Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers

Honeycomb Cafe is a brunch restaurant in the town of Belmont that opened at the beginning of the year and is always packed on weekends.
Why it matters: It’s a locally owned restaurant with locally sourced goods from North Carolina farms and butchers.
- Plus, they have a community garden behind the restaurant.
- And, as its decor suggests, they’ll have a beehive out back, too.
Context: Honeycomb is owned by Patrick Murphy, the chef that also owns nearby Heirloom .
What to expect: The menu at Honeycomb consists of traditional American favorites like farm-fresh bacon, and buttermilk pancakes.
- I shared the “Bee’s Best Breakfast” (two eggs with choice of bacon or sausage, toast with choice of side) and the French toast with a friend.
Details: Honeycomb Cafe is located at 31 N Main St., Belmont, NC .
- It’s open Wednesday through Friday from 9am-2pm and Saturday and Sunday 8am-2pm.
- Pro tip: For a smaller crowd, check the place out on the weekdays. “We’re jam-packed on the weekends,” Laarendi says.
What’s next: Owner and chef Patrick Murphy has plans to open BumbleBee Bakery in Belmont soon.
