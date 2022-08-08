ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlefield, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrettsville, OH
Middlefield, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Geauga County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Geauga County, OH
Accidents
City
Middlefield, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Warren, OH
Geauga County, OH
Crime & Safety
Middlefield, OH
Accidents
WKBN

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
MERCER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Osp#Buggy#Traffic Accident#Hyundai#University Hospitals
WFMJ.com

Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
wfmd.com

Motorcycle Crash On 270 In Frederick County Kills Man From Ohio

Crash happened Sunday morning near Doctor Perry Road. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Sunday morning in Frederick County. At about 9 a.m. troopers responded to the area of 270 Northbound after Doctor Perry Road in Ijamsville for a report...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
cleveland19.com

Portage County traffic stop finds 2 drivers in US illegally

ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a traffic stop for an SUV that did not appear to have a plate, traveling with another SUV without proper registration that chose to pull over, lead to the discovery that both drivers were in the US illegally.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy