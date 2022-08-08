Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Tests show Indiana 3rd graders below normal reading levels
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New standardized test results released Wednesday show reading levels of Indiana's younger students have improved just slightly but still remain below results from before the pandemic. Nearly one in five students “have not mastered foundational reading skills by the end of third grade,” according to data...
kentuckytoday.com
Logistics supplier opening new location in Warren County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC, a third-party logistics supplier, has announced they will locate a new operation in Warren County with a $25 million investment creating 110 full-time jobs. The company, which will mark a 20-year presence in Kentucky next month, wants to expand its...
kentuckytoday.com
Logistics provider plans new operation creating 110 jobs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A logistics provider plans to invest $25 million for a new operation in Bowling Green that will create 110 jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said. Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is expanding its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets, according to a statement Tuesday from Beshear's office.
kentuckytoday.com
Federal program helps Alaska villages get broadband access
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska will receive at least $100 million through a new federal program to expand high-speed internet to underserved rural areas and promote workforce development, officials said Tuesday. U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, coordinated a summit with state, federal and tribal officials in Anchorage,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
kentuckytoday.com
Mixed numbers in COVID report
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Last week’s drops in new cases, deaths, and positivity rate may have been due to disruptions in testing and reporting because of the eastern Kentucky flooding, as most metrics rose in the weekly report issued Monday, although there were some declines. A total of...
kentuckytoday.com
Prosecutor bests ex-legislator for Wisconsin GOP AG nod
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Eric Toney defeated former state Rep. Adam Jarchow to win the Republican nomination for Wisconsin attorney general. Unofficial results show the Fond du Lac County district attorney beat Jarchow on Tuesday, earning the right to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.
kentuckytoday.com
Public pension ends with losses in pension and insurance assets
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a record return on investments during the 2021 fiscal year, the Kentucky Public Pension Authority says the fiscal year that ended June 30, did so with a loss of value in both pension and insurance assets. Pension fund investments for the County Employees...
Comments / 0