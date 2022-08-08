Read full article on original website
Related
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
Fiverr Launches New B2B Hero Ad Campaign “Team Up”, Highlighting the Platform as a Talent Access Solution for Larger Businesses
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, announced the release of a new hero campaign, “Team Up.” The new set of ads are a first for the company, as it targets much of its marketing and advertising to focus on mid to large sized businesses. The new business-to-business (B2B) approach comes as a result of an increasing number of companies flexing their in-house talent with freelance talent to increase adaptability, productivity and manage scalability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005197/en/ Fiverr’s “Team Up” campaign is a new set of ads that highlight how businesses can benefit from incorporating freelance talent into their workforce. (Photo: Business Wire)
LianLian Global Brings Financing Options to X-Border UK eCommerce Merchants
Global cross-border payment service provider LianLian Global is expanding its platform to the U.K. and adding financing options to support eCommerce merchants. First launched in the U.S. this year at the end of the second quarter, the expansion of the platform into the U.K. is intended to help eCommerce merchants and entrepreneurs sell abroad, make payments and get paid faster in key markets, including China and the U.S., according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 10).
Signet Jewelers Buys Blue Nile to Tap Bridal Market, Expand Digital
Positioning itself in a jewelry market that’s being impacted by the downturn in the economy, Signet Jewelers announced Tuesday (Aug. 9) that it is acquiring online jewelry retailer Blue Nile and that it has lowered its guidance for full fiscal year 2023. With the acquisition of Blue Nile for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Process Orchestration Helps Legacy Banks Take Giant Digital Leap
Never has the idea of “legacy” taken such a pasting as during the pandemic’s digital shift, but banking is a legacy business. Or rather, it was. That’s changing at the speed of digital as platforms enable legacy banking systems to become digital product innovation engines. That’s...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sperry CMO Explains How the Brand Is Balancing ‘Preppy’ Heritage With a New Inclusive Identity
Click here to read the full article. Sperry is known for its boat shoes and coastal brand identity. However, the Wolverine Worldwide-owned footwear brand is on a mission to expand its appeal beyond its waterside, preppy heritage. “The goal is to recruit a new and younger consumer, and to become more culturally and fashion relevant,” Sperry’s chief marketing officer Elizabeth Drori told FN. To achieve this goal, Drori — who joined the company in November 2020 — is working alongside Sperry’s global brand president Katherine Cousins. Though the president only joined Sperry in May 2021, she has already outlined an ambitious plan...
Accenture to Acquire Romp to Boost Brand Transformation Capabilities and Advance Customer Experience Across Southeast Asia
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 7, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Romp, a brand and experience agency in Indonesia renowned for its creative talent and innovative services across branding, creative and performance marketing. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to deliver creative and tech-driven brand experiences for clients across Southeast Asia.
Thread Bank, Unit Collaborate to Expand Banking-as-a-Service
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform Unit has teamed up with digital-first bank to allow companies to embed banking services into their products. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release, those services include accounts, cards, payments and lending, all of which can be added in weeks using a single platform. “In collaboration...
Insiders describe 'complete chaos' at Oracle following layoffs and restructuring
Take a deep breath. It's Friday. I'm Jordan Parker Erb, and today I'm taking you inside the "complete chaos" at Oracle as layoffs and restructuring roil the database giant. By the way, apologies for the slight delay this morning — we had a technical issue. (Fitting for a tech newsletter!)
QED Investors Makes First African Investment in TeamApt
TeamApt, a Nigerian business payments and banking platform, has just closed a financing round that includes investments from the FinTech specialist venture capital firm QED Investors, TeamApt announced Wednesday (Aug. 10). In a press release emailed to PYMNTS, CEO Tosin Eniolorunda said that “with this financing round, TeamApt is widening...
Disney+ Ad-Supported Tier Will Cost the Same as Current Ad-Free Version at December 8 Launch
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: The ad-supported version of Disney+ will cost $7.99 a month when it launches in the U.S. on December 8 — the same price of the streaming service currently. Disney+ without ads will cost more, $10.99 a month, Disney announced Wednesday. When the new tier launches, it will mark the first time that Disney will introduce commercials on its flagship streaming service, which has amassed 152.1 million subscribers worldwide since it launched in November 2019, new numbers reported by Disney in Wednesday’s Q3 earnings report. The service is one of three pillars of the...
Couple Cheered for Rejecting Parents' House Deposit Money: 'Freedom'
"They've implied they won't give us as much help for houses we like but they don't," the house hunter said.
Lower prices offer Americans slight reprieve from inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling prices for gas, airline tickets and clothes gave Americans a little bit of relief last month, though overall inflation is still running at close to its highest level in four decades. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a 9.1% year-over-year increase in June. On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the first time that has happened after 25 months of increases. But the reprieve offered no certainty that prices would stay on the decline. Inflation has slowed in the recent past only to re-accelerate in subsequent months. And even if price increases continue to weaken, they are a long way from the Fed’s 2% annual target. “There’s good reason to think inflation will continue to slow,” said Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo. “What I think gets lost in that discussion is, slow by how much?”
Freight Business Shows Buoyancy on Land, Sea and Air
The supply chain crisis is an intermodal struggle. Freight fights to reach its destination by land, sea and air. Part of the problem is stubborn resistance to digitization and automation. A very small percentage of transactions are conducted entirely online. Freightos, a global fright booking and payment platform, is expanding...
PayTabs Egypt, Waffarha Partner on Digital Payments for Online Shopping
Payment processing company PayTabs Egypt and digital shopping platform Waffarha have partnered to offer digital payment solutions and further Egypt’s shift toward a cashless society. Shoppers will be able to pay for their purchases quickly and seamlessly with credit cards and save their card details for future use, and...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain and NFTs are changing the publishing industry
Web3 has become the most sought-after investment sector of 2022, as use cases for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), the Metaverse and other blockchain applications come to fruition. Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that different segments of the publishing industry have begun to use Web3 technologies to transform traditional models.
Amazon in Talks for 51% Stake in Indian Logistics Solutions Firm Ecomm Express
Amazon is reportedly looking to build a logistics division in-house, through acquiring 51% of a stake in Ecom Express, the Indian end-to-end logistics solutions provider, a Seeking Alpha report said. The report cited unnamed sources saying the deal could go for between $500 million and $600 million. The report said...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0