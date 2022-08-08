ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Kinzinger allies launch ‘pro-democracy’ candidate recruitment program

By Zach Montellaro
POLITICO
POLITICO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23TRdB_0h8mER7w00

An organization founded by allies of Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is launching a program to recruit “pro-freedom, pre-democracy” candidates for office, with a particular focus on election officers across the country.

Keep Country First Policy Action, a nonprofit group, is kicking off its “Country First Academy” on Monday, according to plans for the program shared first with POLITICO.

The organization plans to recruit and train candidates considering running for all levels of government. But it will have a particular focus on recruiting for local election official positions in counties, along with finding and training volunteers who staff polling places and count ballots.

“While we will work with folks who want to run for any local office, we are particularly interested in election clerk positions and volunteers,” said Zach Hunter, the executive director of Keep Country First. “It’s vital for our democracy that we have people of good faith to fairly administer election laws and restore trust in our institutions.”

The group will soon have field staff in several states ahead of the 2023 municipal elections, and it hopes to expand its program for the 2024 elections.

The initiative’s launch video features footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, saying “too many are stoking fear and anger.” The narrator goes on to say “the United States has been the greatest force for good the world has ever known, because everyday Americans have answered the call to serve.”

The push from the organization comes as allies of former President Donald Trump — whom Kinzinger has vehemently opposed and has investigated as part of the Jan. 6 committee — move to take control of election offices and other local positions across the country.

Election-denying supporters of the former president have won a slate of Republican primaries across the country. Last week in Arizona, former TV anchor Kari Lake and state lawmaker Mark Finchem won the GOP primaries for governor and secretary of state, respectively, after campaigning on sweeping pledges to undermine elections in their state.

Lake said she would not have certified the 2020 election had she been governor then, while Finchem has been a leading conspiracy theorist in the state, attacking local election officials from both parties.

Finchem is part of a coalition of like-minded Republican secretary of state candidates running in states across the country. Coalition members won the GOP nominations for the office in Nevada and Michigan, and another member is the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, who would pick the state’s chief elections officer if he wins his race.

Allies of Kinzinger have moved to try to block some Trump-aligned candidates from winning election official positions this cycle. Americans Keeping Country First, a super PAC affiliated with the nonprofit, poured $1.4 million into Georgia in the closing weeks of the state’s May primary to boost Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Raffensperger held off a Trump-backed challenger, GOP Rep. Jody Hice, after angering the former president for not supporting his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The super PAC has also spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in Republican primaries backing House members who, like Kinzinger, voted to impeach Trump in January 2021 over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The group has spent in support of four members who have had Republican primary challengers this year: Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), David Valadao (R-Calif.), Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) and Tom Rice (R-S.C.). Meijer and Rice lost their primaries, while Valadao and Newhouse advanced from their all-party primaries.

Keep Country First Policy Action, the nonprofit, will not be directly involved in primaries. But its academy program would likely attract candidates outside of the MAGA wing of the party.

“It is time for a new generation of pro-freedom, pro-democracy leaders to step up and fight the toxic partisanship that has hobbled our institutions and turned neighbors against each other,” Hunter said.

MOST READ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44n02H_0h8mER7w00

Comments / 42

Randy Sprague
1d ago

Oh stop! 😂😂😂. Kinzinger couldn’t organize his sock drawer, nor stop weeping when called on his RINO crapshoot on the “unselect committee” propaganda fest!

Reply(1)
22
Dennis Thomas
1d ago

The Republican Party lost its merit when thy decided to back Trump with his election lies and the attack on the capital which they’re still doing

Reply(2)
9
Randy Sprague
1d ago

Allies? You mean former Congresswoman Cheney who returns to Wyoming rejected by voters?

Reply
14
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
creators.com

Yes, Trump-DeSantis Would Be a Great GOP Ticket in 2024, But It's Not Possible... Unless This Happens.

Before I get to Trump-DeSantis, first a few observations about recent GOP primaries. Congratulations to Kari Lake and to the people of Arizona. Kari may very well be the best GOP candidate in America, and she will make the best governor Arizona ever had. If she is elected in November, I guarantee you we'll have fair and honest elections moving forward in Arizona. Which means in 2024, former President Donald Trump wins Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Valadao
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primaries#Recruiting#Democracy#Municipal Elections#Local Election#Keep Country First
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
246K+
Followers
14K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy