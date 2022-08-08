ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

JayBird NJ
2d ago

Humm, lowering the THC threshold and raising the price of an ounce isn't what I'd call positive reforms... This is a money grab with poor quality...

NJ.com

Cannabis business bootcamp aims to boost N.J.’s 308 legal weed permit holders.

NJ Cannabis Insider Live has designed a new learning experience for businesses operating in the legal weed market. Presented by Weedmaps, the all-day, multi-track conference will put an emphasis on serving New Jersey’s conditional license holders, small-businesses and future operators. (There are currently a total of 308 conditional licenses and that number is expected to grow later this year.)
wrnjradio.com

New Jersey issues drought watch, urges residents and businesses to conserve water

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette issued a statewide drought watch as of Tuesday, and the Murphy Administration is urging residents and businesses to conserve water as persistent dry and hot conditions continue to stress water supplies throughout the state. The Commissioner’s declaration...
New Jersey 101.5

Marijuana is legal in NJ but could cost gun owners

TRENTON – New Jersey now lets people legally buy marijuana by choice, and it must grudgingly allow more residents to legally carry guns due to a Supreme Court ruling. But if the same person does both, they could find themselves in trouble. Federal law still treats cannabis as a...
CBS New York

N.J. bill offers incentives to "Stay in Jersey" in wake of congestion pricing

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey lawmakers unveiled new legislation Tuesday aimed at combatting congestion pricing in New Yok City. The "Stay in Jersey" campaign calls for offering New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees. New York's congestion pricing will create a tolling zone for drivers south of 60th Street in Midtown. The MTA says it could start by the end of 2023, but the fees have not yet been determined. "Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnels every day, miss their kids' baseball games and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas -- and this new congestion tax -- when they can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's?" said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the state's Restaurant and Hospitality Association have both come out in support of the new legislation. 
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT pushes mileage-based driver fee as alternative to gas tax

It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
News Break
Politics
Morristown Minute

8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week

Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act

“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
NJ.com

Smoke on the water: Can it solve N.J. casino issue ? | Editorial

Let’s be clear about this: New Jersey lawmakers should ban smoking on casino floors, for the health of their employees and customers. But, it appears that Legislature is in no mood to call the bluff of Atlantic City gaming hall operators. Our representatives in Trenton seem to accept without question the Casino Association’s claim that revenue and profits would decline sharply if they could no longer let their patrons puff and play at the same time, on up to 25% of the floor space.
Morristown Minute

Updated Rules for NJ Cannabis, Public Invited to Comment

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission proposes updated rules, and invites the public to weigh in during the comment period ending September 30. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has submitted updated rules for the state’s personal-use cannabis market for public comment.
NJ.com

Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators

New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
