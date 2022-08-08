Like a Bangkok 7-Eleven, Thailand is open and ready for your visit. In July, the country officially did away with nearly all travel restrictions and virus containment measures. Already this year 2 million people have visited Thailand, with the government expecting a total of 9.3 million by the end of the year. This is more than originally predicted, but it’s still a fraction of a pre-pandemic Thailand, such as in 2019 when nearly 40 million tourists visited the country. This lack of tourism has had a massive impact on the country’s economy, an estimated 12% of which stems from tourism.

