9 Dollar Tree Items To Stock Up On This Summer
Near the end of 2021, Dollar Tree did the unthinkable -- it raised its prices from a decades-long standard price of $1 to $1.25. No longer could shoppers snag five items for $5 plus tax at Dollar...
Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers
THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits
With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check
Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
IN THIS ARTICLE
All Airlines Should Copy What Southwest Just Announced
All those flight credits you racked up during Covid (the early years) and this summer of travel hell? Southwest Airlines just announced that you can keep ’em and use ’em pretty much whenever you want. In a move that’s believed to be the first of its kind on...
Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.
As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.
Direct payments worth $2,000 could be sent to thousands of Americans from $108million relief fund
A BIG thank you is going out to thousands of childcare workers in the form of $2,000. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson announced childcare workers may be eligible for the Youth and Early Care Workforce Bonus. This one-time $2,000 direct payment is being offered to over 12,000 employees who were...
Why I've Stopped Using Credit Cards at Restaurants
It's a move that makes financial sense these days.
6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now
Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus check 2022: $500 and $250 direct one-time relief checks being sent out this week
People living in New Mexico can expect to see up to $500 in their bank accounts before the week is over. The economic relief checks from the state's August rebate program will be available to people who either filed taxes in 2021 or applied to take part in the program. Single filers can expect to receive $250 from the state, while joint filers will receive $500 from the state, regardless of a filer's level of income, according to KRQE.
KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product
While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month
Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
Since its humble beginnings back in 1962 as a single store in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has grown into one of the most formidable retailers on the planet. The big-box titan operates roughly 10,500...
Months after the price of Amazon Prime jumped $20 in the US, the cost is reportedly increasing by up to 43% in Europe
Facing inflation and rising costs, Amazon began telling customers it will increase the price of Prime in Europe. For some customers, that translates to an annual increase of up to 43%, Reuters reports. The change comes just months after Amazon raised the cost of Prime by $20 in the US.
I visited my local Walmart and saw overflowing shelves and temporary sales bins as the company and employees face overstock issues
The sections with the most excess inventory were shoes, clothing, and accessories.
5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free
Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soon
At the end of the month, another major supermarket will close its doors in Virginia. Locals are already expressing disappointment with the upcoming closure. The German grocery store chain Lidl is set to close its Danville location at 126 Piedmont Place on July 31, 2022.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS・
Dollar General Announces a Sweeping Change Through the Duration of 2022
Though individual locations have been recently announced as closing, company expansion is occurring at a hastened pace. With that pace comes an important technological change presently being tested.
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
