Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen
What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
Galeone: “Why Guardiola, Conte and others ask and get while Allegri doesn’t”
On Sunday, Juventus appeared to be in shambles while Diego Simeone’s men were tearing them apart at their own training ground in Continassa. Atletico Madrid won the friendly with four unanswered goals, including a personal hattrick for the all-too-familiar Alvaro Morata. For Giovanni Galeone, this defeat should serve as...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Report Liverpool Face Barcelona And PSG For Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva
Reports suggest that Liverpool have joined the race in signing Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, alongside Barcelona and PSG.
LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid
Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
Manchester United chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Adrien Rabiot deal
What the papers sayJuventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.The Red Devils are also said to be interested in Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have been...
Serie A on Paramount+: Schedule, storylines and everything you need to know in the race for the Scudetto
The 2022-23 Serie A season on Paramount+ begins in August and runs through May in what's expected to be a heated race for the Scudetto. AC Milan are the reigning champions after their incredible run to the title last season, while Inter Milan and Juventus figure to also be in the race. Roma, under legendary manager Jose Mourinho, hope that their offseason additions will be enough to get them into the conversation as well. The promoted sides are Lecce, Cremonese and Monza, and they all aim to avoid the fate of Cagliari, Genoa and Venezia, who were all relegated last season.
Juventus’ offer for Serie A striker falls short of his valuation
Juventus looks set to miss out on the signature of Luis Muriel as the Colombian seems too expensive for them. The Bianconeri want to sign one more experienced striker to add to their squad in this transfer window. Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium...
Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr
After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
Report: Liverpool Admirer Adrien Rabiot to Sign for Manchester United
Manchester United’s summer pursuit of Barcelona’s midfielder Frenkie de Jong looks set to fail as they turn to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who may have hoped to be flying to Liverpool John Lennon Airport instead of Manchester.
Bologna Manager Has His Say On Marko Arnautovic Manchester United Links
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlović has had his say on the current rumours surrounding a possible move that would bring Marko Arnautovic to Manchester United as reported by Fabrizio Romano.
Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid
What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana
Manchester City have dismissed claims that they have accepted a bid from Barcelona for Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mail) Reports from Spain suggested a fee of between £42m and £46.5m had been agreed for Silva between the Premier League champions and La Liga giants. (Managing Barca) After...
Italy star Domenico Berardi chased fan giving him abuse, had to be restrained by police
Italy international Domenico Berardi had to be restrained by police after he tried to chase a fan who was giving him abuse. On Monday night Sassuolo were eliminated from the Coppa Italia after losing 3-2 to Modena, who will play in Serie B after earning promoting from the third tier last term.
Man Utd transfer target Frenkie de Jong puts on Barcelona masterclass as Robert Lewandowski shines on Nou Camp debut
MANCHESTER UNITED target Frenkie de Jong and new boy Robert Lewandowski stole the show as Barcelona romped to a 6-0 rout over Pumas UNAM. United have been hot on De Jong's heels all summer although he's reportedly reluctant to make the switch to Old Trafford. But De Jong's resistance hasn't...
