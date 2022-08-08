Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
YWCA Greater Charleston announces honorees for ‘What Women Bring 2022′
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The YWCA Greater Charleston has announced the 10 women who have been chosen as recipients of the ‘What Women Bring’ award. Women are nominated from across South Carolina for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community and culture. This marks the fifth year the YWCA has held the event to honor women leaders in the state.
live5news.com
Three Charleston organizations awarded grant to address barriers to better the healthcare system
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Charleston-based organizations were selected for an $8.4 million grant funded by President Biden’s American rescue plan. The Charleston Chamber foundation, Educate, Empower and Elevate foundation, and Roper St Francis Healthcare were those selected from a competitive pool of over 500 applicants nationwide. Through a...
The Post and Courier
Discount grocer closes 2nd Charleston-area store this year; new chicken restaurant on way
A discount grocer recently shuttered a second location in the Charleston area this year. Save A Lot at 5060 Dorchester Road in the recently upgraded and renamed Shoppes at Montague Corners, formerly Oak Ridge Plaza, has joined a store in Goose Creek that also closed earlier this year. A representative...
Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway happening Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution for families in need Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. The event […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
Kennedy lays out ‘aggressive’ 5-year goals for Charleston Co. School District
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Superintendent Don Kennedy is hoping to turn the Charleston County School District around with an aggressive five-year plan to bring reading and math scores up to par and drive up the number of students who are ready for life after graduation. “Fifty-one percent of our kids...
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Soul Care Counseling opens in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
“To care for our souls is to allow the essence of ourselves, all that is good and beautiful and broken and hurting, to be discovered in order to be met with genuine love and empathetic care.”- Brittany Murray. Charleston’s newest counseling practice, Soul Care Counseling – led by LPC-A...
Charleston City Paper
15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston
From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
Charleston City Paper
How the owner of the Recovery Room recovered
Charleston dive bar owner Chris DiMattia is reminded of his hometown area every day thanks to the single phone land line in a house he rented as a student at the College of Charleston. This was before cell phones became ubiquitous. The shared downtown home in the late 1990s had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city
The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
live5news.com
Carolina Park Elementary re-zone plans concern parents
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - As Mount Pleasant continues to grow, the Charleston County School District is figuring out how to assign each neighborhood’s population to a nearby school. A re-zone plan currently in the works has some Carolina Park parents pushing back. The Charleston County Constituent District 2...
live5news.com
New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
live5news.com
WATCH: Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest and start trek to sea
FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (Gray News/TMX) - It’s sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston. A video shared by the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program shows a pile of hatchlings emerging from their nest and starting their long trek to the Atlantic Ocean. A close-up shows one hatchling shuffling across the sand, inching its way toward the sea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
30 highest-rated dessert shops in Charleston, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
I was born and raised in Charleston. Here are the 10 biggest mistakes I see tourists make when they visit.
Many travelers book trips during hurricane season, overlook important history, and wear the wrong shoes when they visit South Carolina's largest city.
live5news.com
Breeze adds 2 nonstop flights from Charleston to west coast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced the addition of two new nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport. Beginning in November, the airline will add twice-weekly nonstop flights from Charleston to Los Angeles, California and Phoenix, Arizona. Flights to Phoenix will begin Nov. 2 with service Wednesdays and...
live5news.com
Pet Helpers takes in beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Pet Helpers is preparing to find homes for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Rescuers removed nearly 4,000 beagles from the Virginia property that reportedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers staff members drove to Virginia Friday night to pick up the puppies the shelter will care for.
live5news.com
18 beagle puppies arrive at Lowcountry animal shelter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry shelter has received 18 beagle puppies taken from a facility in Virginia that housed more than 4,000 beagles to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers says staff members drove to Virginia to pick up the dogs and bring them back to...
live5news.com
Charleston leaders to discuss plans for affordable housing project on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday afternoon Charleston’s Board of Architectural Review is discussing plans for a $24 million affordable housing project on King Street. The 55-unit project will run along the lowline and connect the new development to the rest of the city. The Lowline Housing Project will include...
Businessman frustrated over large potholes in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman in North Charleston said he is frustrated over what he calls a major pothole problem. “I want to be known for having the best Mini and BMW service in town, not for having the best potholes on my street,” said Chad Matthews, owner of Total Mini and BMW […]
live5news.com
Law enforcement driving training in South Carolina limited by time, resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Driving comes with the territory in keeping our communities safe for law enforcement, but those tasked with that responsibility can sometimes find themselves involved in a deadly scene on the roads. Early last month, 24-year-old Raudnesia Waring died after North Charleston police officer Jeremy Kraft hit...
Comments / 0