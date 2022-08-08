ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Chainlink (LINK) Will Not Support Forked Versions of Ethereum (ETH) After the Merge

The Chainlink (LINK) protocol does not plan to support any forked versions of Ethereum (ETH) after it merges to Ethereum 2.0. Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network, notes on its website that this decision includes proof-of-work forks. “This is aligned with both the Ethereum Foundation’s and broader Ethereum community’s decision, achieved...
MARKETS
International Business Times

Reddit Integrates FTX Pay To Roll Out Tokenized Community Points

Crypto exchange FTX has struck a deal with Reddit to integrate FTX Pay with the social media platform and Ethereum layer-2 solution Arbitrum, allowing users to pay gas fees on Reddit's Community Points tokens via fiat. FTX revealed in a blog post dated Aug. 9 that its crypto-to-fiat exchange platform...
INTERNET
u.today

Polygon-Based Token Crashes to Zero in Rug Pull Scam

Dragoma, a Polygon-based Web3 lifestyle sports application that combines GameFi and SocialFi elements, has pulled the rug on its users, according to security firm PeckShield. The native DMA token has plunged 99.8% to virtually zero shortly after reaching a new all-time high of $1.81 on Aug. 8. Notably, the token...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polygon#Web3#Video Game#Dma
EWN

Ethereum Hard Forks Will Not Receive Our Support – Chainlink

Chainlink has declared its stance regarding the upcoming Ethereum PoS transition and possible network hard forks. The oracle network supports Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake consensus. Forked versions of ETH’s Proof-of-Work blockchain will not be supported by the protocol. The news comes as speculations regarding a hard fork...
COMPUTERS
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
CoinDesk

Crypto Wallet Provider Phantom Says Its Systems Were Not Compromised in $4M Hack

Solana-based wallet provider Phantom said its systems were not compromised in the exploit where hackers drained around $4 million from over 9,000 wallets. Phantom tweeted on Tuesday that after a nearly week-long investigation, its team found no vulnerabilities that could explain the exploit. The wallet provider added that it has been independently audited by Halborn Security and OtterSec. The auditing firms have, so far, not found any issues that could explain the incident.
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Binance Is Not Ruling Out Support for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Fork

Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, said today that it would not rule out support for Ethereum’s upcoming controversial fork, ETHPoW. The exchange announced it would support “the merge”—a protocol change expected to take place on or around September 19, which completes Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. That much was expected.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Vitalik Buterin Tweets About Tornado Cash, and Reddit Teams Up with FTX Pay

- I.D.E.A.S. 2022 by CoinDesk facilitates capital flow and market growth by connecting the digital economy with traditional finance through the presenter’s mainstage, capital allocation meeting rooms and sponsor expo floor. Use code HASH20 for 20% off the General Pass. Register now: coindesk.com/ideas. - This episode has been edited...
REDDIT
CoinDesk

Bitcoin R&D Center Vinteum Launches in Brazil

Vinteum, a nonprofit Bitcoin research and development center dedicated to supporting Bitcoin developers in Brazil and the wider Latin America region, launched today. Co-founders Lucas Ferreira of Lightning Labs and André Neves of ZEBEDEE will serve as the foundation’s executive director and director of partnerships, respectively. Vinteum’s mission...
WORLD
CoinDesk

South Korean Web 2 Metaverse Platform Zepeto Gets a Web3 Makeover

South Korean social networking platform Zepeto is getting a Web3 overhaul with a crypto-enabled metaverse version called ZepetoX. The company said Tuesday the new platform, which is being built on the Solana blockchain, is a collaboration between Naver-owned Zepeto and Jump Crypto, the cryptocurrency arm of U.S.-based Jump Trading. Zepeto’s...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy