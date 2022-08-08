ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

YWCA Greater Charleston announces honorees for ‘What Women Bring 2022′

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The YWCA Greater Charleston has announced the 10 women who have been chosen as recipients of the ‘What Women Bring’ award. Women are nominated from across South Carolina for their outstanding contributions in the areas of business, community and culture. This marks the fifth year the YWCA has held the event to honor women leaders in the state.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Three Charleston organizations awarded grant to address barriers to better the healthcare system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Charleston-based organizations were selected for an $8.4 million grant funded by President Biden’s American rescue plan. The Charleston Chamber foundation, Educate, Empower and Elevate foundation, and Roper St Francis Healthcare were those selected from a competitive pool of over 500 applicants nationwide. Through a...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank giveaway happening Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a food distribution for families in need Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. The giveaway will be held at Macedonia Church Of Our Lord Jesus Christ located at 7362 Old Hertz Road, starting at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. The event […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston City Paper

15 new places to eat and drink in Charleston

From fast casual sandwich shops to fine dining with the family, there’s always somewhere new to discover in Charleston. This summer welcomed in everything from quick-selling sandwiches at West Ashley’s Cold Shoulder Gourmet to new Summerville establishment Laura, inspired by chef Nico Romo’s Italian grandmother’s cooking. It’s not just restaurants popping upon the scene; new drink joints opened this summer too. Bar Rollins hit the ground running since opening in downtown’s Eastside neighborhood June 24, and Bevi Bene Brewing combined craft brewing with kombucha when it opened on King Street Extension June 25.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

How the owner of the Recovery Room recovered

Charleston dive bar owner Chris DiMattia is reminded of his hometown area every day thanks to the single phone land line in a house he rented as a student at the College of Charleston. This was before cell phones became ubiquitous. The shared downtown home in the late 1990s had...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's Dewberry hotel settles long-running bar fight with the city

The city of Charleston and The Dewberry have finalized a settlement that ends a long-running legal battle over the downtown hotel's rooftop bar. Among other conditions, the luxury lodging will pay to rebuild a failing historic brick containment wall at the nearby Second Presbyterian Church, as The Post and Courier reported earlier this year.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Carolina Park Elementary re-zone plans concern parents

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - As Mount Pleasant continues to grow, the Charleston County School District is figuring out how to assign each neighborhood’s population to a nearby school. A re-zone plan currently in the works has some Carolina Park parents pushing back. The Charleston County Constituent District 2...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

New N. Charleston homeless coordinator to pair people with services they need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston city leaders decided in June to dedicate a position to be a liaison for the city, homeless individuals, and organizations. Homeless Coordinator Brandon Lilienthal said that this role is to really engage with homeless people by finding out exactly what they need. On a typical day, he tries to introduce himself to as many people in need as possible.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

WATCH: Turtle hatchlings emerge from nest and start trek to sea

FOLLY ISLAND, S.C. (Gray News/TMX) - It’s sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina, and eggs are hatching on Folly Island, just south of Charleston. A video shared by the Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program shows a pile of hatchlings emerging from their nest and starting their long trek to the Atlantic Ocean. A close-up shows one hatchling shuffling across the sand, inching its way toward the sea.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Breeze adds 2 nonstop flights from Charleston to west coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways on Wednesday announced the addition of two new nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport. Beginning in November, the airline will add twice-weekly nonstop flights from Charleston to Los Angeles, California and Phoenix, Arizona. Flights to Phoenix will begin Nov. 2 with service Wednesdays and...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pet Helpers takes in beagle puppies rescued from mass-breeding facility

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s Pet Helpers is preparing to find homes for 18 beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Rescuers removed nearly 4,000 beagles from the Virginia property that reportedly bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. Pet Helpers staff members drove to Virginia Friday night to pick up the puppies the shelter will care for.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

