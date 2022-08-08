ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
numberfire.com

Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
FOX Sports

Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob Boone waved to the Phillies crowd that accentuated the “Booooo” in his name in honor of the Gold Glove-winning catcher that caught the last out of the 1980 World Series. He was an All-Star, a defensive whiz in Philly, a revered member of...
The Spun

Video Shows How Phillies Fans Reacted To Pete Rose Sunday

The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back Pete Rose today as part of the franchise's celebration of its 1980 World Series championship. It was the first time Rose had been in Philly since he was banned from baseball in 1989. He was supposed to come back a few years ago to join the team's Wall of Fame, but the invite was rescinded after a woman testified in federal court that she had a sexual relationship with Rose starting in 1973 when she was 14 years old.
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
FOX Sports

Phillies slugger Harper likely to stay as DH when he returns

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning...
FOX Sports

Phillies open 3-game series with the Marlins

Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Marlins +194; over/under is 7 1/2...
