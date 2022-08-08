ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, SC

wach.com

Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Two minors struck by gunfire near schools in Fairfield County

WINNSBORO, S.C. — Investigators say two juvenile victims are recovering after being shot on Friday afternoon a short distance away from three Fairfield County schools. Winnsboro Police Chief John Seibles said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. along 9th street and about a block from Fairfield Middle School, Fairfield Career & Technology Center, and Fairfield Central High School.
WINNSBORO, SC
WIS-TV

One dead after fatal Sumter County collision

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash on Pinewood road Monday afternoon. According to Highway Patrolman Brandon Bolt, the accident happened around 2:30pm Monday afternoon in the westbound lane of Pinewood Road about four miles east of the town. A 2003 Ford pickup truck was traveling...
SUMTER, SC
WJBF

SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
GAFFNEY, SC
wach.com

4-year-old shot on Cindy Drive, officials investigating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old boy was shot in the finger. According to police, the incident happened inside a home on Cindy Drive around 11 a.m Monday. Officials say investigators are working to determine the circumstances and how the child was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Investigators say fake account linked to Kershaw County school threat

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County School District is alerting parents that their children will be safe at school after a potential social media threat. According to the District, they were alerted of a potential threat at Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigated the social media...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Man arrested for fatal shooting at Columbia convenience store

COLUMBIA — A 29-year-old man was arrested on murder charges Aug. 8 for the fatal shooting outside a Columbia convenience store over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. On Aug. 7, deputies found the body of a 23-year-old man inside the CK Mart on Broad...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
YORK COUNTY, SC

