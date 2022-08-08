ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts 23 billion dollar quarterly loss

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17342Q_0h8mIvz600
World News

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a 23.4 billion dollar (£19.2 billion) loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates.

SoftBank Group’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen (£4.6 billion) profit in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company said on Monday that quarterly sales rose 6%.

For the fiscal year that ended in March, Softbank racked up losses of 1.7 trillion yen (£10.7 billion), a reversal from the 4.9 trillion yen profit for the previous year. Annual sales grew 10.5% to 6.2 trillion yen (£38 billion).

Although Softbank’s portfolio is not directly exposed to the war in Ukraine, the company warned that global uncertainty as well as inflation and soaring energy costs would be likely to hurt its profitability. Foreign exchange losses also bit into its earnings.

Softbank’s intended sale of British semiconductor and software design company Arm to Nvidia failed earlier this year. SoftBank is now promising lucrative future growth at Arm, including an initial public offering, although a date has not been announced for that offering.

SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016. Arm is a leader in artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, the metaverse and autonomous driving. Its semiconductor design is widely licensed and used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs. Such technology is considered key for autonomous driving cars.

SoftBank also owns stakes in the SoftBank mobile carrier, Yahoo web services provider, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and vehicle-for-hire company Didi. SoftBank also has funds that include other global investors called Vision Funds.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
newschain

Aviva vows to deliver more investor returns after earnings leap higher

Aviva has seen its shares surge higher after it increased its dividend following better-than-expected figures and said it is planning more share buybacks. The stock leapt 12% higher on Wednesday as the insurance giant pledged to unveil more investor returns at the end of its full year, having already dished out £4.75 billion to shareholders after selling off chunks of the business in recent years.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

CEO Masayoshi Son’s multibillion-dollar investment spree over the past few years has turned into a nightmare for SoftBank. Japanese conglomerate and tech investing powerhouse SoftBank revealed on Monday that it lost $23 billion between April and June, the most significant quarterly loss in the company’s history. CEO Masayoshi...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Tech#Vehicles#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#Japanese#British#Iot
CNBC

Japan's Nikkei leads losses in mixed Asia markets; SoftBank shares drop 7% after earnings losses

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mixed Tuesday on a quiet data day as markets continue to digest last week's stellar U.S. jobs report. SoftBank Group's stock fell around 7% after its Vision Fund reported a 2.93 trillion Japanese yen ($21.68 billion) loss for the June quarter on Monday after the market close. The tech-focused fund has suffered as central banks raise interest rates to fight inflation.
STOCKS
WWD

Weak Demand in Japan Weighs on Shiseido’s Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Shiseido’s sales and profit fell in the first half of the fiscal year on the back of weak domestic demand. The company, whose brands include Nars and Drunk Elephant, as well as its namesake Shiseido label, saw net sales decrease 0.4 percent year-on-year to 493.4 billion yen, or $3.72 billion, in the first six months of the fiscal year ended June 30. At the same time, core operating profit dropped 23.9 percent year-on-year to 17.5 billion yen, or $132.1 million.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsThe Trend: Summer LinenSerena Williams' Best...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Japan's Honda sees declining profits on semiconductor crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Honda’s fiscal first quarter profit fell 33% from last year as a global computer chip shortage, a pandemic-related lockdown in China and the rising costs of raw materials hurt the Japanese automaker. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit totaled 149.2 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in the April-June quarter, down from 222.5 billion yen ($1.7 billion) a year earlier. Quarterly sales slipped 7% to 3.8 trillion yen ($28 billion). Honda kept its profit forecast for the full fiscal year through March 2023 unchanged at 710 billion yen ($5.3 billion). The semiconductor shortage has hurt all the world’s automakers, including Honda, despite strong demand, and the manufacturers have been scrambling to secure alternative suppliers.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Tesla Reportedly Signs $5 Billion Nickel Supply Deal In Indonesia

Tesla has reportedly signed supply contracts worth about $5 billion for battery materials from nickel processing companies in Indonesia. According to a senior cabinet minister speaking to CNBC Indonesia, Tesla has signed a five-year contract with nickel processing companies operating out of Morowali city in Indonesia's Sulawesi island. The nickel materials will be used in Tesla's lithium batteries, the official added.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Alibaba
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
Carscoops

Toyota Profits Plunge 42% As A Result Of Rising Costs, Supply Chain Problems

Toyota announced today that its profits have fallen by 42 percent in the first quarter of its financial year, which ended on June 30, surprising analysts and sending share prices falling. The Japanese automaker made just 578.66 billion yen ($4.35 billion USD at current exchange rates), as compared to the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Slowing demand in the U.S., Europe and China could hurt Asian exporters, HSBC says

Asian exporters will face significant challenges as demand from major markets like the U.S., Europe and China slow down in the coming months, according to the chief Asia economist of HSBC. Manufacturers in Europe are already pulling back quite significantly, namely in Germany, Frederic Neumann told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia"...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Exclusive-Indian Companies Swapping Dollar For Asian Currencies To Buy Russian Coal

Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow. Reuters previously reported on a large Indian coal deal involving the Chinese yuan, but the...
MARKETS
International Business Times

SoftBank Steps Up Asset Sales From Sinking Portfolio

SoftBank Group Corp is accelerating asset sales after its flagship Vision Fund unit booked nearly $50 billion in losses in just six months, but Chief Executive Masayoshi Son faces narrowing options and slumping valuations, analysts said. Son said on Monday that he is in discussions to sell asset manager Fortress,...
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy