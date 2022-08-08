ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Married At First Sight's Daniel Holmes announces split with Carolina

Married At First Sight’s Daniel Holmes has announced his split with girlfriend Carolina Santos. Fans previously speculated that the pair were no longer together, and the 31-year-old reality TV star put an end to everyone’s suspicions with a statement posted to Instagram on Monday. He wrote: “I'm getting...
Popculture

'Love Island USA': Andy Shares Where He Stands With Mady Following Exit (Exclusive)

Love Island USA star Andy Voyen had a bit of a rollercoaster ride while in the Villa. After getting into a love square situation, he eventually found a connection with Mady McLanahan. But, before they could develop anything further, he was dumped by his fellow Islanders. Now, during a chat with PopCulture.com, Andy discussed where things stand with Mady and how he and Isaish Campbell ended up forming a friendship after their explosive confrontation.
In Touch Weekly

Did Matt Roloff Cheat On Amy Roloff? Details on ‘Little People, Big World’ Divorce

Viewers first met Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff back in 2006 on their humble farm in Oregon as the series chronicled the lives of the six-member Roloff family. However, no one expected the pair to get divorced midway through their reality show. The 2015 split shocked fans, and almost instantaneously, rumors of infidelity abounded. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about whether Matt cheated on Amy during their marriage.
Outsider.com

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Noticed This Change With Ami After Billy Brown’s Death

Over a year ago, the stars of “Alaskan Bush People” experienced the horrific loss of their patriarch, Billy Brown, who died unexpectedly of a seizure at 68 years old. His wife, Ami Brown, had to suddenly step up and take charge of the family. While also processing her own grief. Season 13 of “Alaskan Bush People” chronicled the family’s reaction to Billy’s death and the aftermath of his loss. But some fans noticed a change in Ami’s behavior that could be construed as positive.
People

Bindi Irwin and Family Mourn the Loss of Beloved Echidna: 'Rest in Peace, Angel'

Bindi Irwin and her family are mourning the loss of a small animal friend. The zookeeper, 24, paid tribute to the Australia Zoo's echidna – a relative of the platypus that is also called a spiny anteater – which she and her family looked after for almost 40 years, penning a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in honor of the beloved creature.
realitytitbit.com

Brooke is no longer the Basketball Wife of ex Ronnie Holland

Brooke from Basketball Wives was married to Ronnie Holland, but has since divorced him. She claimed on Instagram that “single sounds better”, confirming that she no longer has a husband. After wedding in 2014, the former couple renewed their vows two years later in Malibu, California. Considering she’s...
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Whitney Way Thore’s Mom, Babs Thore on “My Big Fat Fabulous Life”?

My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 premiered on August 9, and fans are immediately concerned about Whitney Way Thore and her family. In recent months, Whitney’s mom, Babs Thore, has been going through some scary health struggles. There were even rumors that Barbara “Babs” Thore had passed away, sparking anxiety and panic among the MBFFL community. Fans of the TLC show are concerned about the MBFFL matriarch and want to know what happened to Babs Thore. Many also wonder if season 10 will go into detail about how the Thores are dealing with Babs’ health scare. We reveal the latest news on Babs Thore’s health with this update.
