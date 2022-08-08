ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

City
Towson, MD
Towson, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Nottingham MD

Police: Missing woman was last seen in Parkville

——— PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing woman. Janine Francis Weiss, 58, is 5’8” tall and weighs pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area operating a 2010 Silver Dodge Avenger with MD tag “6EC9260.”. Anyone with information on...
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot multiple times in Sandtown-Winchester

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in West Baltimore's Sandtown-Winchester section, city police said. Police were called to the 1700 block of North Mount Street around 5 p.m. after a report of a shooting. There, officers found the victim who had been shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Severn man, 20, killed in Anne Arundel County motorcycle crash

BALTIMORE -- A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday evening in a motorcycle crash in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.The two-vehicle crash happened about 8:30 p.m. near the corner of Telegraph Road and Buckingham Place in Severn, according to an Anne Arundel County Police crash report.Police said a motorcycle was heading south on Telegraph Road with a flashing yellow signal when a car with a flashing red light turned left from Buckingham onto Telegraph Road.The two vehicles collided at the intersection.The motorcycle's driver, 20-year-old Lucas Giovanni Ross of Severn, was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore officer and 57-year-old man identified in in-custody death

(Baltimore, MD) -- The state Attorney General's Office is identifying the man who died in Baltimore Police custody last week. 57-year-old Eugene Douglas was allegedly bound by the wrists when he suffered a possible medical emergency on August 4th. The officer, who was responding to a drug overdose, is identified...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'I will get justice': Heartbroken mother of 15-year-old girl shot in West Baltimore demands answers

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder is demanding answers after the shooting death of her daughter Saturday night in Edmondson Village. It happened in the 600-block of Linnard Street."My last thing I said to my child was, 'I love you.' She said, 'I love you too mother,'" Nykerah Strawder told WJZ through tears. Police said a 9-year-old boy shot Nykayla on her mother's front porch, dropped the weapon, then ran. Under a new state law, the child cannot be charged due to his age. But an adult could face charges if they were negligent in securing the weapon. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD: Man shot and killed before noon in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed just before 6 a.m., Monday morning in West Baltimore. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Walbrook Avenue after receiving reports for a shooting. Once on scene, officers located an unresponsive 57-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Medics...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 30, charged in Northwest Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting in Northwest Baltimore that wounded two women, authorities said Tuesday.John Maxwell Holland of Baltimore was taken into custody Aug. 5, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 4 a.m. June 26 in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue, police said. Patrol officers called to the scene found two women, ages 19 and 23, with gunshot wounds.The 19-year-old had a graze wound, while the 23-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said. The older woman's condition was not immediately clear Tuesday morning.Investigators believe the shooting happened after an unspecified dispute. No additional details were released.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's like a black cloud': More than a dozen teens have been killed in Baltimore this year

BALTIMORE -- More than a dozen teenagers have been murdered in Baltimore so far in 2022, according to Baltimore police.WJZ reviewed data released from the department over a period of a few days and found that since July 29, at least eight teenagers have been shot in Baltimore and at least four of those victims died. Katrina Armwood is the founder of the non-profit The Honesty Foundation and lives in the Edmondson Village, a neighborhood that has experienced the death of at least four teenagers in the last year. The latest tragedy came Saturday when 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder was...
BALTIMORE, MD
