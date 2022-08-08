ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

5 reasons why Ukraine’s fintech sector is growing despite war

Despite the hurdles of war, the Ukrainian fintech community is working to create better infrastructure and regulation for the country, which can attract valuable companies and institutional investors from different backgrounds. It’s a valuable market. I’m sure many investors think the country’s IT sector is a risky investment right...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?

Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

VC funding is drying up. Here’s a four-time founder’s guide to surviving a market downturn

The global selloff in tech stocks is hurting valuations and prompting VC firms to reassess their stakes in unlisted technology startups. Over the past few months, the startup community has been hit particularly hard by economic uncertainty. Following unprecedented losses, SoftBank signaled that they would cut headcount and exit stakes in some of their most noteworthy investments. Leading venture capital firms like Sequoia Capital and Y Combinator have issued stark warnings to founders telling them to brace for a serious market downturn. These rare public statements are a harbinger for trouble: As venture capital funding dries up, many startups will not survive.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Motiv Inc. Launches 16 Circular Bitcoin Economies In Peru

Motiv Inc., has announced the launch of 16 circular bitcoin economies in Peru. The company develops educational resources teaching underdeveloped communities how to use bitcoin to create their own economies. Many communities in Peru are separated from central banking but the region has 80% smartphone penetration, making room for bitcoin...
WORLD
pymnts

Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout

With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
RETAIL
NEWSBTC

Proprivex Token (PPX), Cardano (ADA), And Maker DAO (DAO) – Crypto Assets Revolutionizing Blockchain

The “blockchains” meaning has evolved over the years, with various sectors expanding this crypto sublet. On the back of blockchain technology, protocols and tokens like Proprivex (PPX), Cardano (ADA), and Maker DAO were created. However, blockchain has expanded beyond the financial aspect; various other sectors have accepted it. As a result, sectors like medicine, sports, and many other industries have begun integrating blockchain technology into their platform.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Balance introduces Balance Compliance for Canadian MSBs dealing in virtual currency

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Balance, Canada’s largest digital asset custodian, today unveiled Balance Compliance, a turnkey solution which streamlines regulatory compliance for FINTRAC reporting entities dealing in virtual currency such as money services businesses (MSBs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809006098/en/ Large Virtual Currency Transaction (LVCT) alert on the Balance Custody web platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MARKETS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility

In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%

How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
STOCKS
