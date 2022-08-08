Read full article on original website
31-year-old man dies in hit-skip crash in Ashtabula County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that happened Tuesday afternoon on State Route 7 in Monroe Township.
Motorcyclist killed in Ashtabula County hit-skip crash
State troopers are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a hit-skip crash that happened in Ashtabula County Tuesday afternoon.
Rollover crash backs up traffic on Route 711 ramp
A crash backed up traffic Tuesday on the ramp from Route 711 to southbound I-680 in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
OSP on scene after crash with unknown injuries near Mahoning Avenue in Austintown
OSP Troopers are responding to a crash on near Route 46 and Mahoning Avenue in Austintown with unknown injuries. A picture sent to 21 News by a viewer shows a silver sedan with its entire front end destroyed. Austintown Fire Crews also appear to be on scene. OSP tells 21...
Search continues nearly 1 month later for missing Candice Caffas
The search continues for a missing Crawford County woman with special needs that was last seen on July 16. Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still actively searching for Candice Caffas. Witnesses said that Caffas was last seen walking along Route 285 in Geneva heading towards Conneaut Lake. State Police are asking the public to […]
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Brady Twp. Accident
One person was hospitalized after a crash in Brady Township Monday morning. The single vehicle accident happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Muddy Creek Drive. State police say 34-year-old Robert Blystone of Slippery Rock lost control of his car and drove into a ditch. Blystone suffered minor injuries and was...
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested for Pointing Loaded AR-15 at Helicopter in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man for pointing a gun at a helicopter in Crawford County. It was reported Aug. 5 around 11:30 a.m. on Skeltontown Rd. in Venango Township. A 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded AR-15 at a helicopter which was inspecting Penelec power lines above the...
WFMJ.com
Firefighters injured during two-alarm fire in Brookfield
For the second day in a row, firefighters doing their jobs in Trumbull County required medical treatment. According to the Brookfield Fire/EMS Facebook page, two firefighters went to an emergency room for treatment of muscle injuries after falling while battling a blaze at a home on the 7800 block of Oak Street SE.
WFMJ.com
September sentencing set for former Jamestown Fire Chief convicted in shooting
The former chief of the Jamestown, Pennsylvania Volunteer Fire Department will be sentenced late next month for shooting a Greenville man. David Earl Jones, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one first-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily harm, according to Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured After Driving at a High Rate of Speed and Rear-Ending A Vehicle On I-79 In Cranberry
(Cranberry Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 79 Southbound at mile marker 79.6 at 10:55 PM on Friday night, August 5, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that 26-year-old...
WFMJ.com
Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion as they battle blaze in Hubbard
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a garage fire that spread to a home in Hubbard Township. Around 8:30 p.m. firefighters from the Joint Eagle Fire Department were called to an address o the 6800 block of Smith Street SE in Hubbard Township. As firefighters arrived, they...
WFMJ.com
Warren driver blames mechanical failure for crash into building, cited by police
One person was hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a building on Warren’s Southeast Side on Sunday. The Warren Fire Department was dispatched to Youngstown Road SE and Francis Avenue SE at around 2:30 p.m. Police say the driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Keith Adams told officers that one...
butlerradio.com
Police Searching For Suspected Walmart Thief
Butler Township Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole items from Walmart. The incident happened last Friday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. Police describe the woman with blonde hair and wearing a striped dress. It’s not known what items the woman stole. Police say if you have any...
WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: Man hit by 'random gunfire' at eastside gas station
Youngstown Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the wounding of a man at a gas station on the city's east side. Police say the victim was shot in the calf early Wednesday at the Speed Check on McGuffey Road. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries...
WFMJ.com
Shopper's tip leads Austintown Police to possible child, animal neglect investigation
A call from a concerned citizen has led Austintown Police to investigate a possible case of possible child and animal abuse or neglect. A shopper outside a Niles department store on Sunday wrote down the license number of an SUV and called the police after noticing a young teenage boy who appeared to be bruised.
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
wbut.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
Drunk Driver Crashed Vehicle, Killed Passenger Shortly After Nearly Striking Police Cruiser
Duquense, PA – A drunk driver who nearly collided with a Duquense Police Department patrol...
