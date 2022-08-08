ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
lonelyplanet.com

8 questions travelers should ask before visiting Thailand in 2022

Like a Bangkok 7-Eleven, Thailand is open and ready for your visit. In July, the country officially did away with nearly all travel restrictions and virus containment measures. Already this year 2 million people have visited Thailand, with the government expecting a total of 9.3 million by the end of the year. This is more than originally predicted, but it’s still a fraction of a pre-pandemic Thailand, such as in 2019 when nearly 40 million tourists visited the country. This lack of tourism has had a massive impact on the country’s economy, an estimated 12% of which stems from tourism.
WORLD
The Independent

Over 80,000 tourists stranded in ‘China’s Hawaii’ after Covid-19 flare-up

About 80,000 tourists were left stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort city of Sanya located in the tropical Hainan island after authorities declared it a Covid-19 hotspot and imposed a lockdown. The restrictions came into effect over the weekend after officials confirmed 129 positive cases on Saturday and 229 on Friday.Public transportation was suspended on the island city, often referred to as the “Hawaii of China”, as railway authorities banned all ticket sales in Sanya. Flights were also cancelled on Saturday. However, hotels will offer guests a 50 per cent discount during the lockdown period, according to a city...
WORLD
GMA

Airfare to drop 40% in the fall: Hopper

Travelers facing surging summer prices can expect good news as domestic airfare is expected to drop by nearly 40% in the coming fall months, according to data from the travel booking platform Hopper. According to Hopper data, round-trip domestic airfare is expected to drop about 38% from its peak summer...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Canada#Cross Country Skiing#Top Resorts#The Sonora Resort#Boreal
The Independent

Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US

An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have Good News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival

Las Vegas and the cruise industry have an overlapping customer base. Many of the people who visit Sin City and a lot of the folks who take cruises like to gamble. That's likely why Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report often has promotions where guests who have hit some of the higher tiers of their loyalty program can get a free Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report cruise simply for staying in Las Vegas for a few days. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report also has a deal with a casino chain as MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report matches the cruise line's loyalty program status.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Robb Report

Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool

Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This Bonkers $30 Million Beach Villa in Turks & Caicos Will Make Your Favorite 5-Star Resort Jealous

One of Turks & Caicos’ most lavish beachfront homes is up for sale. Triton Luxury Villa sits on the Caribbean islands’ Long Bay Beach and has served as a recent luxury vacation rental for stars of Bravo TV’s Real Housewives franchise, among others. The massive property houses seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and spans a whopping 12,000 square-feet of living space.
TRAVEL
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Germany (August 9, 2022)

As of August 9, 2022, Klaus-Michael Kuehne was the wealthiest man in Germany, with an estimated net worth of 37.2 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Beate Heister & Karl Albrecht (No. 2, $35.4 billion), Dieter Schwarz (No. 3, $30.7 billion); and Susanne Klatten (No. 4, $23.2 billion). Stefan Quandt is...
ECONOMY
cntraveler.com

The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers

When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
RETAIL
thezoereport.com

Curaçao Is The Underrated Caribbean Island That's A Cultural & Wellness Treasure

Many sun-seeking travelers are familiar with tourist-friendly Aruba. But those looking for a more relaxed, lifestyle-focused island where they can experience cultural heritage, wellness, and outdoor adventure without being overwhelmed by cruise ships and crowds are sure to love its underrated (and stunning) neighbor, Curaçao — the “C” in the so-called ABC Islands just off the coast of Venezuela. (The “A” stands for Aruba and the “B” for Bonaire.) While the entire trifecta remains part of the kingdom of the Netherlands, it’s Curaçao that packs the biggest cultural punch. And it’s apparent everywhere you look.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

The 5 Best Hotels in Dublin

When visiting urban centers around the world, Travel + Leisure readers love to be in the thick of the action. For this inaugural list of the best hotels in Dublin, voters favored properties in prime locations — especially neighborhoods south of the River Liffey and walkable to iconic sites such as Trinity College.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy