ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How Workplace Friends Have Benefits

The workplace creates friendships through physical proximity and shared projects. Workplace friendships are associated with heightened creativity, innovation, and cohesiveness. Workplace social support promotes family cohesion. You have undoubtedly heard the sentiment that people don’t quit jobs. They quit bosses. But some employees who might otherwise throw in the towel...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fast Company

How to land a totally remote job without any remote work experience

So, you’ve seen all the unique ways a remote job can impact your life, and you’re ready to take the plunge. But there’s one little problem—you don’t have any experience outside of a traditional office. Are you worried that recruiters will pass you by before you even have a chance to interview?
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Business Hours#Slack#Vouchers#Great Resignation
Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
LADbible

Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

When ‘having it good’ leaves you with nothing: life as a renter on the poverty line

It’s never been more obvious that those in the business of exploiting our need for shelter have no shame. Everyone’s wellbeing is affected by their living environment, but as an autistic person with a few psychosocial disabilities thrown in, I’m more sensitive than most. My current home has given me more stability than I’ve ever had – more than two years without an extended period of total breakdown.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

CEOs stand athwart the remote work era, yelling ‘stop!’￼

The economy has a case of remote work. That’s the story corporate America told in second-quarter earnings calls. To some CEOs, any ills their companies face inevitably come down to the fact of people logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady hum of commuters, they’ve struggled to adapt to the reality of prolonged telework.
BUSINESS
psychologytoday.com

Believing in Yourself

Belief in oneself is one of the keys to success. When people believe in themselves, they treat themselves with more kindness and respect. Interactions with the subconscious can help people make significant life decisions more confidently. Many years ago, I taught one of my patients how to allow his subconscious...
MENTAL HEALTH
FOXBusiness

Time management: How to be more productive at work

A day’s work is never done. Tasks pile up, time flies, and before you know it you may be feeling overwhelmed. Luckily, there are ways you can make your work life easier in terms of productivity and time management. Here are six tips from industry professionals who’ve mastered their...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy