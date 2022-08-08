Read full article on original website
Related
Did Ashley Baynes From 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Have Her Baby?
Whitney Thore's core group of friends have supported her through many ups and downs shown on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. In fact, many of her pals have been around since their high school days. Ashley Baynes is among Whitney's BFFs, and she surprised Whit on the Season 10 premiere with some exciting news: She's pregnant!
Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina
Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
Love Island's Jacques Said He's 'So Angry' At His Mum For Sharing His ADHD Diagnosis
Love Island’s Jacques O'Neill has revealed he was left ‘so angry’ after learning his family revealed his ADHD diagnosis as he faced backlash for his behaviour. Watch his comments below:. The rugby player, 23, appeared on Thursday’s (4 August) Good Morning Britain where he discussed his decision...
Popculture
'Love Island USA': Andy Shares Where He Stands With Mady Following Exit (Exclusive)
Love Island USA star Andy Voyen had a bit of a rollercoaster ride while in the Villa. After getting into a love square situation, he eventually found a connection with Mady McLanahan. But, before they could develop anything further, he was dumped by his fellow Islanders. Now, during a chat with PopCulture.com, Andy discussed where things stand with Mady and how he and Isaish Campbell ended up forming a friendship after their explosive confrontation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Woman Mortified By Tailor-Made Dress That Looks Nothing Like What She Ordered
We've all ordered something online, only to be shocked when it arrives looks absolutely nothing like the photos on the website. One woman on TikTok was mortified when she ordered an occasion dress online, tailor made to her measurements, only for it to look very different when she tried it on.
RHOBH's Kyle Richards Says She and Husband Mauricio Have Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Kyle Richards is setting the record straight for fans who may have been disappointed by her recent actions and her initial response to the controversy. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came under fire after the July 6 episode showed...
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce
Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death
Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
‘Mama June’ Preview: Alana Reveals She’s Made Her Relationship With Dralin Official
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Dralin Carswell are going strong. They show up back at the house after taking a walk in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the June 15 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. They tell Josh Efird and his daughter, Ella, that they’re going to her room to study and work on homework.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Shares Sweet Tribute to His Late Grandpa
Isabel Rock is mourning the loss of husband Jacob Roloff's grandfather, Ronald James Roloff. After the death of Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff's father Sunday, Rock took to Instagram to share a beautiful tribute to the Roloff family patriarch, whom she saw as a grandfather figure in her own life.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Will There Be an ‘LPBW’ Season 24? Amy Roloff Reveals What Family Members ‘Know’ About Future Filming
Spilling the beans! Amy Roloff slipped the news that Little People, Big World is filming new episodes for the TLC show, but will there be another season? Keep reading for details on the possible next season of LPBW. Will There Be an LPBW Season 24?. During a July Instagram Live,...
People
Bindi Irwin and Family Mourn the Loss of Beloved Echidna: 'Rest in Peace, Angel'
Bindi Irwin and her family are mourning the loss of a small animal friend. The zookeeper, 24, paid tribute to the Australia Zoo's echidna – a relative of the platypus that is also called a spiny anteater – which she and her family looked after for almost 40 years, penning a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in honor of the beloved creature.
PETS・
People
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
PETS・
realitytitbit.com
Brooke is no longer the Basketball Wife of ex Ronnie Holland
Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband. After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s...
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Tells ‘Afterparty’ Host Keshia Knight Pulliam He’s Kicking Himself Over Comments to Krysten
During an appearance on 'Married at First Sight: Afterparty,' Mitch reflected on his tense conversation with Krysten. He told host Keshia Knight Pulliam that his comments were 'selfish.'
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Whitney Way Thore’s Mom, Babs Thore on “My Big Fat Fabulous Life”?
My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 premiered on August 9, and fans are immediately concerned about Whitney Way Thore and her family. In recent months, Whitney’s mom, Babs Thore, has been going through some scary health struggles. There were even rumors that Barbara “Babs” Thore had passed away, sparking anxiety and panic among the MBFFL community. Fans of the TLC show are concerned about the MBFFL matriarch and want to know what happened to Babs Thore. Many also wonder if season 10 will go into detail about how the Thores are dealing with Babs’ health scare. We reveal the latest news on Babs Thore’s health with this update.
Tyla
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0