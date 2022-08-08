Read full article on original website
Pete Rose gets standing ovation as Phillies celebrate 1980 World Series team
Pete Rose returned to the Philadelphia Phillies to much fanfare on Sunday as he was a part of the organization’s celebration of the 1980 World Series team. Rose marched out onto the field at Citizens Bank Ballpark to a loud ovation with fans chanting "Pete!" The 81-year-old all-time leader...
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
numberfire.com
Nick Maton not in Phillies' Tuesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Nick Maton is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Maton went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBI, and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Washington Nationals, but he's back on the bench for Tuesday's opener. Jean Segura will return to the keystone and hit sixth.
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper to remain as DH upon return from broken thumb
PHILADELPHIA --Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning to the outfield...
Phillies Win 96 games and Host Postseason Series - How Will it Happen?
The Philadelphia Phillies are over a decade removed from their last postseason appearances, is 2022 the year to break the curse?
MLB Won’t Host Game at ‘Field of Dreams’ Site in 2023, per Report
The Reds and Cubs will play in Iowa on Thursday, but the league isn't planning to schedule a return next year.
FOX Sports
Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob Boone waved to the Phillies crowd that accentuated the “Booooo” in his name in honor of the Gold Glove-winning catcher that caught the last out of the 1980 World Series. He was an All-Star, a defensive whiz in Philly, a revered member of...
Video Shows How Phillies Fans Reacted To Pete Rose Sunday
The Philadelphia Phillies welcomed back Pete Rose today as part of the franchise's celebration of its 1980 World Series championship. It was the first time Rose had been in Philly since he was banned from baseball in 1989. He was supposed to come back a few years ago to join the team's Wall of Fame, but the invite was rescinded after a woman testified in federal court that she had a sexual relationship with Rose starting in 1973 when she was 14 years old.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs sitting for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. J.T. Realmuto will catch for Zack Wheeler and hit cleanup. Realmuto has a $3,600 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 10.7 FanDuel points. Per our MLB...
FOX Sports
Phillies slugger Harper likely to stay as DH when he returns
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is likely to continue as a designated hitter and might not play the outfield when he returns from a broken left thumb that has sidelined him since late June. Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning...
FOX Sports
Phillies open 3-game series with the Marlins
Miami Marlins (49-59, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (60-48, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (2-5, 3.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.69 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -234, Marlins +194; over/under is 7 1/2...
Delco Native Justin Choate Heard the Call From Phillies Announcer
Justin Choate, left, with Dan Baker.Image via Justin Choate. When Justin Choate was growing up in Delaware County his parents had a Sunday ticket plan at Veterans Stadium for seats in right field.
