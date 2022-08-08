ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

England defender Conor Coady signs for Everton on a season-long loan deal to become Frank Lampard's fourth new arrival of the summer after losing his starting spot at Wolves

England international Conor Coady has signed for Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan. The 29-year-old defender, who will wear the number 30 shirt for the Blues, is the club's fourth signing of the summer transfer window after the arrivals of fellow centre-back James Tarkowski, former Wolves teammate Ruben Vinagre and forward Dwight McNeil.
BBC

Hamza Choudhury: Watford sign Leicester midfielder on loan

Championship side Watford have signed midfielder Hamza Choudhury from Leicester City on a season-long loan. The deal for the 24-year-old includes an option to buy at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. Choudhury has made 84 appearances for Leicester since his Carabao Cup debut against Liverpool in 2017. The Hornets...
BBC

Coady reveals son's Everton joy

New Everton signing Conor Coady has revealed his son was "over the moon" to hear his father was going to join the club. Coady's son trains at Everton's academy and his father said: "I've played football for a long time. I know how big this football club is. I was desperate to come and play for this club. I have family and friends who are Evertonians.
BBC

Tom Lockyer: EFL Cup exit dashes Luton and Wales defender's hopes

Tom Lockyer cut a frustrated figure after Luton Town were knocked out of the EFL Cup at home to Newport County. The Wales defender has not featured in the Championship so far this season. Lockyer was looking forward to a good cup run to press his Hatters claims and perhaps,...
BBC

Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr

After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
SPORTbible

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has been offered to Manchester United

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. United boss Erik ten Hag is in a race against the clock as he looks to add to his attacking options. Having seen the club walk away from a deal to sign Bologna’s former West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic and RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko choosing to join RB Leipzig, the options are starting to run out for the Dutchman.
Daily Mail

'Turncoat!': Jamie Carragher mocks Conor Coady on social media after the former Liverpool academy star joined Everton on a season-long loan deal from Wolves

Jamie Carragher has mocked Conor Coady after the latter joined Everton on a season-long loan deal - despite coming through Liverpool's academy. Coady made two senior appearances for Liverpool, before leaving the club in the summer of 2014 for Huddersfield Town, and then Wolves a year later. After an excellent...
BBC

Relive Watford's draw at West Brom as Sarr scores wonder goal

So then a Beckhamesque 50-yarder AND a missed pen - and that all adds up to second successive draw for Steve Bruce's West Bromwich Albion. And four points from two games for Rob Edwards' Watford, leaving Blackburn Rovers with the only 100 per cent record in the Championship. We will...
Yardbarker

‘When You Are Vulnerable, Players Like Mane Can End up Leaving. Liverpool Have Been Smart and Have Acted Now’ - Pundit on Jota Contract

Liverpool announced last week (August 2nd) that they had reached an agreement with Diogo Jota for a new five-year contract reported to be worth £150,000 weekly. Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has praised the smart business from Liverpool. Jota who still had three years remaining on his previous deal...
