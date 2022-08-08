Read full article on original website
lonelyplanet.com
These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break
A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
natureworldnews.com
Volcanic Eruption in Iceland Threatens to Shut Down Air Travel in US and Europe
A recent volcanic eruption in Iceland poses the same threat as in 2010: the suspension of air traffic between the United States and Europe. The Fagradalsfjall's Geldingadalir volcano in Iceland's relatively unpopulated Reykjanes peninsula has erupted since early today. The country's capital, Reykjavik, home to the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Germany (August 9, 2022)
As of August 9, 2022, Klaus-Michael Kuehne was the wealthiest man in Germany, with an estimated net worth of 37.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Beate Heister & Karl Albrecht (No. 2, $35.4 billion), Dieter Schwarz (No. 3, $30.7 billion); and Susanne Klatten (No. 4, $23.2 billion). Stefan Quandt is...
ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Switzerland (August 9, 2022)
As of August 9, 2022, Guillaume Pousaz was the wealthiest man in Switzerland, with an estimated net worth of 23.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Gianluigi & Rafaela Aponte (No. 2, $16.9 billion), Ernesto Bertarelli (No. 3, $8.5 billion); and Ivan Glasenberg (No. 4, $7.7 billion). Magdalena Martullo-Blocher is the...
First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week: UN
The first wartime wheat from Ukraine should ship next week under a landmark deal also signed by Russia aimed at tackling the global food crisis, a top UN official said on Wednesday. The agreement, signed by the warring parties and UN and Turkish officials last month in Istanbul, was hailed as a major opportunity to tackle the global food crisis caused by the war.
ceoworld.biz
Top 10 Countries Globally For Best Startups Development
Which are the top countries globally for startup development? According to “Startup Blink Global Ecosystem Report 2022,” the US maintains its status as the highest ranked country. The USA remains in first place on the list for three years in a row, 2020, 2021, and 2022. The US accumulated a total score gap almost four times that of the second-ranked country, the UK. The US participated in the report with many cities that are considered startup leaders. However, San Francisco is proven to be the global startup leader. The US is the only country that has 257 cities in the top 1000 rankings.
Airlines Squeeze 10 People Into a Single Row In Economy
Over the last few decades, airlines have worked harder and harder to cram more people onto their planes. The more passengers they can carry on a flight, the more revenue they earn.
ceoworld.biz
How To Obtain The World Passport
A world passport is nothing but a 30-page machine-readable travel document with an alphanumeric code line. What makes the document unique from the rest is that the World Service Authority issues it. Starting in 1954, the World Service Authority is a non-profit organization providing individuals with the right to travel. In this article below, we will check out various points about obtaining a world passport.
FodorsTravel
Major Changes Might Be Coming to Protect Fliers From Airport Chaos
The Department of Transportation proposal would protect travelers from canceled and delayed flights. How will you remember the summer travel season of 2022? Will it be the memories of jealously looking through your friend’s Instagram feeds as they galivanted through Italy eating pasta and baking under the Amalfi Coast sun? Or will it be the schadenfreude of watching thousands of passengers get stranded at airports as their flights were massively delayed, canceled, and their luggage lost?
brides.com
How to Turn a Destination Wedding Into a Vacation as a Guest
If there's one thing we're certain about this year, it's that couples and guests alike are itching to travel. You've likely already received a tempting faraway wedding invite this year; destination weddings have nearly tripled post-pandemic. "It seems everyone wants to take their nuptials on the road and bring friends and family together," says Jack Ezon, founder of luxury travel company EMBARK Beyond. "There seems to be an endless thirst as growth continues to compound."
‘Change is coming’: Meet the Englishman prepping for climate apocalypse in an old German barracks
Ben Green doesn’t have to worry that Vladimir Putin might cut off Europe’s gas this winter, fret about a seasonal revival of Covid-19, or panic about a looming global food crisis. Green weaned himself off gas when he purchased the five-hectare (12-acre) grounds of a derelict East German...
ceoworld.biz
The Ultimate Guide To Exploring Greece In A Luxurious Way
The stunning country of Greece is known for its magnificent archeological sites, unparalleled beaches, whitewashed villages, delicious all-inclusive cuisines, and its friendly and breathtaking environment. The Mediterranean country remains sunny throughout most of the year and is composed of 6,000 islands, each more fantastic than before. Regardless to say, many prefer the country as a must-visit for their luxury travel experience, at least once in a lifetime. Here we will provide you with an ultimate guide to your next trip to the country of Greece.
nationalinterest.org
Germany’s Nuclear Phase-Out Has Been a Disaster
The main justification for Germany’s nuclear shutdown is the risks associated with using nuclear energy. But these risks are exaggerated beyond measure. German scientists are warning that the national energy transition has pushed Germany into an energy shortage. “We demand an immediate stop to the nuclear phase-out,” wrote twenty renowned technological and economic scientists in the “Stuttgart Declaration,” which is being widely discussed in Germany. The continued operation of Germany’s nuclear power plants, they said, should be guaranteed “as the third climate protection pillar” alongside solar and wind power to secure Germany’s power supply and prosperity. “Rising energy prices and declining security of supply endanger competitiveness and prosperity,” the scientists warned. “With a one-sided focus on sun, wind and natural gas, Germany has been maneuvered into an energy shortage.” Fluctuating energy from wind and sun, the scientists pointed out, would require a huge network of power plants, power lines, and storage facilities, which is “only now being created” and in part has not yet even been designed since the technology is lacking.
FodorsTravel
Fliers Beware: Another Continent Is Dealing With Massive Travel Disruptions
No relief on the other side of the world. All throughout the summer of 2022, labor shortages have plagued airlines and airports in the U.S. and Europe. Both regions are choking under pressure from a gush of passengers. Fliers have experienced flight delays, cancelations, long queues at check-in, and lost luggage. In Europe, the disruption has been made worse by strikes organized by airline and airport staff who are demanding better working conditions and pay.
ceoworld.biz
Top Resorts In Canada
Canada is one such country that has some of nature’s best-kept secrets within its geographical boundaries. From secluded lakes, glaciers, and forests to mountains, the nation offers unparalleled adventure to tourists worldwide. So, if you are planning to visit the province sometime soon, here is the list of top-notch resorts to check out. These accommodations are a perfect amalgamation of luxury and comfort and also provide travelers with a bunch of indoor and outdoor activities, making them stand out.
voguebusiness.com
Luxury watches: Entry-level is the new battleground
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. The highest price tags and the most cutting-edge innovations tend to grab watchmaking headlines: watches such as the Tag Heuer Carrera Plasma, one of the first to use lab-grown diamonds; or the Bulgari Octo Finissimo Ultra, a bravura piece of technical skill just 1.8mm thick – “prices upon request”.
Google Shut Down Data Centers Amid Explosion, Millions Impacted
Google has a wide network of data centers around the world. With the company owning so many internet-based services, if one facility malfunctions or has to be shut down, it could impact millions of people. Services such as Google Maps, Google Search Engine, Android, Google Docs, Gmail, Google Drive, and YouTube all rely on Google's data centers. With the company now having shut down data centers around the globe multiple times, reliability starts to become a concern.
