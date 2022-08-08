Read full article on original website
FinTechs Offer Trade Credit Bridge Between Banks, SMBs
Small businesses have found it difficult to keep up with digital innovations in payments and financing. Banks too face challenges developing and implementing systems scaled to small and medium-sized business (SMB) digital payment innovation. FinTech is coming to the digital rescue, developing solutions including networks to bridge the gap. For...
crowdfundinsider.com
Scott Purcell’s New Web3 Startup Fortress Blockchain Raises $22.5 Million Seed Round
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
CoinTelegraph
Circle plans to only support Ethereum PoS chain after Merge is complete
On Tuesday, Circle, the issuer of the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin, pledged its full support for the transition of Ethereum to a proof-of-stake, or PoS, blockchain after the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. The firm views the Merge as an important milestone in the scaling of the Ethereum ecosystem, writing:. “USDC has...
CoinTelegraph
Next Block Expo aiming to become the biggest blockchain festival in Europe
The first edition of Next Block Expo will be held in Berlin on Nov. 23 and 24, 2022 with more than 5,000 attendees. In four months from now, the Berlin Station will be the most important place in the European blockchain map, linking together the most important names in the industry.
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain and NFTs are changing the publishing industry
Web3 has become the most sought-after investment sector of 2022, as use cases for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse and other blockchain applications come to fruition. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that different segments of the publishing industry have begun to use Web3 technologies to transform traditional models.
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
CoinTelegraph
Is your SOL safe? What we know about the Solana hack | Find out now on The Market Report
On this week’s episode of “The Market Report,” Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss the latest updates concerning the recent Solana (SOL) hack. To kick things off, we broke down the latest news in the markets this week:. Bitcoin realized price bands form key resistance as bulls lose...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
CoinTelegraph
Metaverse housing bubble bursting? Virtual land prices crash 85% amid waning interest
The metaverse sector is witnessing its very-own housing crisis moment, thanks to massive declines in the prices of its virtual lands in 2022, led by waning users' interest and a crypto bear market. Land sales plunge 85% in 2022. In particular, metaverse projects built on the Ethereum blockchain, including the...
NEWSBTC
SOURCE Looks to Supercharge Cross-Chain dApps & Smart Contracts with Airdrop, Mainnet Launch
With an intelligently-designed airdrop, a focus on enterprise development and partnerships, and cross-chain functionality, the $SOURCE Blockchain is poised to quickly rise amongst the industry’s biggest and best. On Thursday, August 4th, Source Protocol Ltd announced the test net launch of the next standout blockchain to hit the crypto...
B2B Commerce Platform Intershop Partners With Luminos Labs
B2B commerce platform Intershop, which serves manufacturing and distributing companies, will partner with Luminos Labs, digital commerce systems integrator, to help companies offer more digital commerce options, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 9). Business-to-business companies are looking into ways to enhance their commerce experiences in the modern digital landscape....
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?
Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
CoinDesk
MicroStrategy Explored Options From Art to Real Estate Before Bitcoin Buys, New CEO Says
New MicroStrategy (MSTR) CEO Phong Le backed up Michael Saylor's decision to hold bitcoin on the company's balance sheet. Speaking Tuesday at a conference sponsored by investment bank Canaccord Genuity, Le said that prior to first purchasing bitcoin (BTC) in August 2020, MicroStrategy considering purchasing Treasurys, corporate bonds, gold, commodities, real estate and even artwork.
u.today
Ripple Named Among Best Medium Workplaces by Fortune Magazine
Blockchain company Ripple has been recognized as one of the best medium workplaces by Fortune Magazine. The distributed ledger technology provider occupies 34th place on this year’s list, which is one spot lower compared to 2021. Ripple has a total of 575 employees around the world, according to Fortune....
CoinTelegraph
KBW 2022: Crypto.com hits key regulatory milestone in South Korea
Crypto exchange Crypto.com says it achieved a key milestone in South Korea after securing two local companies, giving it access to crypto and payments registration in the country. The news came during Korea Blockchain Week 2022 after the company announced it acquired payment service provider PnLink Co. Ltd. and virtual...
biztoc.com
CoinTelegraph
Dubai to be the Metaverse capital of the world
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the 20 years since the Dotcom boom. Investors have gone from investing in microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. Even though investors understand the rapid changes and growth of the tech world, they have been apprehensive about investing in Web3 (crypto, blockchain, etc.) and the Metaverse. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the Metaverse.
CoinTelegraph
Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum
Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
ValueWalk
Key Study Analyzes Socially Beneficial Reporting Rates For Major Companies
UCLA Anderson’s Center for Impact leads groundbreaking reporting initiative and finds the average ESG disclosure rate for 300 of the nation’s largest companies is 49.6%, with a minimum of 14.8% and a maximum of 74.8%. Los Angeles (August 9, 2022) — As corporations prepare to meet the myriad...
