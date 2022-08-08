New Everton signing Conor Coady has revealed his son was "over the moon" to hear his father was going to join the club. Coady's son trains at Everton's academy and his father said: "I've played football for a long time. I know how big this football club is. I was desperate to come and play for this club. I have family and friends who are Evertonians.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO