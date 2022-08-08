ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios Charlotte

Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers

By Laura Barrero
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIfk4_0h8mF9bY00

Honeycomb Cafe is a brunch restaurant in the town of Belmont that opened at the beginning of the year and is always packed on weekends.

Why it matters: It’s a locally owned restaurant with locally sourced goods from North Carolina farms and butchers.

  • Plus, they have a community garden behind the restaurant.
  • And, as its decor suggests, they’ll have a beehive out back, too.

Context: Honeycomb is owned by Patrick Murphy, the chef that also owns nearby Heirloom .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06REcB_0h8mF9bY00

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

What to expect: The menu at Honeycomb consists of traditional American favorites like farm-fresh bacon, and buttermilk pancakes.

  • I shared the “Bee’s Best Breakfast” (two eggs with choice of bacon or sausage, toast with choice of side) and the French toast with a friend.

  • To drink, we opted for coffee, but Honeycomb’s popularity comes in part from its $5 pints and $20 mimosa pitchers. “We do craft mimosas, where you get a couple of different juices and a pitcher of Prosecco to kind of let the table create their own mimosa,” manager Michael Laarendi tells me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gjj2j_0h8mF9bY00

Photo: Laura Barrero/Axios

Details: Honeycomb Cafe is located at 31 N Main St., Belmont, NC .

  • It’s open Wednesday through Friday from 9am-2pm and Saturday and Sunday 8am-2pm.
  • Pro tip: For a smaller crowd, check the place out on the weekdays. “We’re jam-packed on the weekends,” Laarendi says.

What’s next: Owner and chef Patrick Murphy has plans to open BumbleBee Bakery in Belmont soon.

Go deeper: 20 things to see, do, and eat in Belmont, 15 miles west of Charlotte

The post Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Chef Sam Diminich’s first restaurant set to open in December in west Charlotte

Restaurant Constance will open in the former Counter- space on Thrift Road this winter, with a targeted opening date of Dec. 5. The restaurant will be a celebration of food — where it comes from, the people you share it with, the people making it for you. And it’ll tell Chef Sam Diminich’s story, starting […] The post Chef Sam Diminich’s first restaurant set to open in December in west Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Longtime South End event venue to shutter next spring

CHARLOTTE — Best Impressions Caterers will shutter its longtime event venue, Byron’s South End. Best Impressions and landlord Asana Partners decided not to renew the lease for the roughly 11,000-square-foot venue at 101 W. Worthington Ave. It will close next spring when the lease concludes, says Justin King, president of the catering company.
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Update on Food Truck Fridays (And Any Days). Where Are They Now?

There’s nothing quite like grabbing a fast, casual meal from a food truck in the summertime, and lucky for us, the Queen City is filled with mobile kitchens everywhere. Hungry Charlotteans can rest assured that they’ll find their favorite wherever they are, with food truck rallies in neighborhoods including SouthPark, NoDa, Plaza Midwood and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Brunch#Mimosas#Food Drink#Restaurants#Honeycomb Cafe#Heirloom#American#French#Prosecco#Bumblebee Bakery
visityorkcounty.com

A Fort Mill Now Favorite on the YoCo Taste Trail

From August 7-14, let the YoCo Taste Trail Week be a guide to exploring the unique restaurants' York County has to offer. Powered by U.S. Foods, this is a fun opportunity to discover new dishes, step outside the box, and experience local flavors. Try a restaurant you've never been to or order a dish that isn't your go-to.
FORT MILL, SC
mynews13.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Buzzed Viking to bring drinks, food, entertainment to Locust

It takes only a second to realize that the new business moving into the 5,000 square-foot space that used to house Outfitters Steaks and Seafood in Locust is going to be a unique place as a huge spray-painted image of a vicious Viking with a battle-axe greets visitors along the side of the building at 805 W. Main St.
country1037fm.com

Carowinds Has Closed Down Four RIdes

According to WBTV, our beloved Carowinds has closed down four rides at the park. In a statement from Carowinds, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies, and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. Looks like it might be because Carowinds has some exciting news. They say they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15

Optimist Hall will start charging for parking on Aug. 15. What’s happening: Parking remains free for the first hour and a half at the popular food hall just north of Uptown. After that, a visit will cost you $5 for an hour and a half to three hours and $18 for anything over three hours. What they’re […] The post Optimist Hall will charge for parking starting Aug. 15 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

On The Road With James: Lenoir

What’s up, roadies? This time, James is back in Caldwell County, visiting lovely Lenoir, North Carolina, home of the state’s blackberry festival. They say this is where the High Country begins, and we’re already soaking in beautiful views here in downtown. Let’s hit the road.
LENOIR, NC
Axios Charlotte

Stay at one of these Airbnbs near Quail Hollow Club during the Presidents Cup

If you’re wondering where golfers might stay during the Presidents Cup, here are the four best Airbnbs near Quail Hollow Club.  Context: We recently reported some nightly rates near the golf course have increased to the thousands during the Presidents Cup so I was wondering if there are other options for golfers and spectators. As it […] The post Stay at one of these Airbnbs near Quail Hollow Club during the Presidents Cup appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Renaissance Festival Tickets On Sale With Changes

Huzzah! That fun declaration of excitement along with turkey legs, jousting tournaments and beautiful magical fairies can all be found at one of Charlotte’s must enduring and popular festivals. This year, getting there will be a little different and organizers say a whole lot easier. We at Country 1037...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $1,000 a day for life after buying $2 ticket

GASTONIA, N.C. (WGHP) — Jimmie Shindler, of Gastonia, bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won the top prize of $1,000 a day for life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Shindler bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website. He won his prize by matching […]
GASTONIA, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy