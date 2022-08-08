Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
NASDAQ
Ralph Lauren (RL) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Solid Demand
Ralph Lauren Corp. RL has posted impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results have gained from brand strength, solid demand, and expansion across all channels and regions. Ralph Lauren has reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88 in the fiscal...
Coinbase Upbeat Despite $1.1B Loss, as Shares Sink 10%
How bad was crypto exchange Coinbase’s second quarter? Well, one of the first things CEO Brian Armstrong said was, “there’s a phrase that we say often internally at Coinbase, it’s never as good as it seems. And it’s never as bad as it seems.”. So,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nasdaq Surges Over 300 Points; Trade Desk Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, following the release of inflation data. The Dow traded up 1.42% to 33,240.49 while the NASDAQ rose 2.63% to 12,822.69. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.90% to 4,200.92. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares climbed 3.1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
pulse2.com
Sysco (SYY) Q4 2022 Earnings Results
Sysco (SYY) recently announced the Q4 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Sysco (SYY) recently announced financial results for its 13-week fourth fiscal quarter and its 52-week fiscal year ended July 2, 2022. In fiscal year 2021, the fourth quarter included 14 weeks, and the year included 53 weeks.
Ethereum 2.0 May Be Greener, but Is It Scalable Enough for Payments?
Next month, the Ethereum blockchain is scheduled to make the long-awaited switch to a much more environmentally-friendly Ethereum 2.0, which will in turn set the stage for a vast scalability increase that will, in theory, allow it to compete as a large-scale payments network on par with Visa and Mastercard.
How investing can help you beat inflation
Most financial experts recommend investing in diversified index funds, like the S&P 500, for example. A dollar today really is worth more than a dollar tomorrow—if you invest it properly. And that can help the average American combat inflation. Inflation rose 8.5% in July compared to a year prior,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Spirit Airlines: Q2 Earnings Insights
Spirit Airlines SAVE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 06:50 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Spirit Airlines beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $507.69 million from the same...
Recap: Lumos Pharma Q2 Earnings
Lumos Pharma LUMO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lumos Pharma beat estimated earnings by 5.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.99. Revenue was up $393 thousand from the same...
Recap: Onto Innovation Q2 Earnings
Onto Innovation ONTO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Onto Innovation beat estimated earnings by 0.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.27. Revenue was up $62.92 million from the same...
via.news
Atlassian Stock Bullish Momentum With A 4.68% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Atlassian rising 4.68% to $281.15 on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today. Volume. Today’s last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Bloom Energy Q2 Earnings
Bloom Energy BE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bloom Energy missed estimated earnings by 17.65%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $14.77 million from the same...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Roblox, Wendy's and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Coinbase – Shares of the crypto services operator jumped about 6% despite the company reporting a wider-than-expected loss late Tuesday and a decline in volumes in the most recent quarter. The rally coincided with a move higher in bitcoin after a key inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown in rising prices.
Smart Carts With Embedded Payments Put Consumers in Control of Checkout
With PYMNTS research finding that 34% of U.S. consumers are shopping for groceries online —76% for the convenience, 57% for the speed — it’s time for smart carts to start their ascent. Grocery aggregator Instacart’s 2021 acquisition of smart cart first-mover Caper AI signaled a turning point...
tipranks.com
Workhorse Stock Plummets 22% on Weaker-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings
Despite dismal Q2 numbers, Workhorse reached a key financial milestone. Moreover, the government’s new Inflation Reduction Act might give the company a much-needed boost. EV and aviation infrastructure and technology company Workhorse (WKHS) reported its second-quarter 2022 earnings results, which did not meet the expectations of Wall Street, causing the stock to be 22% lower currently. However, the company hit one major milestone during the quarter and announced a key delivery update.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
Disney+ Gains Whopping 14.4 Million Subscribers in Third Quarter
Disney+ is continuing its trend upward. Prior to today’s third quarter earnings call, the company revealed the streamer had gained 14.4 million subscribers, bringing the total number of subscribers up to about 152 million. The company, which also spans Hulu and ESPN+, reported a total streaming reach of 221 million, up more than 15 million from their second quarter announcement of 205.9 million subscribers. Hulu had an 8% increase in subscribers since last year, putting it at 46.2 million, while ESPN+ was up 53% at 23 million paid subscribers. With Disney aiming to garner 230 to 260 million subscribers on Disney+ by 2024, the new...
First Eagle Alternative: Q2 Earnings Insights
First Eagle Alternative FCRD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Eagle Alternative reported in-line EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was down $877 thousand from the same period last year.
A Preview Of MaxCyte's Earnings
MaxCyte MXCT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MaxCyte will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. MaxCyte bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0