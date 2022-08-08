ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
City
Galveston, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Galveston County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Galveston County, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston County, TX
Accidents
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Store clerk shoots, kills man who assaulted him in northeast Houston

HOUSTON – A suspect is dead after being shot by a convenience store clerk in northeast Houston Tuesday evening. Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 8019 Lavender Street around 7:55 p.m. Houston police said the 36-year-old suspect entered the store intoxicated and went behind the cash...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Shooting after argument over lawnmower in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police say an argument about a lawnmower may have led to a shooting in north Houston Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to a call at the scene in the 900 block of Ringold. They found one adult male victim, who they say is expected to survive. HPD says initial...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Carts#Police#Southeast Texas#Stop Sign#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Associated Press

4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Miguel Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Galveston, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston, police said. Espinoza was being held in Galveston County jail Sunday on $400,000 bond, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for him. Galveston police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said that after the SUV failed to stop, it struck a pickup truck, which then crashed into the golf cart that had six people aboard. He said that the golf cart and pickup were traveling in opposite directions through the intersection on a street that did not have a stop sign.
GALVESTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store

SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
SPRING, TX
NBC News

NBC News

430K+
Followers
52K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy