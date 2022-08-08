Popular Belmont brunch spot Honeycomb Cafe offers $20 mimosa pitchers

Honeycomb Cafe is a brunch restaurant in the town of Belmont that opened at the beginning of the year and is always packed on weekends.

Why it matters: It’s a locally owned restaurant with locally sourced goods from North Carolina farms and butchers.

Plus, they have a community garden behind the restaurant.

And, as its decor suggests, they’ll have a beehive out back, too.

Context: Honeycomb is owned by Patrick Murphy, the chef that also owns nearby Heirloom .

What to expect: The menu at Honeycomb consists of traditional American favorites like farm-fresh bacon, and buttermilk pancakes.

I shared the “Bee’s Best Breakfast” (two eggs with choice of bacon or sausage, toast with choice of side) and the French toast with a friend.

To drink, we opted for coffee, but Honeycomb’s popularity comes in part from its $5 pints and $20 mimosa pitchers. “We do craft mimosas, where you get a couple of different juices and a pitcher of Prosecco to kind of let the table create their own mimosa,” manager Michael Laarendi tells me.

Details: Honeycomb Cafe is located at 31 N Main St., Belmont, NC .

It’s open Wednesday through Friday from 9am-2pm and Saturday and Sunday 8am-2pm.

Pro tip: For a smaller crowd, check the place out on the weekdays. “We’re jam-packed on the weekends,” Laarendi says.

What’s next: Owner and chef Patrick Murphy has plans to open BumbleBee Bakery in Belmont soon.

