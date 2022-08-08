Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_com
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Former HPD officer acquitted in 2020 crash that killed 71-year-old in northeast Houston
Matthew Valdez's fate in a 71-year-old man's crash death wasn't decided by jurors, with a presiding justice executing a directed verdict.
fox26houston.com
Car burglar breaks into several vehicles in Kingwood stealing at least one gun
HOUSTON - Residents in one neighborhood are now in fear after a man broke into several cars in a Kingwood subdivision. According to police, most car burglars are hoping to find guns. If that’s the case, unfortunately, this thief got exactly what he was looking for. "That concerns me,"...
2 adults and 2 children from deadly crash involving golf cart identified by Galveston police
GALVESTON, Texas — Four victims of a horrible Galveston crash involving a golf cart over the weekend have been identified. All of them were from Rosenberg and their ages ranged from 4 to 49, according to Galveston police. We don't know how -- or if -- they are related,...
Man accused of pointing gun at firefighters while stopped at light in Westchase
Kingsley Tian reportedly pointed a gun at two firefighters who were in an ambulance. When he was arrested, police said he made threatening remarks.
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Store clerk shoots, kills man who assaulted him in northeast Houston
HOUSTON – A suspect is dead after being shot by a convenience store clerk in northeast Houston Tuesday evening. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 8019 Lavender Street around 7:55 p.m. Houston police said the 36-year-old suspect entered the store intoxicated and went behind the cash...
Driver charged after hitting man trying to cross Westheimer and leaving scene, HPD says
The driver left the scene, but later returned. Police are charging the driver with failure to stop and render aid, but the charges could be upgraded if the victim doesn't make it.
fox26houston.com
Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
KHOU
Rosenberg grandpa, his niece and 2 grandchildren killed in Galveston crash involving golf cart
The grandparents took the children and a niece to the island for a quick vacation before school starts. Two grandchildren were killed and a third critically injured.
Texas Teen Throws Dumbbell Into Windshield In Road Rage Incident: WATCH
The driver said more than $3,000 worth of damage was made to her car.
'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy
HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV. Sadly, 22-month-old Nicolas lost his life in an instant when the truck fell from the Beltway...
Medical examiner looking for family of man found near railroad tracks in NW Houston
The discovery was made in March. Now, months later, the medical examiner's office released new details with hopes of finding the man's family.
Click2Houston.com
DISTURBING VIDEO: HPD releases bodycam footage of handcuffed suspect who died after transported to LBJ Hospital
HOUSTON – Houston police have released several bodycam videos showing the detainment and transport of a patient who, while possibly under the influence of an illegal substance, died shortly after arriving to Lyndon Baines Johnson Hospital. According to HPD, on July 14, officers were dispatched to the 5500 block...
Houston police hope surveillance video will show what led to up deadly convenience store shooting
Police believe there is surveillance video, and once they can figure out what led up to the deadly shooting, they will let a grand jury determine any charges.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Names of victims of Galveston crash released, woman says slain suspect obsessed over daughter
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Authorities release names of victims of deadly Galveston crash. We now know the names of the family members killed by a suspected drunk driver when he crashed into a golf cart in Galveston over the weekend.
4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Miguel Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Galveston, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston, police said. Espinoza was being held in Galveston County jail Sunday on $400,000 bond, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for him. Galveston police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said that after the SUV failed to stop, it struck a pickup truck, which then crashed into the golf cart that had six people aboard. He said that the golf cart and pickup were traveling in opposite directions through the intersection on a street that did not have a stop sign.
Who is Nicole Linton? Houston nurse had multiple prior crashes, LA County DA confirms
LOS ANGELES — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash near Los Angeles that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman, her baby and her unborn baby -- has been charged with six counts of murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, also was charged...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store
SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
'It’s very violating and scary': Woman's purse stolen while unloading groceries at sister's home in The Heights
HOUSTON, Texas — A Heights woman believes she and her sister were followed home from a shopping trip Saturday, only to have her sister’s purse stolen while they were unloading groceries. It’s something we’ve all done. “We just got a lot of groceries," the sister said.
toofab.com
Woman Accused of Killing Six in Fiery Crash Was Involved in 13 Prior Crashes, Say Highway Patrol
In court Monday, her attorney said his client had "documented profound mental health issues." Nicole Lorraine Linton, the Houston nurse accused of causing the horrific Windsor Hills, California crash that claimed the lives of five people and an unborn child, has officially been charged in their deaths. On Monday, Linton,...
