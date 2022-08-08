ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail roundup: Summertime store openings and announcements in Charlotte

By Katie Peralta Soloff
 2 days ago
It’s been a busy last few months for Charlotte retail.

Several locally owned boutiques and national chains alike have either opened up or have announced plans to open in the area, whether it’s at malls or standalone locations.

  • We’ve rounded up the latest openings and announcements in and around Charlotte as part of our (semi) regularly occurring retail series.
  • Have one to add? Feel free to reach out to me at katie.peralta@axios.com. We’ll aim to include it next time.

CLT Find , a store with goods from local artisans and craft makers opened a second location in Dilworth in July. It’s in the space next to Harris Teeter in Kenilworth Commons on East Boulevard. ( CLT Find )

Moxie Mercantile is opening a new store in Fort Mill (219 Main St.) Expect women’s apparel and lifestyle goods, per CBJ . Owner Michelle Castelloe, who operates other Moxie locations including in Plaza Midwood, tells Axios they’re targeting a mid-October opening.

Cactus Club has moved into a new larger spot in Plaza Midwood. It’s now at 909 Central Ave Ste. 1, next to Two Scoops. The speciality plant shop opened in 2017 and operated as a mobile shop before opening its first brick-and-mortar location in South End during the pandemic. (Cactus Club)

Cactus Club in Plaza Midwood. Courtesy of the Cactus Club

Warby Parker , an eyeglass retailer, will open in a standalone retail building at Birkdale Village. ( Observer )

  • Also at Birkdale Village, two retailers — Beck on Broad and Cosmo Gypsy — recently opened in two standalone retail buildings. The stores, run by a husband and wife duo, sell women’s luxury clothing and accessories, home décor and wellness items, per the Observer.

Toys R Us is opening inside two Macy’s stores in Charlotte — at SouthPark and Northlake — in the coming months. ( Observer )

SouthPark mall: A handful of new stores opened over the summer at SouthPark, including watchmaker Tag Heuer, diamond jeweler Blue Nile and apparel seller Levi’s. ( CBJ )

Charlotte Premium Outlets , located in Steele Creek, has had a handful of new stores open recently, per the Observer, including: Boss, Vans “Off the Wall” Outlet, Adidas and Direct Tools Factory Outlet.

Northlake Mall has welcomed the following new stores, according to the Observer : Rainbow; plus-sized boutique Juicy Body Goddess; Kitokos, a Black-owned, African apparel and accessories store; and Style Hause, a vintage art and clothing store.

Concord Mills also has had a few recent openings, including The Inspiration Co., which sells jewelry, gifts and apparel, and Opulence Furniture, which sells upscale handcrafted furniture. ( Observer )

  • Alex Baby & Toy opens in Concord Mills in September, according to a statement from mall management.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#Toy Store#Business Industry#Retail Industry
