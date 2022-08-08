ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kareem Hunt’s hold-in, Christian McCaffrey’s usage & Ravens preview

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rISOH_0h8mMORJ00

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski to tackle a whole host of training camp stories and their fantasy impact, including how Kareem Hunt’s “hold-in” for a new contract could open up more volume for Nick Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson, before diving into a team preview of the Baltimore Ravens (and an accidental mini-preview of the Arizona Cardinals).

01:45 Kareem Hunt hold-in

09:30 Josh Jacobs in the HOF game

12:30 Christian McCaffrey’s 2022 usage

19:00 Brandon Aiyuk hype season

24:40 Elijah Moore heat check

31:25 Matt Stafford’s tricky elbow

36:45 Van Jefferson ready for week 1?

37:30 LAR RB committee

41:10 Watch out for Isaih Pacheco

45:40 HOU: Dameon Pierce & Nico Collins hype

48:15 Is Hollywood Brown a knucklehead?

55:00 RAVENS PREVIEW - RBs

57:30 RAVENS PREVIEW - WRs

58:20 RAVENS PREVIEW - Lamar Jackson

60:20 RAVENS PREVIEW - Rashod Bateman

65:25 RAVENS PREVIEW - Tyler Beatty

66:00 RAVENS PREVIEW - Mark Andrews

66:40 RAVENS PREVIEW - Justin Tucker

