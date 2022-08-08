ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

YourErie

Search continues nearly 1 month later for missing Candice Caffas

The search continues for a missing Crawford County woman with special needs that was last seen on July 16. Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still actively searching for Candice Caffas. Witnesses said that Caffas was last seen walking along Route 285 in Geneva heading towards Conneaut Lake. State Police are asking the public to […]
MEADVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident

One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WKBN

PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
MERCER, PA
WFMJ.com

Firefighters injured during two-alarm fire in Brookfield

For the second day in a row, firefighters doing their jobs in Trumbull County required medical treatment. According to the Brookfield Fire/EMS Facebook page, two firefighters went to an emergency room for treatment of muscle injuries after falling while battling a blaze at a home on the 7800 block of Oak Street SE.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

September sentencing set for former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted in shooting

The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department will be sentenced late next month for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
JAMESTOWN, PA
WFMJ.com

Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion as they battle blaze in Hubbard

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a garage fire that spread to a home in Hubbard Township. Around 8:30 p.m. firefighters from the Joint Eagle Fire Department were called to an address o the 6800 block of Smith Street SE in Hubbard Township. As firefighters arrived, they...
HUBBARD, OH
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief

Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman

The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
HUBBARD, OH
explore venango

Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wbut.com

No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire

No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
BUTLER, PA

