Disney+ is continuing its trend upward. Prior to today’s third quarter earnings call, the company revealed the streamer had gained 14.4 million subscribers, bringing the total number of subscribers up to about 152 million. The company, which also spans Hulu and ESPN+, reported a total streaming reach of 221 million, up more than 15 million from their second quarter announcement of 205.9 million subscribers. Hulu had an 8% increase in subscribers since last year, putting it at 46.2 million, while ESPN+ was up 53% at 23 million paid subscribers. With Disney aiming to garner 230 to 260 million subscribers on Disney+ by 2024, the new...

MARKETS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO