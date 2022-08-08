Read full article on original website
Related
The quiet quitters: Why that disinterested colleague in the office could just be disillusioned with the job
They have switched off from their jobs and now do the bare minimum in the workplace. However, experts say employees who ‘quiet quit’ are not lazy but disillusioned. The trend, which is thought to have started in China and has been encouraged on social media, sees workers contribute less and less.
psychologytoday.com
How Workplace Friends Have Benefits
The workplace creates friendships through physical proximity and shared projects. Workplace friendships are associated with heightened creativity, innovation, and cohesiveness. Workplace social support promotes family cohesion. You have undoubtedly heard the sentiment that people don’t quit jobs. They quit bosses. But some employees who might otherwise throw in the towel...
Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” thundered Elon Musk in a leaked memo to Tesla staff in late May. The world’s richest man doubled down when he confirmed the...
Fast Company
How to land a totally remote job without any remote work experience
So, you’ve seen all the unique ways a remote job can impact your life, and you’re ready to take the plunge. But there’s one little problem—you don’t have any experience outside of a traditional office. Are you worried that recruiters will pass you by before you even have a chance to interview?
JOBS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
Inc.com
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too
When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Why remote work is causing a massive shift in salaries around the country
The "Great Salary Convergence" is a phenomenon that's changing how Americans get paid. Also, Elon Musk said his $44 billion Twitter takeover could still happen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line
It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
No more avocado toast: Gen Z and millennials are ditching restaurants in hopes of saving money
Young people love going out to eat. But they’re swapping restaurants for the kitchen as inflation continues to soar.
Hourly workers still have leverage as US hiring booms
New York — (AP) — Chelsie Church was working as a manager at a Colorado Taco Bell when she found out workers at a nearby Pizza Hut were earning more than $1 an hour more than she was. Her attempts to negotiate a raise were unsuccessful, so she...
CEOs stand athwart the remote work era, yelling ‘stop!’￼
The economy has a case of remote work. That’s the story corporate America told in second-quarter earnings calls. To some CEOs, any ills their companies face inevitably come down to the fact of people logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady hum of commuters, they’ve struggled to adapt to the reality of prolonged telework.
Employee Says Boss Assigns 'Homework' After Work: 'Sounds Like Time Theft'
The worker said his boss was not understanding of the responsibilities that people had outside of work, including childcare, cooking and chores.
psychologytoday.com
Believing in Yourself
Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
Job Applicant's 20-Word Resume Stuns Internet: 'Straight to the Point'
One person joked on Reddit that the applicant must have been "playing hard to get" - but others read between the lines.
JOBS・
FOXBusiness
Time management: How to be more productive at work
A day’s work is never done. Tasks pile up, time flies, and before you know it you may be feeling overwhelmed. Luckily, there are ways you can make your work life easier in terms of productivity and time management. Here are six tips from industry professionals who’ve mastered their...
Parent Stating Poor Families Should Have More Kids Despite Finances Dragged
A woman shares the controversial opinion that people should have more children even if they can't afford it.
TikToker Gives Best Argument to Keep Jobs Remote: "Annoying” Co-Workers Who Kill Productivity
Remote workers are largely more productive than those who perform their job functions while in the office, studies indicate. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a ton of data from folks who were suddenly thrust into the world of working-from-home (or coffee shops, malls, etc.) and the results have been "surprising" for many businesses.
Entrepreneur Slammed After Telling Teens to ‘Knock on Strangers’ Doors’ to Find a Job
Finding a job can be a difficult task that requires smart, savvy strategies, but when an investor and entrepreneur recently took to Twitter to give advice to young people in search of work, his insights fell flat. Sahil Bloom, a former baseball player and current entrepreneur, baffled Twitter by doling...
KIDS・
A hotel chain saw a 25% jump in job applications after offering to pay for staff's tattoos, piercings, or haircuts
Ruby Hotels gives new hires around $500 to cover the cost of a new tattoo, piercing, or haircut after they complete six months of employment, per CNN.
Comments / 0