Premier League

The Independent

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen

What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
Yardbarker

Galeone: “Why Guardiola, Conte and others ask and get while Allegri doesn’t”

On Sunday, Juventus appeared to be in shambles while Diego Simeone’s men were tearing them apart at their own training ground in Continassa. Atletico Madrid won the friendly with four unanswered goals, including a personal hattrick for the all-too-familiar Alvaro Morata. For Giovanni Galeone, this defeat should serve as...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
Yardbarker

Eintracht Frankfurt confident of causing UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid

Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt are planning a UEFA Super Cup shock against Real Madrid. Los Blancos head to Finland for the annual European season curtain raiser with Carlo Ancelotti’s Champions League winners up against Europa League champions Frankfurt. Ancelotti’s side have struggled for consistency during preseason, with one win...
The Independent

Manchester United chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Adrien Rabiot deal

What the papers sayJuventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.The Red Devils are also said to be interested in Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have been...
CBS Sports

Serie A on Paramount+: Schedule, storylines and everything you need to know in the race for the Scudetto

The 2022-23 Serie A season on Paramount+ begins in August and runs through May in what's expected to be a heated race for the Scudetto. AC Milan are the reigning champions after their incredible run to the title last season, while Inter Milan and Juventus figure to also be in the race. Roma, under legendary manager Jose Mourinho, hope that their offseason additions will be enough to get them into the conversation as well. The promoted sides are Lecce, Cremonese and Monza, and they all aim to avoid the fate of Cagliari, Genoa and Venezia, who were all relegated last season.
Yardbarker

Juventus’ offer for Serie A striker falls short of his valuation

Juventus looks set to miss out on the signature of Luis Muriel as the Colombian seems too expensive for them. The Bianconeri want to sign one more experienced striker to add to their squad in this transfer window. Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium...
BBC

Transfer news: United pursue Watford's Sarr

After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun), external. United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata,...
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester City dismiss talk of Barcelona’s Bernardo Silva bid

What the papers sayManchester City have dismissed reports they have accepted Barcelona’s bid for Bernardo Silva. The Mail says the Blues were forced to throw cold water on the talk coming from Spain that they had agreed a £46million fee to sell the midfielder to the LaLiga giants. The paper adds the 28-year-old told his club last year he would like to move to Spain to be closer his family in Portugal.Manchester United are said to have shifted their attention elsewhere after pulling out of their pursuit of Bologna’s Marko Arnautovic. The Sun, which refers to 90min, reports the Red...
BBC

Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana

Manchester City have dismissed claims that they have accepted a bid from Barcelona for Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 28. (Mail) Reports from Spain suggested a fee of between £42m and £46.5m had been agreed for Silva between the Premier League champions and La Liga giants. (Managing Barca) After...
