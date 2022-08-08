Read full article on original website
Monetary Authority of Singapore Calls Crypto Investments ‘Highly Hazardous’
Although it calls cryptocurrency investments “highly hazardous,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has said it is not at risk from recent collapses in the industry. As Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Aug. 9), the MAS made this statement while also noting it had revoked its in-principle approval of a...
Opinion: Cryptocurrency Could Be the Future of Finance, but that's Not Why Most People Are Purchasing It
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
TechCrunch
5 reasons why Ukraine’s fintech sector is growing despite war
Despite the hurdles of war, the Ukrainian fintech community is working to create better infrastructure and regulation for the country, which can attract valuable companies and institutional investors from different backgrounds. It’s a valuable market. I’m sure many investors think the country’s IT sector is a risky investment right...
Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?
Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
cryptoglobe.com
‘$ADA Whale’ Says Cardano Could Become ‘Bigger’ Than ‘Anything Seen in Crypto Before’
A popular Cardano ($ADA) influencer has recently explained he that Cardano could become “bigger” than “anything seen in crypto before” if decentralized governance on the cryptocurrency’s network works out. In a tweet shared with its nearly 110,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter, the pseudonymous...
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn
The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
'They will MASSIVELY decrease our home values': Billionaire Marc Andreessen slammed affordable housing in his wealthy neighborhood after criticizing 'crazily skyrocketing housing prices' in the past
"We need to want these things more than we want to prevent these things," he said two years before he helped shut down an affordable housing plan.
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
Industry says Treasury crossed a line in sanctioning high-profile crypto entity
The industry is saying that the Treasury Department's recent sanctioning of a major cryptocurrency entity may set a dangerous precedent for cryptocurrency in the United States.
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Motiv Inc. Launches 16 Circular Bitcoin Economies In Peru
Motiv Inc., has announced the launch of 16 circular bitcoin economies in Peru. The company develops educational resources teaching underdeveloped communities how to use bitcoin to create their own economies. Many communities in Peru are separated from central banking but the region has 80% smartphone penetration, making room for bitcoin...
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
NEWSBTC
Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain
The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
Balance introduces Balance Compliance for Canadian MSBs dealing in virtual currency
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Balance, Canada’s largest digital asset custodian, today unveiled Balance Compliance, a turnkey solution which streamlines regulatory compliance for FINTRAC reporting entities dealing in virtual currency such as money services businesses (MSBs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006098/en/ Large Virtual Currency Transaction (LVCT) alert on the Balance Custody web platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%
How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
Fourth BitMEX Figure Pleads Guilty to Failing to Implement AML, KYC Programs
In the fourth admission to violations of U.S. law among top figures at BitMEX, the crypto exchange’s former head of development pleaded guilty to failing to put compliance programs in place. Gregory Dwyer, 39, of Australia and Bermuda, pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Bank Secrecy Act,...
