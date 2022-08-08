Read full article on original website
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 10
The Zmed Brothers, also known as “The Everly Brothers Experience,” perform Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. The performance includes the Everly Brothers’ hits including “Wake Up Little Susie,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.” $35-$55. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
Two more arrested in connection to shooting last Wednesday in College Station
Two men have been arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last Wednesday in the 1200 block of Holik Drive, police said. Tayshon Franklin-Jones, a 20-year-old from Bryan, was arrested Monday and Jaterriyan Gomez, a 20-year-old from College Station, was arrested...
Bryan-College Station sees 50 days with 100-degree weather since start of 2022
Tuesday was a record day for Bryan-College Station as it was the 50th time the temperature reached 100 degrees since the start of 2022, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “This did happen in 2011, although we didn’t do it this fast. In 2011, we had 69 days of triple-digit...
Schumann announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 5
Kyle Schumann announced Monday his candidacy for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5, and said he hopes to ensure effective communication between the city and residents. “I live in the Edgewater community over on the West side of Bryan, and there was some controversy regarding it with the new...
Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp win tournament
Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp won the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land. The duo closed with an 81 on Tuesday for a 36-hole score of 159, good for a six-shot...
Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals
Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager. Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He...
StageCenter continues its run of 'Baskerville'
StageCenter in Downtown Bryan continues its run of "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery" Thursday through Saturday and Aug. 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for students and seniors on Fridays and Saturdays, and $10 for all...
College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss
Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets. The season opening doubleheader was also the debut...
Local school districts host back-to-school events for students, families
Schools in Bryan and College Station will begin the 2022-2023 school year in the next few weeks. To help prepare students, teachers and families for the new school year, campuses will host meet the teacher and orientation events. BISD. Bryan schools will host its meet the teacher events the week...
Troupe Over the Hill presents dinner theater
Troupe Over the Hill in Hilltop Lakes presents a murder mystery dinner theater on Aug. 26. "Who Killed Mama Lasagna" will be a joint production of Troupe Over the Hill and the Kickapoo Club. It will be presented in the Tonkawa Room at Hilltop Lakes, with the doors opening at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and the play at 7.
Bryan sweeps Manor in season opener
The Bryan Viking volleyball team appeared headed to a somewhat easy three-game sweep of Manor in the season opener when the Lady Mustangs wiped out a five-point deficit for a 21-21 tie. It seemed the perfect time for Bryan coach Kayli Kane to call her first timeout, but then again,...
Bryan City Council approves proposing the same property tax rate in a 5-2 vote
The Bryan City Council approved a proposed property tax rate of $0.62900 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is the same as the city’s current tax rate, in a 5-2 vote during Tuesday night’s regular meeting at the Bryan Municipal Building. After much back-and-forth debate, councilmembers Buppy Simank,...
Getting a new handle on the garbage
We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!. Recently, when I went out to pull our trash can to the street, I found it had a new handle. This new handle replaced the chain my husband had engineered a couple of months earlier, after the original 20-year-old handle broke due to rusting.
Added electric fee is simply too much
Here in Bryan, I got a new regulatory fee on my BTU electric bill. It doesn’t seem like a lot, but it is when you’re retired and on a fixed income, every “nickel and dime” counts. The fee on my bill was $38.77. I called BTU...
FishTales Reel Life Adventure Fort Boggy State Park
I had a lake survey to do up near Fairfield and after completing the survey I headed home. I stopped for fuel & lunch in Buffalo at the Pharm Steakhouse and then took old highway 75 south towards home. Just a little south of Centerville is a little lake in the Fort Boggy State Park which I like to fish. The cloud cover and chance of rain had the temperature under a 100 degrees so I stopped in for a little fishing and nature hike. After sweating my tail off I hit the road on down to Leona and stopped in at the drug store.. What a treat that was!
Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner
Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
Texas A&M ranked 7th in the coaches' poll
Texas A&M was ranked seventh in the USA Today/American Football Coaches Association’s Preseason Top 25 poll. Alabama topped the rankings, which were released Monday. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from the panel of 66 coaches. The Crimson Tide were the runner-up last year to Georgia. Ohio State was second followed by Georgia, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan, the Aggies, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor to round out the top 10.
A&M's Fisher tweaks his offensive staff, changing responsibilities for Dickey, Coley, Craig
The versatility of Texas A&M’s offense includes the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who worked with the quarterbacks in his first four seasons under head coach Jimbo Fisher, is now with the tight ends. Former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig, who previously worked with the wide receivers, is with the quarterbacks. James Coley, who spent the first two seasons on the staff tutoring the tight ends and added the title of co-offensive coordinator in February, is now working with the wide receivers.
