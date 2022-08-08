Jessica Chastain Visits President Zelenskyy in Ukraine, ‘Important Humanitarian Event’ Being Planned

Click here to read the full article.

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain was in Kyiv, Ukraine , over the weekend. She visited children’s hospital Okhmatdyt on Sunday and later met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and head of the presidential administration Andriy Yermak.

Chastain, who won the best actress Oscar this year for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” is the latest celebrity to display support for Ukraine, where the Russian invasion of the country continues.

Zelenskyy posted pictures of the meeting on his Telegram account with the note: “American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits of famous people are extremely valuable. Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more. Thanks for the support!”

In his daily address to the people of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said: “Ukraine will do everything to make our struggle and Ukrainian needs known in all countries of the world and in all audiences — even those who usually do not follow political life. In particular, American actress Jessica Chastain arrived in Kyiv today. She visited Okhmatdyt and saw with her own eyes the consequences of the Russian occupation in Irpin, Kyiv region.”

“Her story about our war will definitely be heard. We are preparing an important humanitarian event,” Zelenskyy added. “And I am grateful to all friends of Ukraine abroad and to everyone who helps expand our ties in the world. We are doing everything to win, everything to protect our country.”

Hollywood A-listers who have previously visited Ukraine include Ben Stiller, Sean Penn, Liev Schreiber and Angelina Jolie.