BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder is demanding answers after the shooting death of her daughter Saturday night in Edmondson Village. It happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street."My last thing I said to my child was, 'I love you.' She said, 'I love you too mother,'" Nykerah Strawder told WJZ through tears. Police said a 9-year-old boy shot Nykayla on her mother's front porch, dropped the weapon, then ran. Under a new state law, the child cannot be charged due to his age. But an adult could face charges if they were negligent in securing the weapon. ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO