RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
Two men were wounded in an Atlantic City shooting for the second time in 24 hours this weekend. Police were called to the 500 block of New York Avenue by a ShotSpotter alert at 11:21 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Police arrived to find evidence of gunfire but not...
Authorities in Burlington County said they have stepped up efforts to eliminate gun violence in the community of Riverside and seek the public's help. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Riverside Township Police Chief H. David Jaensch said the recent rise in gun violence in Riverside has prompted an ongoing investigation into the shootings by several law enforcement agencies.
For the second time in two days, two people were shot and wounded in Atlantic City. The most recent incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 11:20 Saturday night. That's when officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 500 block of New York Avenue.
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.
Effinger, 53, arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. According to a press release issued by the Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department (EHTPD) on July 28, on Sunday, July 24, 2022 around 8 p.m., The Egg Harbor Twp. Police Department fielded a report of an adult male attempting to meet up with a juvenile in this jurisdiction, the release said. (THG/Kristin Guglietti)
Authorities in Ocean County are asking for your help locating a missing 58-year-old man. The Manchester Township Police Department says James Magee was last seen on August 8th in the area of Community Medical Center in Toms River. Magee has multiple tattoos on both of his arms and hands. Police...
Philadelphia police were investigating two deadly shootings Monday night.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson (a career retired educator), is displaying bold, proactive leadership. Levinson has invited all School Superintendents to attend a presentation about the possible implementation of Police Officers and K-9 dogs in the Atlantic County public schools. The meeting will take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022,...
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Saturday who stabbed and killed a woman in West Philadelphia. Police say 34-year-old Raymond Thompson from Kensington was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 8:20 am. Responding officers...
Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, leg and foot at the McVeigh Playground basketball court.
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for your help identifying a man wanted as part of an investigation. EHT Police posted a photo on Facebook Monday saying they need identification of a man wanted in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police did not specify what the investigation concerns. The photo...
PHILADELPHIA - Family members of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia say he was visiting the city to mourn the shooting death of a friend and local musician. Diniar Camp, 26, was found shot multiple times on the 1900 block of North 19th Street...
PHILADELPHIA, PA- On Thursday, at Evo Brick Oven Pizza ,at 277 West Mount Pleasant Avenue,...
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29 that an argument about a girl may have sparked a deadly triple shooting outside a North Philadelphia Popeyes restaurant. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the closed Popeyes restaurant on the 300 block of West Lehigh Avenue just after 11 p.m.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
