Ohio State Highway Patrol: Motorcycle driver killed in hit-skip in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved two vehicles on State Route 7 near State Route 84 in Ashtabula County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's...
Car crashes, hits business sign in Girard
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Trumbull Avenue near Summit Avenue.
Motorcyclist killed in Ashtabula County hit-skip crash
State troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-skip crash that happened in Ashtabula County Tuesday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
OSP on scene after crash with unknown injuries near Mahoning Avenue in Austintown
OSP Troopers are responding to a crash on near Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown with unknown injuries. A picture sent to 21 News by a viewer shows a silver sedan with its entire front end destroyed. Austintown Fire Crews also appear to be on scene. OSP tells 21...
Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles
A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon.
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
Drivers reminded to slow down following fatal buggy crash in Geauga County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an Amish buggy in which a 33-year-old father was killed while riding with his 9-year-old son.
cleveland19.com
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department officials. Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said. The theft happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, according to a department press...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man hit by 'random gunfire' at eastside gas station
Youngstown Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the wounding of a man at a gas station on the city's east side. Police say the victim was shot in the calf early Wednesday at the Speed Check on McGuffey Road. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries...
Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies
A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court court died at the hospital.
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
2 killed in NE Ohio crash
A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Victim identified in fatal Mercer County motorcycle accident
Route 18 in Mercer County is shut down Sunday evening after a motorcycle accident.
Car strikes horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County, killing father, injuring son
PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 33-year-old father was killed and his nine-year-old son seriously injured after being struck by a car while riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County. The accident occurred Saturday evening in Parkman Township on the westbound lanes of Route 422. According to an Ohio State...
wfmd.com
Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio
Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
Cambridge Springs officer recognized for pulling man from fiery car
A Cambridge Springs patrol officer is being recognized after pulling a man from a fiery car. Patrol Officer Alyssa Angelo received a call only five minutes into her shift at 10 p.m. on July 16 before being dispatched to a vehicle fire with an entrapment enclosed. Angelo said she arrived to the scene in about […]
Man accused of assaulting victim with a gun
A witness found the victim bleeding from the head.
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.
