown On Burlington County Gun 'Shooting Galleries': Prosecutor

Authorities in Burlington County said they have stepped up efforts to eliminate gun violence in the community of Riverside and seek the public's help. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Riverside Township Police Chief H. David Jaensch said the recent rise in gun violence in Riverside has prompted an ongoing investigation into the shootings by several law enforcement agencies.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Man arrested for luring

Effinger, 53, arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. According to a press release issued by the Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department (EHTPD) on July 28, on Sunday, July 24, 2022 around 8 p.m., The Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department fielded a report of an adult male attempting to meet up with a juvenile in this jurisdiction, the release said. (THG/Kristin Guglietti)
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
