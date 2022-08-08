ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
InsideHook

All Airlines Should Copy What Southwest Just Announced

All those flight credits you racked up during Covid (the early years) and this summer of travel hell? Southwest Airlines just announced that you can keep ’em and use ’em pretty much whenever you want. In a move that’s believed to be the first of its kind on...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week

People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
pymnts

pymnts

ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

