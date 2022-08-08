Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Yardbarker
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Man Utd set for more transfer woe as Leeds ‘close to agreeing transfer fee’ with Watford for Ismaila Sarr
MANCHESTER UNITED are set to suffer a further transfer blow as target Ismaila Sarr reportedly closes in on a switch to Leeds United. Sarr, 24, has previously been linked with an Old Trafford switch and his wonder goal this week led to fresh speculation they were chasing him again. We...
Confirmed Match Officials: Brentford vs Manchester United (Premier League)
Following their opening weekend defeat to Brighton, Manchester United will look to get their first win of the Premier League season against Brentford on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's men faced a 2-1 defeat last time out against the south coast opposition. The Dutch manager will be looking to improve the result and performance in London this time around.
England defender Conor Coady signs for Everton on a season-long loan deal to become Frank Lampard's fourth new arrival of the summer after losing his starting spot at Wolves
England international Conor Coady has signed for Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan. The 29-year-old defender, who will wear the number 30 shirt for the Blues, is the club's fourth signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of fellow centre-back James Tarkowski, former Wolves teammate Ruben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.
Manchester United turn to PSV's Cody Gakpo after ending interest in Marko Arnautovic
Manchester United’s last-minute hunt for attacking reinforcements have thrown up a number of unsuspecting names as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his attack. After a 2-1 loss in the Premier League to Brighton & Hove Albion proved a lack of depth in attack, the Dutchman is looking to the transfer market to boost his options.
Kalidou Koulibaly On Chelsea Debut And Facing Tottenham
Chelsea's new defender Kalidou Koulibaly made his first appearance in blue for their opening victory against Everton last weekend and the Senegalese captain is already looking ahead.
BBC
Hamza Choudhury: Watford sign Leicester midfielder on loan
Championship side Watford have signed midfielder Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City on a season-long loan. The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option to buy at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Choudhury has made 84 appearances for Leicester since his Carabao Cup debut against Liverpool in 2017. The Hornets...
SkySports
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side analysed after impressive win over Crystal Palace in Premier League opener
Starting on a Friday night, travelling across London to face a boisterous home crowd? Arsenal had been there before. The Gunners lost 2-0 at Brentford on the opening Friday in August last year and would end the month bottom of the league for the first time since 1992. This year,...
BBC
Coady reveals son's Everton joy
New Everton signing Conor Coady has revealed his son was "over the moon" to hear his father was going to join the club. Coady's son trains at Everton's academy and his father said: "I've played football for a long time. I know how big this football club is. I was desperate to come and play for this club. I have family and friends who are Evertonians.
BBC
Tom Lockyer: EFL Cup exit dashes Luton and Wales defender's hopes
Tom Lockyer cut a frustrated figure after Luton Town were knocked out of the EFL Cup at home to Newport County. The Wales defender has not featured in the Championship so far this season. Lockyer was looking forward to a good cup run to press his Hatters claims and perhaps,...
BBC
Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr
After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been offered to Manchester United
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. United boss Erik ten Hag is in a race against the clock as he looks to add to his attacking options. Having seen the club walk away from a deal to sign Bologna’s former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic and RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko choosing to join RB Leipzig, the options are starting to run out for the Dutchman.
Rio Ferdinand picks his Man Utd XI for huge clash at Brentford… and tears up midfield with Fred and McTominay axed
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Rio Ferdinand has picked his team to play Brentford - and axed midfield partnership McFred. The Red Devils lost their first Premier League game of the season 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. A number of players have come under fire for their performance. Midfielders Fred and...
Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.
Yardbarker
Report: Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Wesley Fofana Reason Not To Join Chelsea
The 21-year-old is being tempted to Stamford Bridge as his current manager tries to convince him to stay. The France U21 International has been involved with somewhat of a transfer saga this summer, with the Foxes valuing him at at least £80million according to reports. The Blues are rumoured...
Fulham finally complete £15m transfer signing of West Ham defender Issa Diop after negotiating for more than a month
ISSA DIOP has completed his £15m move from West Ham to Fulham. The Hammers centre back asked boss David Moyes not to be involved in their Premier League opening day 2-0 loss to Manchester City last weekend. And the Frenchman has now confirmed his switch to the Cottagers. That...
'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves
Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
BBC
Relive Watford's draw at West Brom as Sarr scores wonder goal
So then a Beckhamesque 50-yarder AND a missed pen - and that all adds up to second successive draw for Steve Bruce's West Bromwich Albion. And four points from two games for Rob Edwards' Watford, leaving Blackburn Rovers with the only 100 per cent record in the Championship. We will...
Yardbarker
‘When You Are Vulnerable, Players Like Mane Can End up Leaving. Liverpool Have Been Smart and Have Acted Now’ - Pundit on Jota Contract
Liverpool announced last week (August 2nd) that they had reached an agreement with Diogo Jota for a new five-year contract reported to be worth £150,000 weekly. Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has praised the smart business from Liverpool. Jota who still had three years remaining on his previous deal...
