The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the 20 years since the Dotcom boom. Investors have gone from investing in microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. Even though investors understand the rapid changes and growth of the tech world, they have been apprehensive about investing in Web3 (crypto, blockchain, etc.) and the Metaverse. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is building the Metaverse.

WORLD ・ 6 HOURS AGO