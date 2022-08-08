Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink (LINK) Will Not Support Forked Versions of Ethereum (ETH) After the Merge
The Chainlink (LINK) protocol does not plan to support any forked versions of Ethereum (ETH) after it merges to Ethereum 2.0. Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network, notes on its website that this decision includes proof-of-work forks. “This is aligned with both the Ethereum Foundation’s and broader Ethereum community’s decision, achieved...
International Business Times
Reddit Integrates FTX Pay To Roll Out Tokenized Community Points
Crypto exchange FTX has struck a deal with Reddit to integrate FTX Pay with the social media platform and Ethereum layer-2 solution Arbitrum, allowing users to pay gas fees on Reddit's Community Points tokens via fiat. FTX revealed in a blog post dated Aug. 9 that its crypto-to-fiat exchange platform...
u.today
Polygon-Based Token Crashes to Zero in Rug Pull Scam
Dragoma, a Polygon-based Web3 lifestyle sports application that combines GameFi and SocialFi elements, has pulled the rug on its users, according to security firm PeckShield. The native DMA token has plunged 99.8% to virtually zero shortly after reaching a new all-time high of $1.81 on Aug. 8. Notably, the token...
Ethereum Hard Forks Will Not Receive Our Support – Chainlink
Chainlink has declared its stance regarding the upcoming Ethereum PoS transition and possible network hard forks. The oracle network supports Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake consensus. Forked versions of ETH’s Proof-of-Work blockchain will not be supported by the protocol. The news comes as speculations regarding a hard fork...
US's SEC declares $300 million crypto scam as a pyramid scheme
Forsage was founded in February 2020 by promoters who stayed in Georgia, Indonesia, and Russia. It operated in five U.S. states and continued operations even after cease-and-desist orders. The SEC aims to recover the company's income with interest. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S. has charged 11...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
u.today
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
Plans for Ethereum Spinoff Could Sputter without Backing of Top Stablecoins
A pollution-spewing version of the Ethereum blockchain will live on after the main smart contract platform switches to an environmentally friendlier, far more scalable technology next month. Just don’t try to buy anything on it. Crucially, the two top stablecoin issuers, Tether and Circle, announced on Tuesday (Aug. 9)...
decrypt.co
Binance Is Not Ruling Out Support for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork
Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, said today that it would not rule out support for Ethereum’s upcoming controversial fork, ETHPoW. The exchange announced it would support “the merge”—a protocol change expected to take place on or around September 19, which completes Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. That much was expected.
CoinDesk
NEAR Crypto Token Pumps After Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
Near Protocol’s native NEAR token jumped 12% to a high of $5.97 after Coinbase added the token to its listing roadmap, which shows assets the cryptocurrency exchange plans to add. NEAR is the native token of the Near Protocol, a layer 1 blockchain network that provides a platform for...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: BTC Holds Near $24K; Why Do We Need EthereumPOW When We Have Ethereum Classic?
Prices: Bitcoin continued its recent rally; ether and other major cryptos also rose. Insights: Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin and Tron's Justin Sun are clashing over Ethereum's future. Prices. ●Bitcoin (BTC): $23,843 +2.5%. ●Ether (ETH): $1,779 +4.1%. ●S&P 500 daily close: 4,140.06 −0.1%. ●Gold: $1,786 per troy ounce +0.8%. ●Ten-year Treasury...
CoinDesk
Vitalik Buterin Tweets About Tornado Cash, and Reddit Teams Up with FTX Pay
- I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk facilitates capital flow and market growth by connecting the digital economy with traditional finance through the presenter’s mainstage, capital allocation meeting rooms and sponsor expo floor. Use code HASH20 for 20% off the General Pass. Register now: coindesk.com/ideas. - This episode has been edited...
CoinDesk
Binance Says It Will Remove WazirX Off-Chain Transfers Hours After Indian Firm's Founder Says They Were Restarted
Binance said it will remove off-chain transfers between its platform and WazirX just hours after the Indian cryptocurrency exchange's founder, Nischal Shetty, said the service had been reinstated. In a blog post, Binance said it will halt the transfers as of 03:00 UTC on Thursday. Binance, the world's largest crypto...
CoinDesk
Blockchain Analytics Platform Merkle Science Raises $19M to Take on Bridge Exploits
Merkle Science, a predictive blockchain analytics platform, has added $19 million to its Series A funding round. The amount brings the total funds raised in the round to more than $24 million at an undisclosed valuation. The capital will help Merkle expand in the U.S. and fund research and development...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin R&D Center Vinteum Launches in Brazil
Vinteum, a nonprofit Bitcoin research and development center dedicated to supporting Bitcoin developers in Brazil and the wider Latin America region, launched today. Co-founders Lucas Ferreira of Lightning Labs and André Neves of ZEBEDEE will serve as the foundation’s executive director and director of partnerships, respectively. Vinteum’s mission...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Passes $24K for First Time in August; Ethereum’s Buterin Shrugs Off Fork Talk
Price Point: Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) started Monday with 5% gains. However, exchange trading volume data shows levels are not matching the rally, signaling a lack of any real institution-driven volumes. Market Moves: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin played down the impact of any hard forks by third parties...
CoinDesk
South Korean Web 2 Metaverse Platform Zepeto Gets a Web3 Makeover
South Korean social networking platform Zepeto is getting a Web3 overhaul with a crypto-enabled metaverse version called ZepetoX. The company said Tuesday the new platform, which is being built on the Solana blockchain, is a collaboration between Naver-owned Zepeto and Jump Crypto, the cryptocurrency arm of U.S.-based Jump Trading. Zepeto’s...
