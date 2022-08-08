The 2022-23 Serie A season on Paramount+ begins in August and runs through May in what's expected to be a heated race for the Scudetto. AC Milan are the reigning champions after their incredible run to the title last season, while Inter Milan and Juventus figure to also be in the race. Roma, under legendary manager Jose Mourinho, hope that their offseason additions will be enough to get them into the conversation as well. The promoted sides are Lecce, Cremonese and Monza, and they all aim to avoid the fate of Cagliari, Genoa and Venezia, who were all relegated last season.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO