Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
Another light earthquake in the Midlands
The latest in a string of midlands earthquakes was detected early Tuesday morning, but this time in a different part of the Columbia area.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
The Post and Courier
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South Carolina and...
WLTX.com
More rain possible this afternoon
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered showers and storms are anticipated later today. Weak high pressure will build back into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. The weekend is forecast to be a little cooler and less humid.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thenewirmonews.com
First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete
Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
WIS-TV
Columbia water doing emergency repairs on water main
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia water will be doing emergency repairs to a 24-inch water main around the Interstate 20/Interstate 26 interchange. The company says work will continue and they are investigating the cause of the break. Columbia Water customers may notice pressure fluctuations while the water main is off...
WIS-TV
Earthquake shakes up town of Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - The US Geological Survey (USGS) reports that another earthquake has happened in the town of Elgin. The earthquake was reported at a magnitude of 1.8. on August 3 around 9:44 a.m. So far there have been over 60 reported earthquakes in the area. Last week, a...
More storms for Sunday's forecast
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Well, another day with rain in the forecast. After seeing widespread storms on Saturday, we look to repeat things once again for Sunday's weather. Storms will likely get going right around midday with highs only reaching right around 90°. With any storms that do form, gusty winds and heavy rain can be expected.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wach.com
Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
Multiple first responders hit in Florence highway crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several first responders were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway Tuesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said a paramedic, police officer and a trooper were hit in a crash on Pamplico Highway at South Cascade Avenue in Florence. He said the first […]
Columbia man dies after Laurens Co. crash
A Columbia man died after a crash in Laurens County last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
WIS-TV
One dead after fatal Sumter County collision
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A driver is dead after a fatal collision on Pinewood Road near Starks Ferry Road. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the collision happened around 2:35 p.m. on August 8. The driver was headed west on Pinewood Road when the car went off the left...
Roads barricaded due to traffic signal outage at Bull, Lady streets in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Crews are working to get traffic lights working properly at a well-traveled Columbia intersection following an unknown overnight incident. Columbia Police warned drivers that the traffic signals at the intersection of Bull and Lady streets had begun to work improperly overnight. One photo shared by the department on social media shows two of the traffic lights appearing to have no power at some point in the pre-dawn hours. Engineers currently believe the lights may have been struck by lightning; though, this has not been confirmed.
'It's a nice start': 14 affordable housing developments coming to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 14 affordable housing developments, totaling more than 2,000 units, are planned or permitted to be built in Columbia in the coming years. Residents near the intersection of Mason Road and North Main Street have already seen progress being made on one of those developments. The development,...
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Newberry draws visitors and harbors community with special events and shops
NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO) — A little more than 40 miles northwest of Columbia sits the lovely town of Newberry. Around 10,000 thousand residents call the Newberry county seat home. “All of us would stand outside when COVID started and thought ‘The only thing we hear is leaf blowers and...
WIS-TV
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
wach.com
Driver dies in hospital, children unharmed after single-car collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The driver of the car in a single-car crash in Columbia has died from their injuries, Columbia Police said Tuesday night. The driver was pronounced dead from her injuries by officials after a single-car crash at 277 and Bull Street on Tuesday afternoon. The two children in the car with the driver were unharmed, officials said.
abccolumbia.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Midlands superintendents talk about early start to semester
WINNSBORO, SC (WOLO) — While Richland school districts have yet to return to class, a few across the Midlands have gone back to school. “We’ve hit the normal things that you hit at the beginning of the year like long car rider lines and bus routes that take a little while to sort out. However, there’s nothing that is abnormal,” said Dr. Harrison Goodwin, Kershaw County School District superintendent.
Comments / 0